Latin America Daily Briefing

Documents posted by the White House yesterday featured an analysis by the C.I.A. last month that assessed intelligence collected over nearly two decades about the Venezuelan government’s ability to rig elections through voting machine technology, specifically the Smartmatic system, which has long been the focus of conspiracy theories in the U.S. It found that officials in Venezuela had “some capability in manipulating electronic voting systems” to influence the outcomes of races in Venezuela. But it also determined that the Venezuelan government did not have the ability to rig elections outside its own country, reports the New York Times.