A Salvadoran court began a collective trial of 486 alleged gang members, Monday. It is one of the biggest mass trials under President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gang violence through controversial emergency powers — which has been ongoing for four years.

The accused include members of the national MS-13 leadership known as the Ranfla Nacional, whom the government accuses, among other crimes, of ordering the massacre of 86 people during the last weekend of March 2022, the event that triggered the state of emergency that has been renewed 49 times, reports El País.

The country’s rubber-stamp Congress approved mass trials as part of the state of emergency, though human rights groups have warned that the collective prosecutions violate due process and block defendants from accessing legal counsel, reports Reuters.

Images released by authorities show hundreds of shackled prisoners attending proceedings by video conference. They “reveal for the first time the whereabouts and condition of several national MS-13 leaders, about whom nothing had been known for many years,” reports El País. “All of them appear emaciated.”

“These mass trials lack basic guarantees of due process and thus they increase the risk of convicting innocent people who have nothing to do with the gangs that have terrorized the country for decades,” Juan Pappier, Americas deputy director for Human Rights Watch, told the Associated Press.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) expressed yesterday “serious concerns about the human rights impacts resulting from the excessive and undue prolongation of the state of emergency in El Salvador” and reiterated its call to the Bukele government to end its continued use.

Since the state of emergency began, authorities say they have arrested 91,300 people allegedly belonging or tied to gangs. Human rights organizations say thousands have been arbitrarily detained. At least 500 people have died in state custody.

More El Salvador

The Attorney General’s Office announced it will begin implementing artificial intelligence to carry out its work. Separately, Bukele announced that he will delegate a large part of the management of the health system to Google’s AI, Gemini. (El País)

Bukele’s made other A.I. announcements, notes El Faro: “Back in December, he announced Elon Musk’s tool, Grok, would be introduced in Salvadoran classrooms. … In February 2025, the Bukele-controlled legislature approved a new law to cater to A.I., similar to the Bitcoin Law in 2021 to entice bitcoiners. In late 2024, the government quietly rolled back bitcoin as legal tender.”

Regional Relations

Brazil does not favor either the United States or China as a trading partner, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said yesterday, underscoring the country’s balanced approach to global economic ties, reports Reuters.

Lula warned he would hit back with reciprocal measures after the United States expelled a Brazilian police attache involved in the arrest in the United States of Brazil’s fugitive ex-spy chief Alexandre Ramagem, a close ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP)

Ramagem was released in the United States after a brief detention by immigration authorities. He fled Brazil ahead of a 16-year prison sentencefor plotting a coup to keep Bolsonaro in power after losing the elections in 2022. Brazilian authorities have been trying to negotiate his return for five months, reports the Miami Herald.

The U.S. military is launching a new autonomous warfare command to deploy cutting-edge unmanned systems across Latin America, reports Fox News.

Guatemala

A commission of jurists left Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras off the official shortlist of candidates for the post, denying her the possibility of a third term. “Since assuming the role in 2018, Porras has ​been accused within Guatemala and abroad of leading a rollback ⁠of anti-corruption efforts that had once made Guatemala an international case ​study in prosecuting impunity. Her tenure was marked by the prosecution or ​exile of judges, prosecutors and journalists linked to past anti-corruption cases,” report Reuters.

Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities said Monday they have freed 51 people described by human-rights groups as political prisoners. The announcement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the government’s handling of political detainees, reports the Miami Herald. Foro Penal has warned that an amnesty process created this year is increasingly acting as a bottleneck rather than a pathway to release, slowing or blocking freedom for many prisoners.

Haiti

A quiet rapprochement between Haiti and the Dominican Republic — which just reestablished flights between the two countries after a two-year hiatus — are the result of diplomatic talks, helped by the U.S. Embassy’s chargé d’affaires in Haiti, Henry Wooster, reports the Miami Herald.

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, who is on a weeklong visit to the United States, met yesterday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Since last week, residents in parts of Port-au-Prince have been trapped in gang crossfire after rival coalitions escalated their fight for territory. Armed groups Chen Mechan and Taliban have joined forces with the group 400 Mawozo in clashes with groups operating in Pierre 6 and Terre Noire, in an effort to expand their territorial control. The violence has paralyzed traffic and commerce in the area, with major employers unable to operate,” reports the Miami Herald.

“Haiti’s hunger crisis has worsened as humanitarian aid has declined, leading the World Food Program on Friday to urgently call for robust support and funding “to protect recent fragile gains in the fight against hunger” and to foster stability in the struggling country,” reports the Miami Herald separately.

Migration

Paraguay is set to ​receive a first group of 25 migrants ​from third countries ​deported from the United ⁠States this week under ​a migration cooperation agreement ​signed between the two countries, reports Reuters.

Mexico

The Mexican man who carried out a mass shooting at a national tourist site seems to have drawn inspiration from the perpetrators of previous massacres in the United States, reports the New York Times.

Ecuador

Ecuador’s US-aligned president, Daniel Noboa, appears to be consolidating power in ways that are causing growing unease in civil society, reports Bloomberg, targeting political parties, courts and now the media.

Argentina

Argentine ​President Javier ‌Milei said he ​will send an ⁠electoral ​reform bill to ​Congress today to eliminate ​mandatory ​primary elections - Reuters.

Argentina is beginning to receive a flood of hard currency that analysts see around $30 billion over the next six months, giving Milei his best chance to build up international reserves ahead of the 2027 elections, reports Bloomberg.

Peru

The head of Peru’s election authority has resigned from his role amid widespread anger over the country’s chaotic general election earlier this month, with vote counting still under way, reports Al Jazeera.

Bolivia

How Bolivia’s cacao farmers took on the gold-mining industry – and won - Guardian.

Regional

“Extreme heat is threatening the world’s food systems, with farmers unable to work outside, livestock experiencing stress and crop yields falling, putting the livelihoods of more than a billion people in peril, the UN has warned.” - Guardian

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