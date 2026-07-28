International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed confidence in President Javier Milei’s economic reforms ​and the country’s ability to navigate a looming debt repayment crunch next year, reports Reuters. She is the first IMF head to visit Buenos Aires in eight years.

Argentina owes $58 billion in outstanding loans. In September, Argentina will start repaying principal, bringing payments along with interest up to US$3 billion for the remaining of 2026. That figure more than doubles next year and the next administration will owe at least US$9.5 billion a year from 2028 to 2031. (Bloomberg)

At a press ‌conference in Buenos Aires, Georgieva praised Argentina’s accumulation of foreign reserves, decline in inflation, fiscal discipline and improved sovereign risk profile.

She singled out Milei’s austerity policies and reform agenda, saying they have restored market confidence in a country long regarded as a serial defaulter on its sovereign debt, reports the Associated Press.

Georgieva said Argentina’s “much stronger position... is a result of the hard work of the government,” as well as “the sacrifice of the Argentine people.” (AFP)

“After 23 programmes in almost 70 years, the IMF is still reviled in Argentina and seen by many citizens as a scapegoat for the country’s crises where the institution was involved,” notes Bloomberg.

More Argentina

Milei accused the US Democratic party and the governments of Brazil and Mexico of financing an alleged orchestrated campaign against Argentina, in the context of the World Cup. “Who put the most money into this anti-Argentina campaign? The Brazilian government. Twenty-five percent of the funding came from the Brazilian government,” Milei said in an interview with local Radio Mitre, without providing evidence. “And then they lecture me about interference.” (Buenos Aires Times)

Natalia Aruguete, a researcher at Argentina’s National Scientific and Technical Research Council who specialises in social media and political agendas, told the Guardian she had seen “no evidence of a large-scale coordinated operation”, despite the existence of “a hostile, widespread and transnational conversation centred on Argentina.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum denied accusations made by Milei about Mexico allegedly funding an “anti-Argentina campaign” during the 2026 World Cup. ““What we have here is the opposite — a campaign orchestrated from many quarters against our government. But not us,” Sheinbaum said. “We don’t have the habit of meddling in other countries’ affairs, and we ask for the same in return.” (Buenos Aires Herald)

Peru

Keiko Fujimori is being inaugurated as Peru’s president today. She will become the country’s first elected female head of state, and is the ‌latest in a string of conservative leaders elected across Latin America by voters frustrated by crime, weak economic growth and political instability, reports Reuters.

Argentine President Javier Milei will attend and is scheduled to meet with Fujimori ahead of the ceremony. (Buenos Aires Herald)

She is also meeting, in the foreign affairs ministry with the presidents of Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay, Panama, Honduras, and Ecuador, as well as Spain’s King Felipe VI. (Associated Press)

Regional

The U.S. Trump administration’s deadly military strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats — at least 221 people have been killed in less than a year — have not reduced the amount of cocaine entering the United States, but they’re prompting criminal organizations to develop new strategies and tactics and undermining traditional investigative methods, reports the Washington Post, citing a previously unreported assessment by the Drug Enforcement Administration, a closed-door congressional briefing and interviews with current and former U.S. and foreign officials.

“Reports that an armed attack on the Guatemala-Honduras border was linked to the Lorenzanas trafficking network illustrate the resilience of family clans in the Central American drug trade,” reports InSight Crime.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would beat opponent ​Flávio Bolsonaro in a simulated ‌second-round runoff for October’s presidential election 47 to 43 in a Nexus poll released yesterday. In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead ‌with ⁠42% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (33%), Ronaldo Caiado (6%), Renan Santos (5%), and Romeu Zema (3%). (Reuters)

Regional Relations

Brazil has requested consultations ‌with the U.S. under the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement system over tariffs announced by the ​Trump administration this month. (Reuters)

“For the first time in nearly two decades, a new Pew Research survey shows China is viewed more favorably than the United States in most countries surveyed—but the findings say more about a decline in U.S. soft power than a Chinese surge,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The U.S. Trump administration plans pour hundreds of millions of dollars for programs designed to counter China’s growing influence around the world. “The administration notified Congress late last week that it intends to spend $175.8 million to replace outdated and aging undersea telecommunications cables in the Caribbean and Central America to prevent China from moving in,” reports the Associated Press.

The administration has drawn up plans to spend more than $340 million for over 50 specific anti-China projects around the world that had been put on hold under the Trump administration’s budget and personnel cuts last year. Among the plans to be resurrected are the creation of security operations centers in Argentina and Belize to monitor Chinese threats to critical infrastructure and cyber platforms throughout the region. Also coming back would be initiatives to protect Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay from alleged Chinese attempts to infiltrate port operations and illegally exploit offshore fishing and critical minerals extraction, reports the Associated Press.

Colombia

Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella announced that he will close 14 embassies and 15 consulates in relation to the cost of running them and “lack of concrete results.” He also announced that under his government Colombia will break diplomatic relations with Cuba and Nicaragua. He will also suspend a planned embassy in Palestine and — in keeping with other right-wing governments in the region — plans to move the embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (La Silla Vacía)

De la Espriella proposed moving his inauguration to Cali, making this call (as he has with other location proposals) via social media. He had previously sought to hold the inauguration on a military base, a nod towards his mano-dura campaign promises, and had obtained Senate support for an earlier proposal to hold the ceremony in Cauca. (La Silla Vacía)

Cuba

The U.S. oil embargo on Cuba has brought widespread suffering to the country — but also pushed a broad grassroots adaptation of the country’s collapsing energy grid, with electric motorcycles and rickshaws from China; imported lithium batteries to keep televisions and fans running through blackouts; generators jury-rigged to run on natural gas; and solar panels on rooftops and even vehicles, reports the New York Times.

“Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, one of the island’s best-known dissident artists and founder of the San Isidro Movement — which drew international attention after several artists, intellectuals, and citizens undertook a hunger strike in response to political repression — is convinced that Cubans are willing for “anything” to happen as long as the system changes,” reports El País.

“In the face of unprecedented hardships caused by a crippling U.S. oil blockade, Cuba’s students and teachers fight to carry forward the revolution’s long-running commitment to high-quality education,” reports Nacla.

Venezuela

While the Trump administration has effectively sidelined Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, it is also vital for the U.S. foreign policy goals to keep the situation under control, according to the Caracas Chronicles: “If the recent off-the-record skirmishes with María Corina Machado were to escalate into open conflict between the opposition leader and Trump, framing the Venezuela portfolio as a foreign policy success would become far more difficult.”

Guyana

The sinking of a state-run ferry, which killed an estimated 100 people this month, is deepening political fault lines in Guyana over government accountability and inequality in a country enjoying “mind-boggling,” oil-related economic growth, reports the New York Times.

Haiti

Giving birth in the shadow of Haiti’s gang violence – a Guardian photo essay. “According to Human Rights Watch, the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID funding in 2025 deprived about 750,000 women and girls in Haiti of access to healthcare. On the rare occasion it is still available, women line up and wait for hours.”

Chile

“After years of reclaiming ancestral lands through clashes, occupation and sabotage, militant Mapuche groups are on the backfoot as lengthy prison sentences and a crackdown by Chile’s new far-right president Jose Antonio Kast continues to grow,” reports Reuters.

More than 50 years after the murder of the Chilean folk singer Víctor Jara, the last man wanted in connection with his death has been tracked down and brought to justice. (Guardian, Associated Press)

Mexico

James Bosworth rides the Tren Maya - Latin America Risk Report

Critter Corner