Latin America Daily Briefing
April 9, 2026
Regional Relations
U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal discussed her recent trip to Cuba with Responsible Statecraft: “You just really see the desperation. People are just sitting outside their homes. They can’t be in their homes because there’s no electricity, there’s no refrigeration. And then you see it in the hospitals with just the massive strains and stresses on the public health system, which, as you know, Cuba has a really good one. But the cruelty of the blockade, on top of the decades of embargo and financial strangulation of the island, have brought everything to quite a breaking point.”
Ecuador’s recalled the country’s ambassador to Colombia yesterday for consultations after comments earlier this week from Colombia’s president regarding the controversial arrest of Ecuador’s former vice president Jorge Glas, who was sheltering in the Mexican embassy in Quito. It is the latest escalation in tensions in recent months between the two countries, reports Reuters.
Colombia
Colombia’s Petro administration is rolling out a series of subsidies and cheap loans to limit the economic damage it says will result from the central bank’s “outrageous” interest rate policy — Bloomberg
Ecuador
Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, is a close ally of Donald Trump, but so far the alliance “has so far yielded uneven results, both on the security and economic fronts,” reports Bloomberg.
Brazil
Brazilian Indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire said he still supports President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and will campaign for his reelection in October, despite opposing Amazon development projects backed by the government that are contested by him and Indigenous peoples, reports the Associated Press.
Lula said his government will submit a bill to Congress this week aimed at reducing working hours, reports Reuters.
Mexico
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to tap into unconventional natural gas deposits, yesterday, in an effort to lower her country’s reliance on foreign energy at a time as the Iran war disrupts global energy markets — Mexico is the world’s single largest buyer of U.S. gas. (Associated Press)
Venezuela
“As the world reels from the impact on global energy prices caused by Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, big oil and gas companies like Chevron are now importing Venezuelan crude oil by the shipload,” reports the BBC.
India is set to import the most oil from Venezuela in almost six years, helping the world’s third-largest crude importer replace Middle East grades disrupted by the Iran war. (Bloomberg)
While U.S. measures to lighten sanctions against Venezuela have raised hopes of an economic rebound, a key factor in any process of stabilization has so far been overlooked: the fortunes of the Banco Central de Venezuela, write Andrés Arauz and Michael Galant in Phenomenal World, who argue that lifting sanctions against the BCV is essential for Venezuela’s economic recovery.
Indeed, “the US is considering lifting sanctions on Venezuela’s central bank to facilitate the flow of billions of dollars into the country’s battered economy,” reports Bloomberg.
Venezuela’s government and its political opposition are seeking to coordinate their legal defense of the oil-rich country’s United States assets, reports Reuters.
Venezuelan police fired tear gas today to disperse around 2,000 protesters who marched towards the presidential palace to demand salary increases, reports AFP.
Argentina
Argentina’s congress has approved a bill promoted by President Javier Milei, that authorizes mining in ecologically sensitive areas of glaciers and permafrost, outraging environmentalists. (AFP)
Regional
The World Bank trimmed its estimate for economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean for this year, citing the region’s long-standing structural challenges, compounded by high borrowing costs, weak external demand, geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation - Reuters