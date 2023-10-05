Colombian President Gustavo Petro launched a new national drug policy on Tuesday that will look to reduce the size of coca crops, cut potential cocaine output and prevent deforestation linked to drug trafficking, while helping transition small farmers to the legal economy, reports Reuters .

The stakes for Petro’s “Total Peace” program “are higher than ever: they must deliver results not only on paper but in the daily lives of conflict-affected communities,” according to a new Crisis Group report. “Despite progress in reaching ceasefires and entering serious negotiations, testimonies from the public as well as available data suggest that, so far, there has been no clear-cut improvement in security in either cities or the countryside.”