Ten days after Peru’s runoff election there’s still no official result — 0.84% of votes are under review by election officials, who have set mid-July as the final deadline to decide. But right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori — on her fourth bid for the presidency — currently leads the count by 36,889 votes and is projected as the virtual winner.

Most analysts consider Fujimori the winner, pointing out that the challenged tallies — about 200,000 votes in dispute — come largely from Lima and Callao, where the conservative candidate’s electoral stronghold is and where most votes are expected to favor her, reports El País.

Fujimori could become the first elected president in Peru this century to lose the vote inside the country, her slim advantage rides on votes cast by Peruvians abroad, notes Bloomberg.

The results point to a country split in half, ideologically and geographically. It is the third successive presidential election in Peru decided by such a narrow margin, notes Michael Reid in Americas Quarterly. Fujimori will inherit a country “whose institutions have been weakened in part by her own party’s doing,” he writes, wondering if she “will seek revenge, or the “reconciliation” she has more recently promised. Political control over the judiciary has passed to her side.”

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Fujimori would “be a strong partner for the United States’ tough-on-criminal-organizations approach in the Western Hemisphere. In fact, Alberto Fujimori, Keiko’s father, is in many ways the modern historical reference of mano dura policies to combat crime and insecurity,” notes Jason Marczak for the Atlantic Council.

Colombia

A group of U.S. Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to express their “grave concern about the brazen interference of senior U.S. officials, including President Trump, in Colombia’s presidential election,” reports El País.

The Trump administration defended the detention of a Colombian activist closely aligned with leftist President Gustavo Petro, after Petro accused U.S. immigration agents of carrying out a politically motivated arrest - Newsweek

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned that his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump may support the right-wing Bolsonaro family, but he “should not meddle” in the October presidential election. “He is entitled to his electoral and ideological preferences. However ... Brazil’s elections are Brazil’s business,” Lula told journalists. (AFP)

Lula, who is running for reelection in October, made the comments shortly after Trump told reporters that Brazil ​has become a “little rough” and “dangerous politically.” (Reuters)

Brazil’s federal police targeted Senator Jaques Wagner, the government leader in the upper house, as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities linked to Banco Master, reports Bloomberg.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei modified the procedure for appointing Supreme Court justices by decree, eliminating a preliminary stage in which citizens and organizations could file objections before a judicial nomination was presented to the Senate. He also eliminated a requirement to consider, “to the extent possible,” criteria related to gender diversity, area of expertise, and regional origin when selecting candidates for the highest court. Experts said the decree is a step back, reports Chequeado.

“Manuel Adorni, one of President Javier Milei’s most trusted aides, claimed last week that an all-in bet on Bitcoin over a decade ago has funded a luxurious lifestyle that is now under scrutiny. Argentina’s well-established crypto community is struggling to buy Adorni’s explanation to rebut allegations of illicit enrichment,” reports Bloomberg.

Cuba

The Cuban Communist Party approved a package of reforms aimed at opening up more sectors to private investment as the island, reports AFP.

Migration

Jamaica will allow the United States to transfer deported migrants through its territory before they are repatriated or sent on to third countries. No more than 25 migrants would remain in the country at a time. It’s the latest in a string of deals the Trump administration has pursued to expel migrants to countries with which they do not have any connection, reports the New York Times.

U.S.-Lat Am

U.S. “senators are threatening to withhold 75 percent of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget unless the Pentagon provides Congress with answers about an apparent U.S. strike on a girls’ school in Iran and the military’s ongoing attacks targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in Latin America,” reports the Washington Post.

USMCA

Trump said that the United States would do better without the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade ‌and that he would prefer not to have a new one, but added that he was open to doing it — Reuters

Bolivia

“Hardline protesters are refusing to back down from dozens of road blockades across Bolivia, even as others begin to abandon barricades that have strangled the country’s economy for nearly 50 days,” reports the Financial Times.

Uruguay

Decriminalizing the possession of cannabis or strictly regulating access to the drug do not appear to drive up usage, but when the drug is sold commercially the number of users increases and more mental health problems are seen, according to a new review that includes evidence from Uruguay, where cannabis has been legalized but is tightly controlled by the state - Guardian

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