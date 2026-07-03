Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s return to Venezuela got derailed by the United States, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Machado’s plan was to travel first through the island of Curaçao, essentially retracing the route she took in reverse when she left Venezuela last November on her way to Oslo to receive her Nobel Peace Prize. But the private plane she was traveling on was ordered to turn back while still in U.S. airspace, reports El País.

Speaking today from Panama, Machado argued that the government’s quake response exposed its critical weaknesses and that her return to Venezuela “contributes to facilitating the transition process, especially after the tragedy.” (Associated Press)

Machado’s high-profile attempts to return have saddled the State Department with “extra needless drama,” an official told Axios, and threaten to inflame political tensions in Venezuela amid U.S.-assisted relief efforts.

“The U.S. can no longer avoid a pressing question: How committed is the White House to democracy in Venezuela?,” writes Benigno Alarcón Deza in Americas Quarterly.

More Venezuela

The head of the Topos Chile rescue group, Francisco Lermanda, has denounced that his teams deployed in La Guaira have been harassed by Venezuelan military personnel during search efforts in the ground zero area of ​​the double earthquake, reports El País.

Several factors made the earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week particularly deadly: “Two quakes in rapid succession, a fault that ruptured toward more populated areas, soft ground and the shallow depth of the temblors all combined to make the June 24 disaster especially severe, even for areas that were miles away from the epicenter,” reports the New York Times.

U.S. Attacks

The ten-month old U.S. military campaign against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean and the Pacific has killed 215 people — “What we know so far indicates that the U.S. military is being used to assassinate unknown individuals based on alarmingly flimsy evidence. And the targeting criteria are quite loose,” writes Adam Isacson in Responsible Statecraft, noting that there is no evidence sustaining affiliation with drug organizations, and the illegality of the campaign in any case.

In the New Yorker, Will Freeman writes about Ecuadorean fishermen, without relevant criminal records, possibly killed in one of these strikes.

Cuba

The U.S. is attempting to block a July 7 UN debate on U.S. sanctions against Cuba. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed US embassies abroad to stress to their host nations that “the U.S. is encouraging strongly aligned member states to deliver remarks rebuking Cuba for its devotion to thoroughly discredited economic theory, gross incompetence and massive corruption.” For nonaligned states the US is demanding they “refrain from delivering any remarks” at the UN. And for countries that have traditionally supported Cuba, there is a clear warning: “The United States will be listening very closely to their remarks at the debate and discouraging the use of points that might create friction in our bilateral relationships,” reports Peter Kornbluh in The Nation.

Regional

In conversation with Confidencial, political scientist Daniel Zovatto argues that three main factors explain the regional electoral pendulum’s swing toward the right: “a right-wing ideology that resonates more effectively with public discontent, particularly over insecurity and organized crime, as well as corruption scandals, combined with a protest vote driven by the unfulfilled promises of left-wing governments.” (via Latin America Risk Report)

Brazil

Michelle Bolsonaro’s feud with her stepson, Flávio Bolsonaro, is a further blow to his presidential hopes in October: the wife of former president Jair Bolsonaro, Michelle has headed the women’s wing of their right-wing party, has spent the past year recruiting and training conservative Christian women for political leadership, and said that Flávio told her to stay out of party decisions in a humiliating fashion — Washington Post

Polls suggest that the younger Bolsonaro, like his father before him, is struggling to boost his support ​among women voters, reports Reuters.

“For decades, foreign firms established settlements in the Brazilian Amazon to support extractive activities, only to eventually abandon the buildings and workers. The remains show human resilience as nature reclaims the land,” reports the Guardian.

Haiti

A former ambassador and member of Haiti’s since-dissolved transitional presidential council appeared in court for an interview with a judge this week to face corruption charges, reports the Associated Press.

Argentina

Argentines overwhelmingly disapprove of how President Javier Milei handled a corruption scandal involving his former Cabinet chief, according to a new poll published days after Manuel Adorni resigned. (Bloomberg)

Mexico

“It is almost impossible to create a new political party in Mexico,” according to the Mexico Political Economist. “Every six years a small but hectic year-long window is opened for organisations to jump through hoops set by Mexico’s electoral agency (INE). Out of the 86 that started the process in January 2025 just two have made it to the end.”

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