Latin America Daily Briefing
July 17, 2026
Neo-Colonialism
“The U.S. takeover of Venezuela reflects the mechanics of the new age of empire, in which it has become increasingly unnecessary, inconvenient, expensive and illegal for great powers to declare formal occupations of small states,” writes Linda Kinstler in the New York Times Magazine. “As the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan demonstrated, ‘the costs of occupation have gone up dramatically,’ said Tom Long, a professor of international relations at the University of Warwick. As a result, powerful nations have found ways to establish control over other countries without explicitly laying claim to them.”
Regional
In addition to the U.S. anniversary this year, it is also the bicentenary of the Congress of Panama — the Western Hemisphere’s first international summit. The parallel commemorations “offer a window into competing U.S. and Latin American visions for hemispheric relations. The legacy of the largely forgotten Panama summit remains relevant as the region once again confronts pressures from Washington,” write Tom Long and Carsten-Andreas Schulz in Foreign Policy.
“A new Pew Research Center survey finds that views of the United States have grown more negative over the last year in five of six Latin American countries surveyed. Views of China, on the other hand, have mostly held steady. As a result, ratings of the two countries are now fairly close in several places throughout the region.”
Venezuela
Documents posted by the White House yesterday featured an analysis by the C.I.A. last month that assessed intelligence collected over nearly two decades about the Venezuelan government’s ability to rig elections through voting machine technology, specifically the Smartmatic system, which has long been the focus of conspiracy theories in the U.S. It found that officials in Venezuela had “some capability in manipulating electronic voting systems” to influence the outcomes of races in Venezuela. But it also determined that the Venezuelan government did not have the ability to rig elections outside its own country, reports the New York Times.
Mass migration, which defines modern Venezuela, has heavily marked the aftermath of its twin earthquakes, saving many who had left, but also making their grief harder, reports the New York Times.
Brazil
Brazil’s government has authorized nearly 13.3 billion reais ($2.6 billion) in extraordinary credit for rural development programs, debt-refinancing initiatives, and support for sugarcane producers affected by U.S. tariffs, it said in an extra edition of the official gazette late yesterday - Reuters
Brazil’s government convened top ministers yesterday to prepare retaliatory measures against Washington’s latest tariffs, with options including curbs on U.S. audiovisual companies and suspension of pharmaceutical and agricultural patents, reports Reuters. (See yesterday’s post.)
Mexico
“After a year and a half in office, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum remains broadly popular in her country. However, Mexicans’ views of Sheinbaum and her left-leaning Morena party are more negative since last year, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey.”
A Mexican journalist who specialized in security issues was murdered yesterday in a drive-by shooting in the central state of Puebla where he worked. (CBS News)
Colombia
Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem as he seeks to restore and strengthen ties with Israel. De la Espriella has promised to clamp down on Colombia’s myriad armed groups -- partly by forging a military alliance with the United States and Israel, reports AFP.
El Salvador
A three-month mass trial of 485 alleged gang members of MS-13 wrapped up this week in El Salvador, with prosecutors delivering their closing arguments and asking for maximum sentences — Associated Press.
“A new oligarchy has emerged in El Salvador, made up of President Nayib Bukele, his family, and a circle of officials from his inner circle who have exponentially increased their wealth in just seven years—with increases of up to 713%—protected by multimillion-dollar loans from the Mortgage Bank, extremely lax tax enforcement, and the revaluation of San Salvador’s historic center, achieved through forced evictions,” reports El Ciudadano.
Extraditions
“Larry Amaury Álvarez Núñez, alias “Larry Changa,” is set to be tried on charges of criminal association and kidnapping in Chile after Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro greenlit his extradition. If convicted, it could be the final chapter in the criminal history of one of the three founding members of Tren de Aragua, Venezuela’s most infamous criminal export,” reports InSight Crime.
“Nicaragua has cut diplomatic ties with Italy in a dispute over its refusal to extradite a man convicted in the 1978 kidnapping and murder of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro,” reports Al Jazeera.
Haiti
Days before 300,000 Haitians in the U.S. are set to lose deportation protections, the U.S. Trump administration flew more than 100 Haitian nationals back to the Caribbean country, “signaling the start of what Haiti officials and immigration advocates expect to be a surge in removals beginning next week,” reports the Miami Herald.
Argentina
Casual readers of Argentine news might be confused by the apparently conflicting positive and negative economic news: surging agricultural and oil growth, contrasting with declining consumer spending and investment. Meet the two-track economy, explains Martín Kanenguiser in Americas Quarterly. “There is an apparent contradiction between the general decline in the inflation rate and the drop in disposable income among middle- and lower-middle-class households.”
The “two-speed” metaphor “is convenient, but misleading: two speeds would imply that all sectors are growing, some faster than others. But the data shows something else entirely: a few sectors are growing, while the rest are simply declining. That’s not a different speed; it’s an economy split in two,” writes Guido Zack in a less optimistic take on the phenomenon for Cenital.
Chile
Chile’s Senate approved a business-friendly package of major economic reforms engineered by right-wing President Jose Antonio Kast, which has been assailed by the opposition as favoring rich people, reports AFP.