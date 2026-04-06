Latin America Daily Briefing

““Pix belongs to Brazil and no one is going to force us to change it, given the service it is providing to Brazilian society,” said President Lula da Silva in response to criticism from the U.S. Department of Treasury, reports Diario Hoy. The U.S. has alleged unfair trade practices in Brazil, arguing that the central bank-created PIX digital payments network harms foreign providers of electronic payment systems, citing Visa and Mastercard in particular.