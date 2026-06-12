Latin America Daily Briefing
June 12, 2026
Mexico
Mexican “President Claudia Sheinbaum is one of the most popular democratically elected leaders in the world. Her approval rating hovers about 70% or above, and she stands out against the wave of conservative and far-right leaders elected throughout the Americas in recent years. For many leftists around the world, she is an inspiration,” reports the Guardian in a Long Read piece.
The U.S. indictment of a Morena party governor, Ruben Rocha, puts Sheinbaum in a political bind, but could be used to her advantage ”by turning Washington’s coercive demands into an opportunity to finally clean house within her party and beyond,” argued Carlos Bravo Regidor in a recent New York Times op-ed.
Sheinbaum is skipping the actual World Cup sporting events, or rather, not going to the stadiums, as she plans to watch from the Zócalo public viewing areas. She’s given her ticket to a young Indigenous woman who taught herself to play football, and the president “said that her absence is a show of solidarity with the many regular Mexicans who were not able to afford a seat at the event — which has drawn criticism for its excessively high ticket prices and access restrictions,” reports the New York Times.
An estimated 18,000 protesters representing multiple unions and other groups — teachers, families of the victims of violence, judges and others — gathered in Mexico City for the World Cup inauguration, reports the New York Times. They were peaceful and government security measures prevented interference with ticket holders for the first match.
Iran’s World Cup team is based in Tijuana — like many of the city’s residents, they never planned to end up there. But members of the migrant community celebrate a city that differs from it’s international reputation “a transient, multicultural city that embraces migrants and misfits, offering creole schools for Haitian children whose families are stranded there,” reports the Washington Post.
Brazil
Brazilian officials announced a sharp drop in deforestation rates, pushing back on one of the arguments that the Trump administration used last week to justify additional tariffs on the South American country - Associated Press
Regional Relations
One of the Trump administration’s strikes against alleged drug smuggling vessels, the first one on Sept. 2, 2025, killed 11 people. The Intercept reports that some of the victims may have been the victims of human trafficking.
Trump’s war against narco-terrorist seems more about politics than drugs. In that it mirrors the original “war on drugs,” writes Michelle D. Paranzino in the Conversation. “The narco-terrorism label has always been politicized. My research on Reagan and the drug war suggests that the nebulousness of the concept aided U.S. policymakers in achieving fundamentally anti-communist and anti-leftist political objectives.”
“As my term as Colombia’s president comes to a close, I’m grateful to President Trump for his partnership and proud of the results we’ve achieved together,” wrote Colombian President Gustavo Petro in a Washington Post op-ed yesterday. “While President Trump and I may not agree on every issue, I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with him in our joint effort to eradicate drug trafficking and bring peace, health and safety to our two countries.”
Petro cancelled a plan meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani after U.S. diplomats told Colombia’s government that the move could violate the terms under which Petro was being permitted to enter the United States: The U.S. State Department canceled Petro’s visa last fall, and he only had a limited travel allowance to attend a U.N. Security Council Meeting on Wednesday, reports the New York Times.
The Trump administration’s behind-the-scenes efforts to nix the meeting marks a new flashpoint between Mamdani and Trump, reports the Washington Post. For New York’s mayor, the engagement would have been the first with a foreign leader and was intended to discuss democracy in the Americas, “though many would probably see it as a sign of Mamdani’s ascendance as a leader of the global left.”
Colombia
Residents of La Calera, Colombia, endured severe water rationing during a prolonged drought while Indega, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Femsa, continued extracting spring water to bottle and sell across the country. After a sustained grassroots campaign—despite intimidation and death threats—community activists secured a landmark victory, forcing authorities to sharply restrict the company’s water concession and opening a national debate about who gets priority access to scarce water resources, reports the Guardian.
Colombia has enacted a landmark law requiring the cattle industry to trace livestock and prove beef supply chains are free from deforestation, a measure environmental groups say makes it the first tropical forest country to adopt such a nationwide framework, reports the Associated Press.
Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella said he is personally against abortion and has said families should be responsible for sex education — in addition to voicing concern about “gender ideology.” Activists fear a right-wing victory could endanger rights gains in Colombia — women are divided, reports the New York Times.
Leftist presidential candidate Iván Cepeda, announced a criminal complaint against his far-right opponent, De la Espriella, for allegedly belonging to the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC - Colombia Reports
Cuba
The U.S. government announced sanctions against Cuba’s state-owned oil and gas company in a move some experts say will only deepen the island’s crises and hit vulnerable Cubans the hardest, reports the Associated Press.
The U.S. government put on hold a deal by a Florida energy trading company to send to Cuba one of the largest cargoes of fuel from the United States in decades. “The Trump administration’s move to put the deal on ice reflects how it is trying to apply greater pressure on Cuba’s government by restricting the flow of oil to the country, which has been grappling for months with dwindling fuel supplies,” notes the New York Times.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Cuba against acquiring weapons that could threaten the United States. “It would be unwise for the government of Cuba to try to procure or get access to the types of weapons that could reach this base or the American homeland,” he said during a visit to the US military base at Guantánamo Bay. (AFP)
As Cuba crumbles under a nearly five-month-long US oil blockade, many on the island hope that the World Cup might save the island from US attack – or at least offer a respite until the competition ends in a month, reports the Guardian. Not because the U.S. is particularly soccer obsessed, but rather because Cuban retaliation could affect games and training camps in Florida.
Argentina
Argentina’s cabinet chief Manuel Adorni has admitted to hiding some $500,000 in savings from tax authorities, as President Javier Milei’s officials grapple with a corruption scandal that has paralyzed the rightwing government, reports the Financial Times.
Milei’s promise to create limited liability for AI-run companies, “is the latest sign of the South American nation’s transformation under its libertarian president, a change also visible in the tech investor Peter Thiel’s recent arrival in the country. Milei was elected to stabilize a country in decline, but it is now clear that his significance and ambitions extend well beyond Argentina’s borders,” writes Tomás Borovinsky in Compact.
“Milei is not merely proposing a different regulatory framework, but advancing a different vision of Argentina itself: a frontier society where new technologies, new institutions, and new forms of economic organization can be tested before they are adopted elsewhere. Rather than trying to align itself with the world as it is, Milei’s Argentina is trying to accelerate toward the world to come,” writes Borovinsky. (Compact)
Regional
Latin America and the Caribbean are emerging as credible destinations for digital infrastructure investment. “But not all data centers are the same,” warns Eduardo Levy Yeyati in Americas Quarterly. Research “finds that the employment effects depend critically on facility type. Hyperscale campuses—built by Amazon, Google or Microsoft to run their own workloads—generate meaningful spillovers … Colocation facilities—built by landlords who lease space to remote tenants—generate far fewer local effects.”
“A private jet co-piloted by the winner of a MrBeast YouTube challenge was seized by Paraguayan authorities after more than 250 kilos of premium marijuana were found on board, underscoring a little-noticed reversal in hemispheric trafficking patterns: Higher-value marijuana is now moving into South America from the North,” reports InSight Crime.
Peru
Keiko Fujimori is ahead in Peru’s presidential election by about 1,500 votes. (Onpe)
“Whether the losing candidate accepts the result will offer an early indication of how combative Peru’s opposition will be under a new administration. By Thursday, both campaigns had alleged some ballot irregularities and called for investigation,” write Catherine Osborn in Foreign Policy.
Venezuela
“In July 2024, the Tren del Llano gang attacked a voting center to protest Venezuela’s stolen election. The Chavista regime responded by ordering thousands of soldiers and police to hunt the gang down, triggering a wave of repression and human rights abuses that peaked with the aerial bombardment of peasant farmers.” A new InSight Crime investigation “reveals an unreported tale of personal ambition and loss that drove the Tren del Llano gang to declare war on the Venezuelan state.”
World Cup
“Once more Haiti’s efforts to express its national identity and fighting spirit on the global stage has run into resistance from an international sports governing body. Months after qualifying for its first FIFA World Cup in more than 50 years, Haiti’s men’s national soccer team will have to take to the field in a different uniform than the one originally designed for the tournament after FIFA rejected elements of the team’s soccer kits,” reports the Miami Herald. “Soccer’s governing body, apparently viewed aspects of the Haitian design as a political statement, according to the team’s official sportswear manufacturer, Saeta.”
It’s the first ever World Cup hosted by three nations, and unity was a key aspect of their bid. But that “has not been the prevailing sentiment of late among the three host countries, and the execution of this neighboring-allies World Cup has not been seamless,” reports the New York Times.
Matches will be played in 16 cities, from southern Mexico to Canada, with a range of weather risks possible at each venue - Guardian
Mexico is the first nation to host the World Cup three times. It did so first in 1970, and then in 1986. Photo Essay from yesterday’s inauguration: New York Times.
Fields of the Gods: Mexico’s football pitches from above - Guardian photo essay