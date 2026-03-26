Latin America Daily Briefing
March 26, 2026
Regional Relations
The U.S. military said it blew up a boat in the Caribbean Sea yesterday, killing four people. The strike raised the death toll in the Trump administration’s campaign against alleged drug smugglers at sea to at least 163 people, the New York Times.
Russian officials confirmed yesterday that Moscow is sending fuel to Cuba as humanitarian aid, intensifying geopolitical tensions as a Russian oil tanker likely bound for the island approaches the Caribbean, according to AFP.
Cuba
Cuban doctors said that rapidly deteriorating conditions at hospitals and clinics across Cuba — caused by the U.S. oil blockade — were causing deaths that would otherwise be preventable, reports the New York Times.
Colombia
Will Freeman reports on the unexpected strength of Colombia’s left ahead of the May presidential election, even in the midst of a regional rightward swing: “Petro, without doing much to change Colombia’s deep regional and class divides, has focused public attention on them like no previous president, to the apparent satisfaction of many voters,” he writes in Americas Quarterly.
More Regional Relations
Colombia and Ecuador held a virtual meeting to de-escalate recent diplomatic and trade tensions, signaling willingness to restore dialogue despite an ongoing dispute over security and economic measures, reports La Silla Vacía.
Regional
“Most analyses of Latin America revolve around national politics and macroeconomic performance, focusing on presidents, elections, headline news and growth figures. This emphasis is understandable. But it ignores a crucial reality. Many of the region’s most pressing challenges are unfolding at the subnational level, where local authorities are confronting citizens’ demands on a daily basis—often in open conflict with central governments,” writes Eugene Zapata-Garesché in Americas Quarterly.
Venezuela
Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is scheduled to appear again a U.S. federal court today for his “narco-terrorism” case after his capture by US military forces earlier this year. Before the hearing, groups of demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse to rally both in favor of and against Maduro. Among the anti-Maduro contingent, one person waved a sign reading “Maduro rot in prison”. On the other side of a metal barrier, people held signs reading “Free President Maduro,” reports the Guardian.
Media reports indicate Venezuela is getting safer, but James Bosworth puts that into context in the Latin America Risk Report.
Haiti
The United States is offering a reward of up to $3 million and possible relocation for information on the financial activities of Haiti’s most powerful gangs, reports the Miami Herald.
Argentina
A year and a half away from presidential elections, sluggish economic growth will test President Javier Milei’s chainsaw austerity budget measures, reports Bloomberg.
Histories
Twenty years after it was salvaged, the bronze eagle that once decorated the Nazi battleship the Admiral Graf Spee, which sunk off Montevideo in 1939, Uruguay is still grappling with what to do with the swastika clutching sculpture - Guardian