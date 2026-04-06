Latin America Daily Briefing
April 6, 2026
Colombia
President Gustavo Petro took to social media to criticize the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of Treasury, saying that “OFAC serves only to persecute and subdue political opposition worldwide. It is an aberrant system of political control,” reports TeleSUR.
Petro expressed his opinions following a U.S. threat to include Brazil’s PIX digital payments network–launched by the central bank–on the OFAC sanctions list; in response, Petro asked his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva to expand Brazil’s PIX in Colombia. (La Republica)
Petro said that 70% of Colombia’s energy is clean and does not come from fossil fuels, reports Colombia One, in contradiction to a post from the Mining and Energy Planning Unit which claimed that 78% of the country’s energy mix was derived from fossil fuels.
Brazil
““Pix belongs to Brazil and no one is going to force us to change it, given the service it is providing to Brazilian society,” said President Lula da Silva in response to criticism from the U.S. Department of Treasury, reports Diario Hoy. The U.S. has alleged unfair trade practices in Brazil, arguing that the central bank-created PIX digital payments network harms foreign providers of electronic payment systems, citing Visa and Mastercard in particular.
Haiti
The departure of UN-backed foreign police officers ahead of the arrival of the new UN-supported Gang Suppression Force, both sent with the intention of curbing gang violence and instability in Haiti, may leave the country exposed as gangs seek to exploit the transition period, write André Paultre and Frances Robles in the New York Times.
In the Miami Herald, Sophie Rutenbar argues that until Haiti’s criminal, political, and economic roots are addressed, no security-focused approach to the conflict is likely to succeed.
Cuba
AP News published images of families reuniting following Cuba’s release of over 2,000 prisoners (see 4/3/26 LADB). However, human rights organizations said they “hadn’t seen evidence that those who were released included any of the 1,214 people they have registered as being imprisoned for political reasons “ (AP News)
In the Guardian, Ruaridh Nicoll argues that Cuba’s recent prisoner release is likely a sign that negotiations between the U.S. and the Caribbean island have been making progress, with both countries offering gestures of goodwill to protect the integrity of their ongoing negotiations.
David C. Adams and Annie Correal analyze the potential of a popular uprising in Cuba, as citizens have begun tracking to the streets in nightly demonstrations, painting anti-government graffiti on walls, and ransacking Communist Party headquarters, in political displays not often seen on the Island. (New York Times)
Peru
One week ahead of the country’s presidential elections, scheduled for April 12, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori is leading the polls with 14.5%, according to Reuters. However, it is likely that none of the 35 candidates will reach the 50% majority needed to win the election in the first round; a runoff election is expected to take place on June 7.
One person died and several more were injured at a rally ahead of a derby match between Alianza Lima and Universitario de Deportes, says the Guardian. A wall of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima had collapsed, causing the incident, though reports indicate that the stadium did not have any structural failures.
Argentina
A recent investigation conducted by an international media consortium found significant evidence of digital operations by Russian intelligence aiming to discredit President Milei’s government, reports MercoPress. According to the files, The Company spy group, which is linked to Russia’s foreign intelligence service, invested at least $283,100 on media content, including over 250 articles across at least 23 Argentina digital media outlets that criticized the Milei administration.
NACLA assesses the potential environmental impact of the Milei administration’s efforts to reform the 2010 Glaciers Law, the first legislation across the region aimed at protecting glaciers and periglacial environments. The government is seeking to reform the bill to attract further foreign investments in mining.
Regional Relations
Chilean President José Antonio Kast traveled to Argentina to meet with President Milei and other government officials, keeping with tradition of having Argentina be the first international destination of newly-inaugurated Chilean leaders, reports CNN en Español.
Venezuela
In Americas Quarterly, Asdrubal Oliveros explains how Venezuela’s oil sector needs the implementation of several policy decisions to help sustain increased production levels and avoid falling into a cycle of low productivity, high informality, and institutional weakness, subject to oil prices and external conditions.
Culture Corner
Several professionals of Mexico’s art world signed an open letter against an agreement with Banco Santander, under which several collections of historical Mexican artwork–including by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera–will be exported to Spain as part of the bank’s new cultural center for an undetermined amount of time. (Guardian)