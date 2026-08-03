Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally accepted his Workers’ Party presidential nomination yesterday, launching his campaign for a fourth mandate. It will be his seventh race for the top job. He told supporters that, should he win the October election, it would be his final term.

“Rather than focusing on his domestic record, Lula’s speech highlighted Brazil’s place in an increasingly unstable world. He called for more defence spending and promised to protect Brazil’s reserves of rare earths and other critical minerals from foreign control,” reports Al Jazeera.

Lula told his party convention he wants to boost his country’s defense industry, protect its rare minerals, and claimed “no Chinese, no American, no French will touch” these resources without respecting the South American nation’s sovereignty.

Lula has managed to draw centrist parties away from his right-wing adversary and arrives at his party’s convention with higher popularity in the polls than six months ago, reports the Associated Press.

In his speech to a crowd awash in red, the colour of the PT, Lula compared himself to World Cup icons like Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, reports AFP. “What people don’t realise is that this World Cup of mine is the seventh,” he said, referring to the number of times he has run for the top job in the past four decades.

More Brazil

Lula and Senator Flávio ​Bolsonaro are running neck and neck ‌ahead of October’s presidential election, according to the latest Nexus/BTG Pactual poll that shows the right-wing ​lawmaker narrowed the gap with the ​leftist incumbent. In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula ⁠would receive 46% of voter support ​compared with 45% for Bolsonaro, reports Reuters.

Lula has maintained larger advantages over Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in other recent surveys, notes Bloomberg. Lula led by 6 points, 49% to 43%, in an AtlasIntel poll released last week, while a Datafolha survey released in late July found him ahead by 5 points.

Brazil’s presidential race has been dominated by Lula and Bolsonaro. Other right-wing contenders, including former Goiás governor Ronaldo Caiado and Missão party president Renan Santos, remain in the single digits in most polls. Americas Quarterly profiles the top candidates.

Colombia

At least 11 people were injured Saturday when a truck packed with explosives detonated next to a Colombian police station near the border with Venezuela, six days before President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella’s inauguration, reports AFP.

Honduras

In May 20 campesinos in Honduras’ Bajo Aguán valley were massacred, a particularly violent episode in a bitter 30-year conflict over land, involving small-scale farmers, large palm oil corporations backed by the government, and drug-trafficking groups. “Campaigners say the new rightwing government of Nasry “Tito” Asfura, backed by Donald Trump, has created a legal environment that places campesinos and other land defenders in even more danger. It has passed a series of laws aimed at clamping down on organised crime but which human rights organisations warn place land defenders at severe risk of criminalisation,” reports the Guardian.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump from a 45-year prison sentence for sweeping drug trafficking and weapons charges. He is back in his home country, where an arrest warrant was suspended by the right-wing government, but faces fraud and money-laundering charges. Prosecutors in Honduras accuse JOH of siphoning roughly $2.4 million in public funds to finance his 2013 presidential bid while he led the National Congress, reports the New York Times.

According to analysts, Hernández’s return threatens to undermine the Asfura administration’s ability to govern, after six months of austerity measures, a faltering healthcare response and worsening insecurity, reports El País.

Regional Relations

“U.S. boat strikes across the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have killed at least 221 people since September, while the Trump administration has provided no evidence linking the vessels or their passengers to drug trafficking. Ecuadorian prosecutor Alexandra Bravo was fatally shot on June 14 by a hitman in the city of Manta. Bravo had been investigating U.S. strikes on three Ecuadorian boats in which 36 passengers survived, many of them recounting alleged torture by American gunmen in U.S. military uniforms aboard a U.S.-flagged patrol ship,” reports Democracy Now.

“For decades, North American diplomacy sought to reduce friction among partners. Now, however, dialogue increasingly coexists with pressure. This is not incidental, but rather reflects today’s zeitgeist,” writes Brenda Estefan in Americas Quarterly.

Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro, visiting Havana, called for efforts to prevent a US invasion of Cuba and urged Trump to engage in dialogue. (AFP)

Chile

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast received China’s ambassador to Santiago, Niu Qingbao, an encounter that lasted more than an hour and marked the first meeting between the two men since Kast took office in March - South China Morning Post.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s imprisoned former leader Nicolás Maduro said yesterday said he welcomed “any path to dialogue”, ahead of a U.S.-backed meeting between representatives of the Latin American country’s interim government and opposition leaders. (AFP)

In the earthquake devastated areas of Venezuela, “spaces designed for leisure or business or commerce now serve only two essential functions: survival or burial,” reports the New York Times. “The muddy, fly-infested encampments in La Guaira raise urgent questions about where the huge numbers of displaced will eventually live and what a future for the region, once a main gateway into Venezuela, could look like.”

“A month after twin earthquakes rocked Venezuela, most foreign rescue teams have departed and international media attention has faded, yet survivors continue to grapple with spiralling needs and intractable challenges amid a deeply politicised aid response… With nearly 24,000 survivors living in state-run displacement camps and thousands more left homeless, dozens of local and international organisations are struggling to respond to mounting needs and navigate the challenges of working in a country battered by a long-standing humanitarian crisis,” says The New Humanitarian. - Via Americas Migration Brief

Uruguay

“As affordability and housing crises grow worldwide, Uruguay’s decades-old cooperative housing model is gaining new attention as part of a ‘tool kit of solutions,’” reports the Christian Science Monitor.

Peru

Thirteen people died on Saturday in the crash of a tourist plane visiting the Nazca region in southern Peru, reports the New York Times.

Regional

“New innovations in HIV prevention could dramatically reduce the number of new HIV cases around the globe, but US foreign aid cuts will mean that those that most need the new medication will be unable to access it, according to experts at the Aids 2026 Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.” - Guardian

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