Latin America Daily Briefing

U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal discussed her recent trip to Cuba with Responsible Statecraft: “You just really see the desperation. People are just sitting outside their homes. They can’t be in their homes because there’s no electricity, there’s no refrigeration. And then you see it in the hospitals with just the massive strains and stresses on the public health system, which, as you know, Cuba has a really good one. But the cruelty of the blockade, on top of the decades of embargo and financial strangulation of the island, have brought everything to quite a breaking point.”