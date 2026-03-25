Chilean President José Antonio Kast withdrew Santiago’s support for two-term former president Michelle Bachelet as candidate for the post of UN secretary general. She had been backed by Kast’s predecessor, Gabriel Boric, in February. Brazil and Mexico are also supporting her attempt to become the first woman to head the United Nations. (AFP)

In a statement Chile’s Foreign Ministry said Bachelet’s candidacy was unviable and had no chance of success. The ministry added that it would abstain from supporting any candidate in the election process. (Reuters)

By withdrawing its support for Bachelet, Chile’s government “brought the race to succeed António Guterres as United Nations Secretary-General to the forefront of current events,” reports El País.

Three of the five candidates to head the UN are women, Bachelet, Costa Rican politician and economist Rebeca Grynspan, and Argentine Virginia Gamba, former UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict. Continental rotation is the tradition in the selection of secretary-general and it is generally understood that it’s Latin America’s turn to fill the position.

Bachelet remains in the running, due to Brazil and Mexico’s support, each potential candidate must be formally nominated by a state or group of states, but not necessarily by their country of origin. “I will continue working jointly with the governments of Brazil and Mexico, who have put forward my name, thereby reaffirming the collective nature of this project,” Bachelet said in a statement released shortly after Kast’s decision became public. (AFP)

However, she faces significant obstacles from China, which strongly protested an independent report on human rights violations against the Uyghur minority, which Bachelet presented in 2022 as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Her candidacy is also opposed by hardline U.S. Republicans due to her pro-abortion stance. (El País)

U.S. Military Helped Bomb A Ecuadorean Dairy Farm

Video footage shared by U.S. officials earlier this month of an explosion — purportedly of a criminal training camp in rural Ecuador — seems to have been of a military strike that destroyed a cattle and dairy farm, not a drug trafficking compound, reports the New York Times.

Ecuador’s defense ministry on March 6 said Operation Total Extermination included aerial bombardment in the province of Sucumbios, which sits in the country’s northeastern corner, on the border with Colombia. Ecuadoran officials said the operation, conducted with U.S. intelligence, destroyed a hideout for a Colombian drug trafficking group.

But, “residents of San Martin, the farming village of about 27 families in Sucumbios, told USA TODAY that the operation, which took place March 1-6, didn’t target drug traffickers. Instead, they said military personnel destroyed farms. Detained local workers have told a United Nations human rights group that Ecuadoran soldiers tortured them.”

“Workers on the farm told The Times that Ecuadorean soldiers arrived by helicopter on March 3, doused several shelters and sheds with gasoline and ignited them after interrogating workers and beating four of them with the butts of their guns. Three of the workers, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation by the government, said the soldiers later choked and subjected them to electrical shocks before letting them go.”

“The likely error also raises additional questions about all of the strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. Multiple human rights groups say that those strikes are unlawful, even if those boats are carrying drugs. However, if it becomes evident that the intelligence is not accurate and some percentage of those strikes are in error and hit civilian targets, it begins to undermine the strategic logic and political support for that campaign, even for those governments and politicians that accept the legitimacy of using force against drug trafficking vessels,” writes James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report.

Regional Relations

“Trump’s policies have replaced the productive hypocrisy of the rules-based world order with a naked embrace of power and violence,” wrote Pedro Abramovay in a recent Foreign Policy essay. “The ongoing tension between rejecting the hypocrisy of the global order and strengthening national politics can now be resolved in multiple possible ways. Some are alarming. It could result in authoritarian regimes enforcing externally imposed agreements on unwilling citizens. Other solutions offer hope, such as the rise of national movements opposing a force‑based international order.”

The 2022 Televisa-Univisión merger turned Univisión from a hard-core Trump critic to a supporter — this reflects not the Mexican TV titan’s subservience to power, but rather it’s business playbook, argues The Mexico Political Economist.

Cuba

A key U.S. security concern with regards to Cuba is the country’s ties to foreign adversaries — Russia and China — who use the island to spy on the United States, reports the New York Times.

U.S. sanctions and the oil blockade are detonating Cuba’s public health sector. “Cuba’s healthcare system has long been the pride of its revolution, helping a poor Caribbean country achieve life expectancy comparable to wealthy western nations and one of the world’s lowest infant mortality rates. Last year, as renewed sanctions took hold, that rate was reported to have doubled since 2018. US missiles are not raining down on Havana. But what I witnessed should still be understood as warfare,” writes Owen Jones in the Guardian.

Venezuela

The promotion of Gustavo González López — Venezuela’s long-time spy chief who oversaw prisons where political prisoners were tortured — to defense minister encapsulates how the country’s government has evolved under interim president Delcy Rodríguez, according to the Financial Times: “the same brutal regime, with faces that are friendlier to Washington.”

James Luckey’s experience in detention in Venezuela sheds light on the mistreatment political prisoners faced under Nicolás Maduro, reports the Guardian. “Luckey says he was placed in solitary confinement, forced to sleep on a concrete slab, deprived of food and repeatedly beaten.”

Migration

Costa Rica said it agreed to take up to 25 deportees a week from the United States, part of the country’s efforts to establish a closer alliance with the Trump administration, reports the New York Times.

“A majority of Supreme Court justices seemed sympathetic on Tuesday to the idea that the Trump administration should be able to turn away asylum seekers along the U.S.-Mexico border,” report the New York Times.

Brazil

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has been granted permission to serve his 27-year sentence for a coup attempt at home instead of in prison because of his failing health. (Guardian)

Haiti

“Even as Haitian security forces make some progress in clearing roads and deploying armored vehicles into previously inaccessible neighborhoods, Haitians living under gang control continue to be subjected to harsh punishment and enforcement tactics, a new United Nations human-rights report details.” - Miami Herald

Histories