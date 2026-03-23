Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized what he called the return of a colonial approach toward developing nations during a CELAC summit in Bogotá on Saturday. He pointed to U.S. Trump administration policies such as the ouster of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and the ongoing fuel blockade of Cuba, but avoided mentioning the instigator by name. (Al Jazeera)

“It’s not possible for someone to think that they own other countries,” Lula said, in an apparent reference to U.S. policy in the region, at a high-level forum with delegates from Africa and a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. “What are they doing with Cuba now? What did they do with Venezuela? Is that democratic?” (Associated Press)

Lula said that all countries present had already experienced being plundered for gold, silver, diamonds and minerals. He accused an unspecified “they” of seeking to own developing countries’ critical minerals and rare earth deposits.

Another Blackout in Cuba

Cuba’s power grid collapsed on Saturday leaving the country without electricity for a third time this month, as the country’s archaic energy infrastructure further impacted by a U.S. oil blockade.

By yesterday some 72,000 customers in the capital, among them five hospitals, had electricity again according to the Cuban government, but that is only a fraction of Havana’s total population of approximately 2 million. (Associated Press)

Power outages — affecting either the whole island or sectors of it — have become relatively common in the past two years because of breakdowns in the infrastructure. The difficulties these cause are compounded by daily blackouts of up to 12 hours caused by fuel shortages, which worsen infrastructure erosion, reports the Associated Press.

More Cuba

Cuba is prepared for the unlikely possibility of a military engagement with the U.S., ​Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said ‌over the weekend in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats to take over the island, reports Reuters.

The Kremlin hasn’t confirmed or denied involvement to two ships apparently carrying Russian oil towards Cuba, but a spokesman suggested Moscow was looking for ways to offer Cuba relief, on Friday. The Russian government is “in constant contact with the Cuban leadership, with our Cuban friends … And we are, indeed, discussing with them possible options for assisting Cuba in the difficult situation it finds itself in.” (Washington Post)

The Cuban government refused a request by the U.S. Embassy in Havana to import diesel fuel for its generators, calling the ask “shameless,” given the U.S. Trump administration’s oil blockade on the island, according to diplomatic cables reviewed by the Washington Post.

An aid ship departed on Friday from the Mexican port of Progreso, on the Yucatán Peninsula, carrying medical supplies, food and solar panels to Cuba, reports the New York Times.

Sandro Castro, grandson of Fidel, is an Instagram influencer whose skits highlight “how far Cuba has deteriorated under his family’s rule,” reports the New York Times.

Regional

Several countries across the Americas are adopting restrictive legal frameworks to weaken, control, and even dismantle civil society organizations, Amnesty International said in a new report.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s opposition is struggling to regain momentum in a transition scenario that has sidelined democratic concerns: “One of the first short-term goals is to reactivate the Democratic Unitary Platform, an alliance that helped forge consensus among opposition groups for the 2024 elections, but has gone somewhat dormant since. Opposition leaders believe that negotiating with a united voice will be key in future talks with Rodríguez, as well as possibly the White House,” reports Americas Quarterly.

Interim president Delcy Rodríguez is only enacting reforms due to heavy pressure from Washington, Venezuela’s main opposition leader, María Corina Machado told the Financial Times: “The US is obviously giving instructions and it’s clear that [Washington] is not going to be a part of a repressive regime.”

Washington Post reporter Ana Vanessa Herrero writes about the trials of the family of a Venezuelan political prisoner, human rights activist and politician Luis Tarbay, who was released last month.

Chile

Thousands of people marched in Santiago and other cities in Chile yesterday to mark World Water Day following the withdrawal of dozens of environmental decrees by President José Antonio Kast. (Associated Press)

Sixty years after a Chilean scientist discovered a colony of fur seals, previously thought to be extinct, on a remote archipelago, one of former Chilean president Gabriel Boric’s last acts in office protected 337,000 sq km of the waters around Juan Fernández and the nearby Nazca-Desventuradas marine park. (Guardian)

Haiti

“Violence and instability in Haiti have displaced more than 1.45 million people, approaching levels seen after the 2010 earthquake … While over 197,000 people live in overcrowded displacement sites throughout the country, most displaced persons are hosted by families, which are already living under immense pressure,” according to the IOM. (Via Americas Migration Brief)

Brazil

Traditional quilombola families in Rio de Janeiro have developed a form of agroforestry—centered on banana cultivation—that not only sustains their livelihoods but actively preserves and regenerates the biodiversity of Pedra Branca, the world’s largest urban forest, reports the Guardian.

Critter Corner