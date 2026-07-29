Conservative leader Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president yesterday, after winning the June presidential runoff by a margin of fewer than 50,000 votes. It was her fourth presidential bid.

Peru’s first-ever elected female head of state takes office as the country’s ninth president in a decade, a period marked by severe political instability, and now growing concerns about violent crime, reports the Associated Press.

In her speech, yesterday, Fujimori pledged to deploy the armed forces to crime-ridden areas and adopt a hardline security strategy as Peru grapples with its worst wave of gang violence, extortion and illegal mining in decades. (AFP)

“During states of emergency, the armed forces will temporarily take the lead in security operations” until they can “return these territories to the citizens”, she said.

She has proposed fighting crime by expelling undocumented people, setting up courts with anonymous judges and making prisoners work for their food, reports AFP.

The inauguration marks the start of “a government born amidst deep polarization: for some, it represents the promise of economic stability; for others, the return of a political project that reopens wounds that never healed,” reports El País, noting that it has been 27 years since Fujimori’s father, authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori, resigned office by fax from Japan. He was sentenced for crimes against humanity and corruption.

“Father, today Peru remembers you and millions carry you in their hearts. I know you are with me on this very important day,” she wrote on social media, yesterday.

Fujimori’s Popular ​Force party is expected to hold the largest minority bloc in a fragmented ​Congress, which has returned to a bicameral structure for the first time in three decades. (Reuters)

Fujimori’s victory adds to a growing number of right-wing presidents in the region — many of whom attended yesterday’s ceremony and held bilateral meetings with Fujimori.

More Peru

Peruvian judicial authorities must stop harassing journalist Carlos Yofré López for an old case and allow reporters to do their jobs without fear of unfounded defamation lawsuits, the Committee to Protect Journalists said yesterday.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has maintained his lead over Flávio Bolsonaro ahead of October’s election in the latest AtlasIntel poll: Lula leads Bolsonaro by 6 percentage points, 49% to 43%, in a runoff scenario. (Bloomberg)

Regional Relations

Lula and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Sunday night to accelerate negotiations for a trade agreement between China and Mercosur, a striking reversal for Brasilia, which for years led resistance to such a deal in the South American bloc, reports the South China Morning Post.

Brazil and South Korea agreed to accelerate talks on a potential trade deal between the Asian nation and the South ‌American bloc Mercosur, their presidents said on Monday during a ceremony in Brasilia. (Reuters)

Regional

This year El Niño, potentially the worst ever recorded, will be a challenge all over Latin America. But it will pose special risk to two right-wing presidents — Colombia’s Abelardo de la Espriella and Peru’s Keiko Fujimori — “who won by narrow margins, and they take office just as the phenomenon begins to bite,” writes Jorge Morel Salman in Americas Quarterly. (See also La Silla Vacía.)

U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday that he does ​not care about updating the North American trade agreement as Canada disclosed plans to send senior trade officials to Washington for more talks ‌this week amid new tariffs and heightened trade tensions. The president’s trade chief, Jamieson Greer, held a third round of talks with Mexico last week aimed at updating USMCA, but the discussions revealed deep ​differences over how to tighten regional automotive content rules, reports Reuters.

Colombia

Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella plans to prioritize the country’s relationship with El Salvador, governed by Nayib Bukele, reports La Silla Vacía.

Migration

“Of 207 total third country deportees sent to Costa Rica by the US between March 2026 and July 2nd, 90 remain in the Central American country, reports La Nación. “One of the main criticisms is directed at the Assisted Voluntary Return program, administered by the IOM. According to an anonymous source, many people agree to return without fully understanding other protection options, such as the possibility of seeking asylum in Costa Rica.” - Via Americas Migration Brief

El Faro’s managing editor Óscar Martínez and reporter Carlos Martínez won the Gabo Award in the Text category, one of the most important honors in Ibero-American journalism. The Martínez brothers’ award-winning feature is called El exilio nos alcanza. El Faro English translated it in our digital magazine in July 2025: A First-Hand Account of a Salvadoran Exodus.

A Guatemalan man deported from the U.S. and his wife, ‌who recently self-deported to join him, were found dead, with their hands tied behind their backs, in a sugarcane field in southwestern Guatemala. Their 1-year-old daughter was discovered alive beside them, reports Reuters.

Democracy Now! interviews Franklin Humberto Coral Garrido, known as Beto Coral, a Colombian activist living in the U.S. who was targeted by ICE in relation to his criticism of the Trump-backed president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella.

Haiti

“As immigration advocates await a judge’s decision on the Trump administration’s effort to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitians, Haiti is preparing for the impact. Families depend on U.S. remittances, and fears of mass returns to a country plagued by unemployment, gang violence, and limited opportunities are fueling public anger.” - Miami Herald

Argentina

Former Argentine president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who has been under house arrest for a year announced that she will take her case to the United Nations Human Rights Committee, alleging violations of her fundamental rights in the proceedings that led to her conviction in the Vialidad corruption case — Buenos Aires Herald

Venezuela

Various protests marched through Caracas yesterday, vying to make their voices heard ahead of Venezuelan political transition talks launching later this week — supporters of exiled opposition leader María Corina Machado demanded elections be held as soon as possible, while a group of Chavistas denounced U.S. pressure behind talks between the opposition and a U.S.-backed opposition faction, reports AFP.

A month after Venezuela’s devastating double earthquakes, public health and environmental experts say the coming weeks are critical to preventing secondary crises caused by contaminants from the rubble and rebuilding. Managing an estimated 1.2 million tons of debris caused by the quakes is a major environmental challenge, reports the Associated Press.

Ecuador

Ecuadorian police and prosecutors overnight arrested the alleged financier behind the violent Los Lobos crime gang — Elías Baldor, mayor of the crime-hit mining town of Ponce Enríquez in southwest Ecuador from 2019 to 2023, was arrested with five other suspects, including family members, reports Bloomberg.

Seven charred bodies have been found in a house in southern Ecuador, an area of the country under a state of emergency due to rising violence. Messages including “land of Wolves” and “the Wolves are active” had been painted on the walls of the house where the bodies were found. (CBS)

Guyana

Police in Guyana filed murder charges o against the captain and two crew members of a state ferry that capsized, killing more than 70 people, with 30 passengers still missing, reports the Associated Press.

Guatemala

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo met with Congressional leadership to discuss his legislative agenda — including a proposal for a new petrol subsidy. (Prensa Libre)

Cuba

The New York Times profiles how one Cuban is throwing parties in the midst of the country’s crushing energy crisis — and angling for “El Proyecto” to become a “petri dish for a budding political movement.”

Critter Corner