Latin America Daily Briefing

Mexican “President Claudia Sheinbaum is one of the most popular democratically elected leaders in the world. Her approval rating hovers about 70% or above, and she stands out against the wave of conservative and far-right leaders elected throughout the Americas in recent years. For many leftists around the world, she is an inspiration,” reports the Guardian in a Long Read piece.

The U.S. indictment of a Morena party governor, Ruben Rocha, puts Sheinbaum in a political bind, but could be used to her advantage ”by turning Washington’s coercive demands into an opportunity to finally clean house within her party and beyond,” argued Carlos Bravo Regidor in a recent New York Times op-ed.

Sheinbaum is skipping the actual World Cup sporting events, or rather, not going to the stadiums, as she plans to watch from the Zócalo public viewing areas. She’s given her ticket to a young Indigenous woman who taught herself to play football, and the president “said that her absence is a show of solidarity with the many regular Mexicans who were not able to afford a seat at the event — which has drawn criticism for its excessively high ticket prices and access restrictions,” reports the New York Times.

An estimated 18,000 protesters representing multiple unions and other groups — teachers, families of the victims of violence, judges and others — gathered in Mexico City for the World Cup inauguration, reports the New York Times. They were peaceful and government security measures prevented interference with ticket holders for the first match.