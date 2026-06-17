Brazil’s Supreme Court convicted former lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro of ‌courting interference from the U.S. Trump administration in his father’s trial last year for a ‌coup plot. The former lawmaker received a prison sentence of four years and two months. He lives in the United States and now risks arrest on return to Brazil.

The office of Brazil’s Prosecutor General had ‌charged Eduardo Bolsonaro with courting U.S. authorities ⁠to help his father’s case by imposing sanctions on the court’s justices and tariffs on Brazilian goods last year. Both the tariffs and the sanctions ⁠were later scaled back.

All five justices considering the case agreed Eduardo Bolsonaro illegally interfered by lobbying the U.S. government to threaten Brazilian officials to stop the trial against his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving 27 years in prison for plotting a coup in 2022 after losing the elections to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In the US, Eduardo Bolsonaro has been ​active in building support, especially from the Trump administration, for his father. He said in a statement after yesterday’s conviction that he had not been properly notified about the court’s legal ⁠process.

Eduardo Bolsonaro is the son of former Brazilian Eduardo Bolsonaro is the brother of Flávio Bolsonaro, who is running against Lula in October’s presidential elections. Both met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House last month.

The Bolsonaro family has a close alliance with Trump, who characterized the case against Jair Bolsonaro as a “witch hunt.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro ​said in a statement that ‌the real motive of the trial was to bar him from public office.

(Reuters, Associated Press, Guardian)

More Brazil

Brazilian prosecutors have rejected the second attempt at a confession by Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master. They “believe he offers no new information, that the agents already know what he was offering to disclose. They believe the defendant, the prime suspect in one of Brazil’s largest frauds, remains intent on protecting third parties,” reports El País.

Colombia

Many small scale farmers see Colombia’s Sunday presidential runoff as a battle for the Amazon’s future: Peasant reserve zones (ZRCs) have been at the heart of President Gustavo Petro’s plans to improve farmers’ livelihoods while tackling deforestation and protecting biodiversity in the Amazon, but continuity is uncertain if far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella wins - Guardian

A De la Espriella “presidency would carry a high risk of death and destruction, in a country that has suffered enormously for decades from violence and armed conflict,” warns Mark Weisbrot in the Los Angeles Times, pointing to the right-wing candidates’s “close and long-standing connections to, and support of, the Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.”

Ahead of the election and with “the Trump administration taking an increasingly aggressive and militarized approach to drug policy in Latin America,” the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft “examines the implications of past US–Colombia cooperation,” finding that “a dual approach to curtailing the cocaine economy, which combines rural development with citizen security, has been most effective, whereas militarized approaches are effective only when embedded in broader efforts to establish state presence and the rule of law.”

Regional

“Latin America needs tax and regulatory policies to avoid a situation in which electricity and AI processing power—what the industry refers to as “compute”—become new commodities to extract. The danger of dependence on commodity exports is a familiar one in Latin American history, from Spain’s colonial-era mining of silver and gold to the current export of soybeans, lithium and copper to China,” writes James Bosworth. (Latin America Risk Report)

“Although homicide rates have broadly declined across Latin America compared to a decade ago, spikes in some countries and a regionwide rise in other crimes, particularly extortion, have created the conditions for conservative populists to score votes by promising strong-arm tactics against crime and immigration,” reports the Associated Press.

Peru

Keiko Fujimori is inching closer to Peru’s presidency, but could become the first elected president in Peru this century to lose the vote inside the country. With 99% of ballots counted, she is leading overseas by roughly 80,000 votes while trailing domestically by 43,000, reports Bloomberg.

United States-LatAm

The U.S. military attacked another boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean yesterday, killing one man and leaving two survivors — Associated Press

Haiti

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Haiti yesterday. Surging gang violence has left more than 1 in 10 people in the country homeless. New statistics released by the UN reveal that 2,300 people have been killed across Haiti so far this year, with another 100 kidnapped, while 1.5 million have been displaced, reports AFP.

Guterres said hope was on the way,as he touted the newly established Gang Suppression Force, which was authorized by the U.N. Security Council last fall and has started to deploy, according to the Miami Herald.

Bolivia

Bolivia says it has signed a new co-operation deal with the US to combat drug trafficking. The foreign ministry said that under the agreement, the US would provide up to $20 million to train and equip Bolivian forces as part of a joint fight against drug smuggling, reports the BBC.

Argentina

The World Bank’s board approved guarantees for a commercial loan of as much as $2 billion to Argentina, that the country intends to use to help pay down upcoming debt maturities, reports Bloomberg.

Ecuador

“In Ecuador’s highlands, a seamless mix of Kichwa and Spanish creates a language that bends grammar, adds melody and goes unnoticed by many who speak it every day.” - New York Times

World Cup