The Trump administration may be willing to strike an economic deal with Cuba—focused on investment, private sector growth, and gradual sanctions relief—rather than insist on full regime change, write William LeoGrande and Peter Kornbluh in Foreign Policy. Ongoing talks suggest a transactional, step-by-step approach, potentially involving limited political concessions, but they believe Havana is unlikely to accept demands that threaten its political sovereignty.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on “taking Cuba in some form,” on Monday, seem to suggest that he “is pushing toward a third consecutive attempt to behead a foreign government, perhaps before the year finishes its first quarter,” writes Jack Nicas in the New York Times. (See yesterday’s post.)

Journalist Juan Elman’s new podcast, Casillero Vacío, features historian Rafael Rojas and explores the current historical moment in Cuba and the legacy of the Cuban Revolution in Latin America today. Elman reflects on the new model emerging from renewed U.S.–Cuba negotiations, in a moment shaped by economic urgency—marked by deepening inequality between those with access to dollars and those without, and by the rise of a grassroots capitalism transforming the island’s urban and social landscape.

Elman also chronicles his recent trip to Havana in Casillero Vacío, including a conversation with Leonardo Padura.

More Cuba

Cuba’s government announced on Monday that Cubans living abroad — the diaspora which has traditionally had a conflictive relationship with the government — will be able to invest in the island. But it’s a far cry from the profound economic reform some were hoping for. “To the business and legal experts in the United States who follow Cuba’s economy closely, Cuba’s latest package of moves came across as a desperate effort by a government gasping for air but unwilling to make profound changes that would encourage foreign investment and loosen President Trump’s chokehold,” reports the New York Times. (See yesterday’s post.)

China is helping Cuba race to capture renewable solar energy as the United States imposes an effective oil blockade on the Caribbean island, reports the Washington Post.

Regional Relations

A top Pentagon official told U.S. lawmakers yesterday that existing military operations targeting Latin American drug cartels are “just the beginning” — and left open the possibility of deploying ground forces even as lethal boat strikes against alleged smugglers continue indefinitely, reports Politico.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused Ecuador of bombing Colombian territory this week, allegations denied by his counterpart, President Daniel Noboa. The accusations come after the New York Times reported on an unexploded, U.S. made bomb found in the Putumayo region of southern Colombia. (See yesterday’s post.)

Mexico

Weapons smugglers selling to the Sinaloa Cartel are an unintended beneficiary of U.S. pressure on Mexico’s Sheinbaum administration to crack down on criminal cartels. “Gun traffickers have quietly moved what they say is an unprecedented amount of weapons south, arming the very criminal group the U.S.-Mexico effort was meant to weaken,” reports the New York Times.

Brazil

Lula administration officials are snubbing a U.S. embassy-hosted critical minerals summit in São Paulo, a sign of ongoing friction between the two countries that have failed to advance on a major critical minerals partnership, reports Bloomberg.

Chile

On its first full day in office, last week, the new Kast administration in Chile moved to withdraw dozens of environmental decrees issued under the previous government. The decrees included naming the sea around the Juan Fernández islands as a protected zone and bolstering defense of the Humboldt penguin species, reports Bloomberg.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s Congress approved a constitutional amendment proposed by President Nayib Bukele to permit life sentences in a country that has imprisoned more than 1% of its population in its war against gangs, reports the Associated Press.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s inflation rate in February was about 600%, and about 80% of residents say their economic situation has not improved in the first two months of the year, since the U.S. ousted Nicolás Maduro. “In terms of the real tangible progress for ordinary Venezuelans, there isn’t much to show,” said Phil Gunson, a Caracas-based analyst with the International Crisis Group. “Inflation is high, the bolivar is losing value, and people are still earning poverty wages,” he told Bloomberg.

Colombia said it is seeking an exemption from U.S. sanctions to invest in Venezuelan electricity projects and natural gas ventures that could include the reopening of a gas pipeline between the neighboring countries, reports the Associated Press.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei pledged his support for Israel at an event yesterday commemorating the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires - DPA

Argentina has finalized its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, following in the footsteps of the United States and formally severing ties with the global health body, reports Al Jazeera.

Peru

Peru’s prime minister, Denisse Miralles, resigned yesterday ahead of a mandatory vote in the nation’s Congress, where she needed a majority of legislators to confirm her recent appointment by interim president José María Balcázar. (Associated Press)

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