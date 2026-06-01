Colombian Abelardo de la Espriella defied polls and came in first in yesterday’s presidential elections. The far-right outsider will face off against the leftist ruling party candidate Iván Cepeda in a second round in three weeks, on June 21.

De la Espriella secured 43.7% of the vote – just over 10.3 million votes – compared with 40.9% (about 9.6 million votes) for Cepeda, a philosopher and human rights activist who has served as a senator since 2014. (Guardian)

De la Espriella — self-dubbed “The Tiger — is the latest outsider to capitalize on anti-incumbent sentiment, and has been compared to U.S. President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Yesterday Cepeda and President Gustavo Petro cast doubt on the first-round results, alleging without evidence that hundreds of thousands of votes were questionable. Per usual, a slower vote count to confirm the preliminary results is underway, notes Americas Quarterly.

“Let the United States of America and democratic parties monitor this runoff election. I will lead this battle; I will be Colombia’s best warrior,” de la Espriella said in an impassioned speech yesterday, pounding his chest behind bullet-proof glass in front of supporters. (Associated Press)

The major surprise yesterday was Paloma Valencia’s poor showing, the representative of the traditional right-wing UCD party, who had been polling similarly to De la Espriella, obtained just 7 percent of votes. It’s a stunning rebuke to the establishment right, notes the New York Times.

“What really helped De la Espriella was Valencia’s collapse,” political scientist Yan Basset told the Guardian. “There was a tactical shift of rightwing voters towards De la Espriella, who appeared to be the safest rightwing candidate to reach the runoff.”

Valencia votes are widely expected to go to De la Espriella — “The fact that Paloma Valencia and Alvaro Uribe moved swiftly to endorse de la Espriella gave his campaign a nice additional boost on top of coming in first place,” notes James Bosworth in the Latin America Risk Report. Nonetheless, De la Espriella is vulnerable to scandal and lacks the political machinery of the left.

Nonetheless voters could turn against an outsider candidate, as they did in 2022. Analysts say Cepeda would need to assure voters that he would not move to nationalize industries or otherwise adopt far-left measures that would affect the economy, reports the New York Times.

“Cepeda has spent much of his career campaigning against Alvaro Uribe. Fortunately or unfortunately for the ruling party candidate, de la Espriella is not Uribe. Whether he can pivot to this new opponent is key. If Cepeda runs against de la Espriella as if the populist is a continuation of the Uribista right, his campaign will play right into de la Espriella’s hands. Cepeda’s initial speech last night was an enormous missed opportunity to redefine the race,” writes Bosworth. (Latin America Risk Report)

On the flip side, Brian Winters argues that “to win this race, De la Espriella will have to do more than vilify Petro and Cepeda. He will have to convince more moderate Colombians, including many who lean conservative, that he is more than a silver-tongued lawyer who represented drug traffickers and Nicolás Maduro’s alleged bag man. He must also strike a balancing act—embracing Alvaro Uribe’s endorsement without becoming the uribista candidate, given how polarizing the former president is. That will be harder than it sounds.” (Americas Quarterly)

The results point to a geographical left-right divide that has held since the 2016 peace accord plebicite, with the left dominating in rural areas and the right in urban areas. (La Silla Vacía delves into the finer data points.)

Security is a major issue in this election, and the two finalists have diametrically opposed views: De la Espriella “advocates military alliances with the US and Israel, total confrontation with criminal groups and the construction of mega-prisons,” while Cepeda was an architect of the current government’s “total peace” strategy and supports negotiating to dismantle all criminal groups. (Guardian)

U.S. Designates Brazilian Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

The U.S. designated Brazil’s biggest criminal groups — the First Capital Command (PCC) and the Red Command — as foreign terrorist organizations, last week. The designations mean the U.S. government can impose broad economic sanctions on the groups and entities linked to them.

The announcement comes four months before Brazil’s presidential election and is being widely seen in Brazil as a setback for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and an effort by the U.S. government to favor his challenger, the far-right senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lobbied for the designation. (Guardian)

On social media, Flávio Bolsonaro was quick to celebrate the terrorist designation, taking credit for influencing the Trump administration’s decision, which came days after he visited the White House. (New York Times)

Lula rejected the designation, saying he was “very saddened” by the news that “the United States secretary, from North America, a certain Marco Rubio, said that our criminals here are terrorists and that Americans can intervene.” He added: “We do not accept being treated like children. We do not accept being treated as if we were some tinpot country.”

Lula had opposed the U.S. proposal to classify the groups as terrorist organizations, describing the move as an affront to Brazilian sovereignty and arguing that the country already actively combats them. Indeed, Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday launched a mega-operation to dismantle fraud, money laundering and tax evasion, in the latest phase of an investigation targeting criminal gangs. (Washington Post)

Critics see the move as a step towards potential military intervention — as occurred in Venezuela, and which has been regularly threatened towards Mexico.

Lula’s top foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim, said: “Organized crime is an evil that must be combated. International co-operation is welcome, especially on issues such as money laundering and arms smuggling. Any pretext for intervention is unacceptable.” (Financial Times)

Earlier this month, a group of Democratic lawmakers led by Representative Jim McGovern sent a letter to Rubio urging him to reject including the two groups on the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. “We are concerned the Trump Administration’s overuse and weaponization of Foreign Terrorist Organization designations without meeting the clear statutory threshold for terrorist activity could weaken efforts to thwart organized crime in our hemisphere,” the they wrote. (El País)

Analysts also believe it could have financial repercussions even for innocent Brazilians.

Mexico

Mexico’s narrowly passed a constitutional amendment to allow the highest electoral court to invalidate any election results deemed to have been influenced by foreign powers. The legislation seems to be aimed, at least in part, at the United States, but could also potentially be used by the Morena ruling party to annul election results the government disagrees with, reports the New York Times.

The bill, which was presented by the country’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, defines foreign interference as “illicit financing, propaganda, the systematic ⁠dissemination of misinformation, digital manipulation, and ⁠the intervention of foreign governments ⁠or agencies,” reports the Guardian.

Nicaragua

Brooklyn Rivera, a prominent Nicaraguan Indigenous leader imprisoned three years ago as part of the Ortega-Murillo crackdown on political dissent and Indigenous autonomy, died over the weekend in state custody. The death came three days after the government published photos of him bedridden, intubated and emaciated that prompted outrage from human rights groups, reports the New York Times.

Regional Relations

More than 200 people have been killed by the U.S. military bombing campaign against alleged drug smugglers in boats off South America. “Coastal communities in Colombia and Ecuador, where most of the boats are thought to have begun their journeys, are counting the losses not just in relatives who never returned, but in how the attacks have upended the lives of those who make their living from the ocean and now fear it,” reports the New York Times.

Venezuela

“Much of Cumaná, a city in eastern Venezuela once a crown jewel of the country’s industrial base, has the air of a battle-scarred war zone,” reports the New York Times, contrasting the case with Caracas, which is on the cusp of an upswing. “Cumaná tells a very different story — that of the gutted economy in the rest of the country that might take generations to rebuild.”

Cuba

“Mounting heaps of trash have become one of the most visible signs of crisis in Cuba as the government says its oil reserves have run dry. With little gasoline to run garbage trucks, piles of rubbish — some four feet high and half a block long — have increasingly become part of the landscape in Havana,” reports the New York Times.

Haiti

“Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Christopher Landau visited Port-au-Prince on Friday on a last-minute trip during which he observed a shooting exercise involving members of the newly created Gang Suppression Force, which has yet to be fully deployed, and met with Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé,” reports the Miami Herald.

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