The word used in Cuba to describe the ongoing crisis is “slowburn,” according to the findings of a recent mission led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. A UN plan to address critical humanitarian needs on the island has been complicated by the ongoing U.S. restrictions, including the energy blockade, reports The Nation.

The U.S. energy blockade on Cuba is having concrete impact on outcomes for its most vulnerable populations: The survival rate for children with cancer has fallen to 65% from 85% before the energy restrictions began in January. Another 100,000 Cubans are on waiting lists for surgery and the treatment schedules of nearly 3,000 patients requiring kidney dialysis have been disrupted. Regarding medication, 300 of the 395 essential medicines produced on the island are unavailable due to a lack of chemical components required to manufacture medications - Associated Press

The number of foreign travellers visiting Cuba has plummeted since the beginning of the year amid tightened US sanctions — fewer than 360,000 people visited the island in the first five months of 2026, a decrease of 58.4% compared to the same period last year. (BBC)

“One of the main online platforms that Cubans living in the United States use to send money, food, and clothing to their relatives on the island is ceasing operations as the Trump administration increases pressure on the Cuban government,” reports the Associated Press.

Under these conditions, Washington might seek to expand its presence in Cuba through humanitarian intervention, “avoiding the costs and risks of traditional military action. Washington’s justification for such involvement would not be regime change but the need to address a humanitarian emergency with implications for regional stability, migration, and U.S. national security,” write Brian Fonseca and Liany Diaz Gonzalez in Americas Quarterly.

More Cuba

Cuba’s top political leaders are evaluating a “Chinese-style economic overhaul,” looking at reforms to boost foreign investment, shrink the state and stave off a collapse, reports Bloomberg.

Regional Relations

The U.S. Trump administration has focused on combatting Tren de Aragua in relation to drug trafficking, migration, and crime. But many believe the joint operation between the U.S. and Venezuela to kill a Tren de Aragua leader last week was also motivated by Washington interest in Venezuelan gold mining areas under criminal control, reports El País. (See yesterday’s post.)

Regarding the joint operation, it is still unclear whether U.S. troops entered Venezuelan territory. If they did, it marks a new level of U.S. interference in the region under Trump, according to El País. (See yesterday’s post.)

Venezuela

In Venezuela impatience is spreading at lack of change, particularly among political elites, reports El País. “Impatience is spreading, especially among political elites. Oil production is rising, driven by new exploitation licenses granted by Washington, but the surplus has not yet translated into revenue for the treasury. The currency steadily depreciates. Economic stagnation is one of the most frequent — and distressing — topics of conversation in the streets of Caracas. Contrary to what Donald Trump said, Venezuelans are not dancing with joy in the streets.”

While Delcy Rodríguez remains absolutely loyal to the U.S. Trump administration, her international agenda demonstrates an emerging multipolar strategy, notes the Caracas Chronicles. “Security cooperation with Washington. Oil exports to India. Commercial ties with China. Investment from the Gulf. Access to Western financial markets. None of these relationships are mutually exclusive. In fact, they reinforce one another.”

“Oil companies large and small are showing new interest in committing to drill in Venezuela, after nearly six months of reluctance,” according to Politico. Experts say they are motivated by “the newly exposed fragility of the Middle East as an energy supplier, which the fighting between the U.S., Israel and Iran has put on full display.”

Venezuela signed for the U.S. utility giant General Electric to rebuild the country’s decrepit power grid. Most of Venezuela endures daily blackouts lasting up to 10 hours as the country deals with decades of neglect and underinvestment in the energy sector and elsewhere, reports AFP.

Colombia

Colombia’s next president will have limited room to carry out his economic agenda, economists, policymakers and investors said, citing mounting fiscal problems and a divided Congress which ​could make it hard to pass economic reforms - Reuters

Brazil

Food inflation is affecting Brazil broadly, but restaurant bills are rising faster, forcing even better-paid workers to rethink everyday spending, reports Bloomberg.

USMCA

U.S. and Mexican negotiators are meeting today for a second round of talks focused on agriculture and energy in an effort to revamp the North American trade agreement, as President Donald Trump casts doubt on the future of the 32-year-old free trade zone. (Reuters)

Argentina

Argentina’s Congress is pressing ahead with the Milei administration’s legislative agenda packed with deregulation bills, incentives for investment, and political reform - Buenos Aires Times

Bolivia

Bolivia's Paz administration has not deployed the military to clear protesters from roads, and has opted instead to wear down the demonstrations that have shaken the country for about six weeks, according to Mercopress.

Bolivia’s government told investors it is close to agreeing on a financing program with the International Monetary Fund, likely after introducing a floating exchange rate to end a dollar peg that has been in place for more than 15 years - Bloomberg

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