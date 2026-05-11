Venezuela says an oil spill that originated in Trinidad and Tobago had caused serious environmental damage along the coastlines of at least two of its states and in a gulf area near it. Trinidad and Tobago’s government disputed the extent of the spill, which it said had been contained immediately, reports the Associated Press .

In recent meetings in the Caribbean, Rodríguez caused controversy by wearing a pin showing the Essequibo as part of Venezuela — while the region has effectively been part of Guyana for over a hundred years, “in a world where Trump believes his administration is in charge of Venezuela (and they are forcing all oil revenues to run through US bank accounts, demonstrating a real level of control), then the Essequibo dispute could be just another resource-rich territorial conquest that could add to the US sphere of influence,” writes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report. “Rodriguez doesn’t need to convince the ICJ. She needs to convince Trump, her benefactor and the reason she remains in power, that it is in his best interest to support Venezuela’s claim on the Essequibo because it expands his own “victory” in the post-Maduro environment.”