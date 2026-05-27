Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro met in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump — bolstering the Brazilian’s presidential bid, which has taken a big hit after new that he received millions of dollars from a disgraced banker, reports the Washington Post.

Flavio Bolsonaro said that he asked Trump to designate two Brazilian organized crime groups as terrorist organizations. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection against Bolsonaro, has voiced strong opposition to the designation of the gangs, which critics say could lead to US military action against those groups both inside and outside Brazil, reports AFP.

More Brazil

Lula started preventive radiation treatment after being ‌diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer, reports Reuters.

Colombia

Colombian political outsider, the right-wing Abelardo de la Espriella, seems likely to face off against Ivan Cepeda in a second round presidential election. He is closely watched by the international far right, which he mirrors: De la Espriella “has emerged as the country’s extremist figure, invoking epic rhetoric to position himself as the ideal candidate to defeat the left. His campaign has focused on defending a “miracle homeland,” a country of traditional values with the economy and security at its core, where the left— or “communism,” as he calls it—and moderate parties play no leading role,” reports El País.

“And yet, Abelardo remains a bubble,” explains James Bosworth in Latin America Risk Report. “Sure, his social media driven campaign may get him to the second round, but he’s a paper tiger. He lacks a party infrastructure and political machine. If de la Espriella makes the second round, Cepeda will begin attacking the many scandals. De la Espriella’s campaign will struggle to win centrist voters, taking for granted that they will turn against the left in an anti-incumbent environment.”

U.S.-Cuba

The Atlantic positions hardened U.S. sanctions against companies operating in Cuba as part of its broader area of geopolitical concern: the race for critical-minerals dominance. Pressure against Canadian mining company Sherritt might end in its selling its Cuba mining interests to a U.S. company, but Cuba could be pushed to offer its own nickel shares to China or Russia. “In that case, the Trump administration might find that its drive to humble a tiny nearby regime hands further advantage to its chief adversaries in a much bigger, more important battle.”

Last week the Associated Press reported that Sherritt has signed a non-binding agreement with Gillon Capital LLC, a family office linked to a former Trump adviser, that would allow Gillon to buy a majority stake in the company as it navigates sanctions on its operations in Cuba. (Associated Press)

Regional Relations

China and India are increasingly turning to Brazil to make up for lost oil supplies as the fallout from the war on Iran continues to disrupt energy trade through the Strait of Hormuz, reports Al Jazeera.

The United States should seek a period of annual reviews rather than extending the USMCA for 16 years. This approach would permit “the next U.S. administration to engage in a rapid revitalization of the USMCA driven by national interest and create the possibility for Mexico and Canada to have a reliable negotiating partner with whom to cut a deal that ensures North America operates as a coordinated engine for democratic, sustainable, shared economic prosperity,” argues Dan Restrepo in El País.

Mexico

Since a crash in Chihuahua state killed to CIA operatives in Mexico, it has become clear that ·the CIA is cooperating with (Mexican) state governments and doing work previously carried out by other agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA),” reports El País. “The presence of these intelligence officers is greater now than at other times, and has grown almost by default after Trump designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.”

“The explosive charges filed against ex-Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya have spotlighted the symbiotic relationship between Mexican officials and the organized crime groups they are tasked with confronting,” but they are hardly the only example, reports InSight Crime.

El Salvador

A year after human rights lawyer Ruth López disappeared into El Salvador’s penitentiary system on spurious charges, her husband, lawyer Luis Benavides, writes about the fear the detention has struck in Salvadoran civil society: “in what one might call the Ruth López effect, dozens of journalists, lawyers and democracy advocates have fled the country, fearing a similar fate.” (New York Times)

Bolivia

President Rodrigo Paz announced that he and his ministers would reduce their salaries by half part of efforts to quell ongoing protests against his administration’s economic policies. (AFP)

Venezuela

Delcy Rodríguez has gone from being sanctioned by the U.S. to being an indispensible ally. “So far, Rodríguez’s alliance with the U.S. is giving her the money, legitimacy and time to consolidate power and preserve much of the authoritarian system built under Maduro—while pushing free elections further out of reach,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement must develop a public, coordinated and understandable strategy towards transition, argues Isabella Picón Ball in the Caracas Chronicles. “Negotiation without social pressure does little more than managing stagnation. Protest without a political roadmap burns out. What is needed is to give the streets political content: mobilizing not only against the regime’s abuses, but also in favor of a concrete transition agenda.”

Regional

“Midterm elections in the U.S. are six months away, and while they rarely hinge on foreign policy, let alone U.S. policy toward Latin America, the region will nonetheless feel the consequences of the critical vote in November,” argue Eric Jacobstein and Emily Mendrala in Americas Quarterly. “The contest could upend Republican control of Congress and restore a check on the Trump Administration’s approach to the Americas: an agenda characterized by immigration enforcement, tariffs, airstrikes, and an aggressive military posture that has reshaped Washington’s relationship to the region.”

Migration

The U.S. Trump administration has deported nearly 13,000 Cubans, Venezuelans and other nationals to Mexico, where they are vulnerable to cartel violence in an unfamiliar country, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch. The report, which is based on more than 50 interviews in the southern Mexican cities Tapachula and Villahermosa, comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has expanded immigration enforcement to carry out his mass deportation plan. (Associated Press)

Cuban immigrants told Human Rights Watch that U.S. authorities had pressured them into going to Mexico by threatening to send them to faraway countries or prolonged detention, without the opportunity to challenge their deportations. (Miami Herald)

The Dominican Republic’s anti-immigration crackdown includes stationing officers in hospitals, where Haitian women who give birth, along with their newborns, are caught in the deportation dragnet. The situation has pushed many of them to give birth in squalid conditions without medical supervision, where they face life-threatening risks, reports the New York Times.

Honduras

Honduran President Nasry “Asfura inherited a country built on fragile foundations with high poverty and homicide rates. So far, he is attempting a mostly supply-side response: attracting investment, reviving export industries, improving legal certainty, repairing infrastructure, and improving basic services such as health care,” reports Americas Quarterly.

Argentina

Myriam Bregman, a Trotskyist national deputy for Argentina’s Workers’ Left Front–Unity, has polled lately as the country’s political figure with the highest positive rating. While this doesn’t necessarily translate t actual votes, the figure reflects growing public recognition of her and her party, which until now has always been electorally marginal, reports El País.

Nicknamed La Rusa — “the Russian” — Bregman hopes to use the current moment to reach sectors that had never looked to the left as an electoral option and to represent what she calls a “new working class,” reports El País.

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