High-level discussions at the Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, in in Colombia begin today. Organizers said they were hoping the plans developed this week would be brought into the next COP climate summit in Turkey in November. (New York Times, see last Friday’s post.)

Experts and officials at the conference said lack of financing is one of the biggest barriers to moving away from fossil fuels, reports the Associated Press: “In many developing regions, borrowing costs for renewable energy can be several times higher than in wealthier economies … making it cheaper in the short term to continue investing in oil and gas. That dynamic can create what researchers describe as a “debt–fossil fuel trap,” where countries rely on oil and gas income to service debt and maintain energy access, leaving them with little room to invest in alternatives.”

For example, “a draft energy transition roadmap for Colombia, prepared by Colombian officials and UK Climate Change Committee members … suggests fossil fuel demand could be cut by 90 per cent between 2026 and 2050. But this would require more than $10bn of upfront annual investment in the early years before net savings for the Colombian economy began in the early 2040s. By the time the transition ended, though, there would be more than $20bn of annual net economic benefits,” co-author Piers Forster, director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures at the University of Leeds, told the Financial Times.

A group of 18 nations – made up mostly of small island states and the host country Colombia — are pushing for the conference to back a formal negotiation process for a binding “Fossil Fuel Treaty” and to make progress on new mechanisms for international cooperation and finance, including an importers-exporters club, a global just transition fund and a debt resolution facility, reports Climate Change News.

Regional Relations

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, met with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, yesterday, for bilateral talks that centered on topics including energy sector cooperation. Rodríguez invited the Barbados government to invest in oil and gas exploration in Venezuela, reports the Associated Press.

Mexico

Mexican authorities have arrested two top criminals, one of them a close ally of the slain founder of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), prompting gunmen to block roads in the western state of Nayarit, reports the Guardian.

Mexico-U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said yesterday that her government told the United States, in a diplomatic note, that the unauthorized presence of US officials at an anti-narcotics operation in the northern state of Chihuahua should not be repeated, reports Reuters.

Sheinbaum’s muted handling of the case is the latest example of how “Trump has pushed Sheinbaum into moves that risk angering her political base,” according to the Wall Street Journal. “Sheinbaum’s advisers explain her actions to critics—who are for now airing concerns in private—by saying the concessions to Trump are a calculated strategy to achieve two long-term goals: stave off a military strike and maintain Mexico’s position as the country facing the lowest tariffs from the U.S.”

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico made comments about a potential anti-corruption campaign “that could shake bilateral relations at a pivotal moment, as U.S., Mexican and Canadian negotiators are sitting down to review the North American free-trade pact — a linchpin in Mexico’s export-dependent economy,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

Cuba

A new report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research finds that the expansion of U.S. sanctions against Cuba beginning in 2017 were likely the primary cause of a major increase in infant mortality in Cuba — which soared by 148 percent from 2018 to 2025. “The Trump policy of ‘maximum pressure’ on Cuba has killed a lot of babies — and, although we don’t yet have data for the last few months, it’s highly likely that more babies are dying now, and at an even higher rate than last year as a result of the current US fuel blockade targeting Cuba,” CEPR Director of International Policy and report coauthor Alexander Main said.

As Cuba and the U.S. negotiate in secret, the perennial issue of compensation for properties confiscated by the Revolutionary government has resurfaced in exile communities, reports the New York Times.

Brazil

Right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro would take 47.8% of the vote against incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 47.5% in a run-off scenario in this year’s Brazilian elections, according to a new AtlasIntel poll. The gap falls within the poll’s 1 percentage-point margin of error. (Bloomberg)

Peru

More than six million eligible Peruvians abstained from voting in this month’s presidential elections, in which no candidate reached 20% of the valid votes in the first round. Of 36 presidential candidates, 28 finished below 4%, and 23 failed to reach even a single‑digit share of the vote, reports El País.

Gold

A New York Times investigation has found that the the U.S. government’s program of gold sales “is based on a lie. The Mint is actually the last link in a chain that launders foreign gold, much of it illegally mined, for an insatiable market.”

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei’s decision last week to expel the entire press corp from the Casa Rosada “marked the latest escalation in a wide-ranging anti-media campaign that has become a hallmark of his tenure, much as it has for his ideological ally and fellow adversary of the media, U.S. President Donald Trump,” reports the Associated Press.

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