Abelardo de la Espriella, a a self-styled “outsider,” won Colombia’s presidential runoff by razor-thin margin yesterday.

With 99.99% of ballots counted in the preliminary vote tally, De la Espriella, a far-right lawyer who launched his political career defending paramilitaries, had secured 12.96 million votes, or 49.66%, just 250,830 more than the leftist senator Iván Cepeda, who received 12.7m votes, or 48.7%. A further 1.6% of ballots were cast blank.

“ The narrow victory leaves De la Espriella in a bind,” according to El País. “He had expected a wide margin that would signal a genuine ideological shift, but instead he will govern a country split nearly in half and without a clear mandate. The losing side has more room than expected to contest De la Espriella’s agenda, and the winner has much less support to impose the radical turn he promised.”

De la Espriella gave a conciliatory speech, promising to govern for all Colombians, a notable shift from an extremely polarized campaign, notes Juanita León in La Silla Vacía. “De la Espriella won because he managed to embody three things simultaneously: the condemnation of Petro, the promise of order, and the hope of a country yearning for a president who champions private enterprise, merit, and a return to traditional values. He achieved this with a modern, disciplined campaign, drawing on the symbols and methods of an international wave of populist right-wing politics led by Trump.”

“Contrary to the fears that had been fueled throughout the campaign by President Gustavo Petro himself—whose progressive political project was at stake—the strength of Colombia’s electoral institutions has once again been demonstrated. The opposition’s fears of institutional breakdown and of street mobilizations by supporters of political continuity in the event of a defeat have, so far, not materialized,” writes María Victoria Llorente in Americas Quarterly.

Yet, “the election of a 47-year-old self-styled “outsider” who promised to “disembowel” the left, use lethal force against protesters and kill criminals like “rats and cockroaches”, has left many analysts and activists concerned about the risks he could pose to Colombian democracy,” notes the Guardian.

Petro has not recognized a winner, and said a formal ballot review process would determine the final results. (Washington Post, El País) Cepeda presented a slew of challenges to specific polling stations, reports La Silla Vacía.

Nonetheless, “despite left-wing claims of irregularities, the electoral authority’s historical precision makes a reversal highly unlikely,” writes Sergio Guzmán in Americas Quarterly.

De la Espriella’s victory, if it holds, will shift Colombia back to conservative rule, after a four year hiatus under the country’s first leftist president. It comes amid a regional shift rightward towards political outsiders.

It’s the latest in a series of Latin American elections where U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the winner: Trump shared news of the Colombian’s victory on social media, writing: “He Won, BIG!” (Guardian)

A victory by de la Espriella would effectively be an indictment of the policies of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, according to the Associated Press.

De la Espriella has blamed Petro for the country’s economic and security troubles, including an expansion of armed groups, and vowed to end talks with rebels and criminal groups while boosting the oil and gas sector, lowering taxes and reducing the size of the state by up to 40%. He has said, however, that ​he will preserve Petro’s 23% increase in the minimum wage, reports Reuters.

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De la Espriella has been known to legally pursue his opponents — including journalists. Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a memo saying that the presence of a progressive activist living in Arizona, Beto Coral, interfered with U.S. foreign policy after the activist criticized De la Espriella. Coral was detained by U.S. immigration authorities last week, a move decried by Democrats in Congress and by rights groups, reports the New York Times.

The ghost of Colombia’s far-right paramilitaries flew over these elections: De la Espriella launched his legal career defending paramilitary leaders, while Cepeda’s father was murdered by army officers linked to a paramilitary group - Guardian

De la Espriella’s victory “raises the possibility that U.S. forces will become more deeply involved in fighting Colombia’s illegal drug organizations,” reports the New York Times. “Though De la Espriella has spoken out forcefully about preserving Colombia’s sovereignty and has ruled out a U.S.-led “incursion,” he supports increased intelligence sharing and operational support.”

Regional Relations

U.S. involvement in the targeted killing of a Venezuelan criminal group leader, “without due process and in a foreign country, has further blurred the line between how the U.S. government views Islamic terrorist networks that plot violence against Americans and criminal groups that more often want to sell them drugs. His death was less like the capture of a Latin American drug lord than the remote-controlled assassination of a jihadist leader,” according to the Washington Post.

Mexico

The existence of an agreement between the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been widely suspected for more than a year, but the Mexican government confirmed it for the first time last week. Security chief Omar García Harfuch reported on the “link” between the leader of the CJNG, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, and the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who lead Los Chapitos saying El Mencho provided “funding and personnel resources in southern Sinaloa”: “nothing more.” (El País)

Haiti

“Two months into the arrival of the U.N.-backed Gang Suppression Force, the latest attempt to confront the criminal organizations that have beset the Haitian capital, kidnappings for ransom are resurging,” reports the Washington Post.

Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency on Saturday and deployed soldiers and bulldozers to raze anti-government roadblocks that have paralyzed the country for the past month and a half, reports AFP.

Cuba