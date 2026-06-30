Keiko Fujimori was declared the winner of Peru’s presidential election by a razor thin margin: she beat Roberto Sánchez in the June 7 presidential runoff election by less than 50,000 votes, out of more than 18 million cast.

It is Fujimori’s fourth attempt at the presidency. She vowed to restore “order and hope,” yesterday, after an election that was fought on rising crime and chronic political instability, reports the Guardian. Peru has had eight presidents over the past decade.

Fujimori wins a deeply divided country. She is Peru’s first elected female president, and the first president elected despite receiving fewer votes inside Peru than her opponent. Her victory was driven by strong support from Peruvians living abroad.

Fujimori’s promise of mano dura draws on the legacy of her father, Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori, who crushed the Maoist Shining Path and tamed hyperinflation, but was later jailed for corruption and crimes against humanity. He served a 16-year prison ​sentence for human rights abuses. (Reuters)

Keiko Fujimori’s victory brings the political movement that carries her surname back to power a quarter century after the collapse of her father’s authoritarian government. “She will join a growing bloc of conservative Latin American leaders, reinforcing a rightward shift across the region and potentially bolstering President Trump’s efforts to expand U.S. influence in the hemisphere,” reports the New York Times.

Venezuelan Aftershocks

A strong aftershock in northern Venezuela rattled residents just five days after twin earthquakes last week killed at least 1,719 people, injured thousands, and triggered a growing humanitarian emergency, reports the Guardian. Colombia’s geological survey put the aftershock’s magnitude at 5.1.

In the hardest-hit areas of Caracas people poured on to the streets from the makeshift shelters where they have been sleeping outside their residences, fearing further collapses.

The official death toll after Venezuela’s earthquakes rose to 1,719 people, yesterday, an increase of nearly 300 since Sunday. It is based on the number of bodies recovered during the search operations, reports the New York Times.

There are 5,034 injured, 15,866 displaced from their homes and 22,619 people officially classified as affected, though analysts say all of these tolls could rise significantly. (Miami Herald)

“The earthquakes have exposed the toll of years of corruption, institutional dismantling and the abandonment of Venezuelan citizens by their state. This crisis is as much a tragedy of authoritarian rule as it is a tragedy of nature. Venezuela’s natural disaster was unavoidable, but the devastation it has left in its wake was not,” writes Carolina Jiménez Sandoval in a New York Times op-ed.

Volunteers and experts say the country lacked the specialized equipment needed for a disaster of this magnitude, slowing rescue efforts during the critical first days after the quakes, reports the New York Times.

Frustration ​rose across Venezuela over a lack of government help in affected areas, with miracle rescues increasingly rare, reports Reuters.

The official response has been described “as disorganized, bureaucratic and painfully slow—fueling anger that analysts say could threaten the fragile stability of Venezuela in the aftermath of the U.S. capture of strongman Nicolás Maduro,” reports the Miami Herald.

Aid groups warned today that Venezuela’s fragile healthcare system is being pushed to its limits, with damaged and understaffed hospitals overwhelmed by the injured and deteriorating conditions in the disaster zone causing infectious diseases to spread, reports the Associated Press.

More Venezuela

More than 100 people just deported from the United States were being held in a hotel that collapsed when earthquakes struck Venezuela, last week, reports the Associated Press. “The area surrounding the hotel is currently under intelligence service guard, preventing families from entering to assist in search efforts or get information,” reports the Miami Herald.

U.S.-Lat Am

More than 200 people have been killed in U.S. strikes on small vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific. But analysis from WOLA found that news coverage of the attacks has dropped off over time: “It’s so normalised now that it doesn’t even get much attention when there is a new strike … I think people are getting somewhat numb to it,” Adam Isacson told the Guardian.

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