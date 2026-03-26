Latin America Daily Briefing

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is scheduled to appear again a U.S. federal court today for his “narco-terrorism” case after his capture by US military forces earlier this year. Before the hearing, groups of demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse to rally both in favor of and against Maduro. Among the anti-Maduro contingent, one person waved a sign reading “Maduro rot in prison”. On the other side of a metal barrier, people held signs reading “Free President Maduro,” reports the Guardian.