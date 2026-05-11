Indigenous Groups Warn that Crime Drives Environmental Destruction
May 11, 2026
Regional
Indigenous organizations from across the Amazon and Latin America will send a letter today to the United Nations warning that organized crime — including illegal mining, drug trafficking and logging — is driving violence and accelerating environmental destruction in rainforest communities. However, they urged governments to avoid heavily militarized responses in Indigenous territories, reports the Associated Press.
Mexico
State actors are involved in disappearances in Mexico at an “alarming” rate, according to a report from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. While criminal gangs are responsible for the vast majority of disappearances, the report found that “many of the disappearances committed by organized crime occur in deep collusion and coordination with state agents,” reports the Guardian.
“Though few have noticed, Mexico has reduced its daily homicide count by 41% over the past 18 months, owing to President Claudia Sheinbaum’s pioneering new strategy for confronting organized crime,” writes Viri Ríos in Project Syndicate. “Such a sharp reduction is an historic achievement for Mexico – and puts Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s thuggish methods to shame.”
Cuba
“As members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, we spent five days in Cuba in April to better understand the humanitarian impacts of America’s monthslong energy blockade of the island. We came away shocked by the inhumane effects of the policy, whose goal appears to be strangling the economy until the Cuban people are brought to ruin and the country is available, as President Trump put it, for the ‘taking,’” write U.S. lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and Jonathan L. Jackson in the New York Times.
Regional Relations
Leaked audios purporting to reveal an alleged international plot to destabilize leftist governments in Latin America show “that the United States, under Trump, and Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, developed a corruption network” to turn former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández into “one of their main operators to position their interference” in the region, Valeria Duarte, coordinator of the Diario Red investigation, told AFP. Hernández said the audios are fake. (See last Thursday’s post.)
The skies above South America have increasingly become flash points in the geopolitical struggle between the U.S. and China, as the U.S. seeks to quash astronomy projects in the Andean deserts out of fear China could use them for military purposes, reports the New York Times.
Chile and Honduras newly installed right-wing governments plan to return their countries’ ambassadors to Israel, after they were recalled in protest of Israel’s war in the Gaza strip, reports Haaretz.
Venezuela and the World
The US Department of Energy announced that “thanks to President Trump’s decisive leadership” 13.5kg of highly enriched uranium had been removed from a legacy research reactor in Venezuela, reports the Guardian.
Venezuela says an oil spill that originated in Trinidad and Tobago had caused serious environmental damage along the coastlines of at least two of its states and in a gulf area near it. Trinidad and Tobago’s government disputed the extent of the spill, which it said had been contained immediately, reports the Associated Press.
Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday where she will defend her country’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region before the United Nations highest court in a dispute that has spanned decades, reports the Associated Press.
In recent meetings in the Caribbean, Rodríguez caused controversy by wearing a pin showing the Essequibo as part of Venezuela — while the region has effectively been part of Guyana for over a hundred years, “in a world where Trump believes his administration is in charge of Venezuela (and they are forcing all oil revenues to run through US bank accounts, demonstrating a real level of control), then the Essequibo dispute could be just another resource-rich territorial conquest that could add to the US sphere of influence,” writes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report. “Rodriguez doesn’t need to convince the ICJ. She needs to convince Trump, her benefactor and the reason she remains in power, that it is in his best interest to support Venezuela’s claim on the Essequibo because it expands his own “victory” in the post-Maduro environment.”
Venezuela
The U.S. Trump administration’s close ties with Venezuela acting president Delcy Rodríguez have “raised anxiety among some potential investors and Venezuelans abroad that the Trump administration has put off its stated goal of pushing the country toward democratic elections,” reports Politico.
Polling in Venezuela reveals a population caught between a hope that has never before surged so quickly and a sense of distrust that refuses to subside, reports El País.
When Nicolás Maduro was ousted in early January, many members of Venezuela’s enormous diaspora celebrated — but so far most have not sought to return home. “The factors that compelled many of them to leave — a broken economy and repressive leaders — are still in place,” reports the New York Times.
Migration
Rail workers in Texas found six people dead inside a boxcar at a yard close to the Mexican border on Sunday afternoon, reports the Guardian.
Brazil
Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes prohibited the implementation of a sharp reduction in the 27-year prison sentence of former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, reports Reuters.
The Guardian speaks with Ailton Krenak, a prominent Brazilian writer, philosopher, environmentalist and Indigenous leader — the first Indigenous Brazilian to hold a seat in the Brazilian Academy of Letters.
Vitória Régia (Amazon Water Lily) is a new short film that imagines what might have happened had Jair Bolsonaro’s plot to seize power after the 2022 election been successful. The alternative reality portrayed “offers a nightmarish snapshot of a future that Brazil may have escaped by the skin of its teeth – but that some fear could still lie ahead,” writes Tom Phillips in the Guardian.
Costa Rica
Conservative Laura Fernandez has been sworn in as Costa Rica’s new president and has vowed to fight rising crime in the Central American country, as well as maintain close ties with the United States, reports Al Jazeera.
Haiti
A U.S. federal jury found four South Florida men guilty of plotting to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti five years ago. The case leaves many still wondering who ordered the hit that sent Haiti spiraling into years of violent chaos. Several witnesses at the trial testified that the architect of the killing was a Haitian former justice ministry official, Joseph F. Badio, reports the New York Times.
“For dozens of Haitian Americans who attended the two-month trial in downtown Miami, the outcome was joyful — even though the voluminous evidence did not reveal the names of the mastermind behind the deadly plot or the assailant who fatally shot Moïse,” reports the Miami Herald. “The verdict, delivered by a 12-member jury in federal court in Miami, came nearly five years after the assassination, following 39 days of testimony over almost nine weeks.”
Haiti Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé discussed his country’s ongoing security and socio-political crisis, as well as humanitarian and migration challenges, during an audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Saturday, reports the Miami Herald.
Peru
Peruvian authorities plan to name the presidential runner-up on May 15 — defining who faces off against Keiko Fujimori in the June runoff vote. A handful of votes, fewer than 15,000, separate leftist Roberto Sánchez, who has won in the country’s poorest rural areas, and Rafael López Aliaga, a conservative hotel magnate who has captured votes in Lima. The split indicates the deep socio-economic divide behind voter preferences, reports Bloomberg.
Bolivia
“In Bolivia, the unions representing miners and peasants have declared an indefinite strike, seeking the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz. They are protesting a new law that undermines peasant and indigenous land rights,” writes Olivia Arigho-Stiles in Jacobin.
Argentina
Argentine scientists who have studied hantavirus for decades agree that despite a slight recent increase in cases — notably on a Dutch cruiseship — Argentina is not facing anything significantly new or different from previous decades in terms of transmission of the deadly virus, reports the Guardian.
Critter Corner
Headlines about Pablo Escobar’s “cocaine hippos,” or rather, the invasive descendants of the pets he kept in his heyday, are perennial clickbait. But after years of failing to tame the growing population that threatens the local environment, the government has finally decided to euthanize 80 hippos, while continuing the effort to relocate the rest. (New York Times)