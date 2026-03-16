A protest against ongoing blackouts in the Cuban city of Morón, on Friday, escalated into violence against the local headquarters of the Communist Party. A small group of protesters broke in and tried to set it on fire.

At least one person was appeared to have been shot, apparently by Cuban police, reports the Miami Herald based on videos posted on social media. Five people have been arrested in Cuba for acts of “vandalism,” reports the Guardian.

The unrest in Morón came only hours after President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged in a televised address that members of the Cuban government had been engaging in talks with the Trump administration, in the midst of an oil blockade imposed on the island by the United States. (New York Times)

More Cuba

At this moment of weakness, Cuba finds itself alone in the region, writes Simon Romero in the New York Times: “Latin America’s reorientation of its ties to Cuba reflects a sweeping change in the region’s politics, marking a rupture from what had been a wide diplomatic embrace of the island nation. Latin America’s leaders are now finding the costs of siding with Cuba too high after 67 years of Cuba’s one-party Communist state persisting in the face of U.S. resistance.”

Cubans living abroad will be able to invest and own private businesses on the island, the country’s deputy prime minister said Monday, confirming earlier reporting by the Miami Herald.

Regional Relations

Experts in international and U.S. domestic law told Inter-American Commission on Human Rights that the U.S. military campaign of blowing up boats it suspected of smuggling drugs in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean was illegal. The independent OAS body took the testimony during a hearing on Friday evening in Guatemala at the request of the American Civil Liberties Union, reports the New York Times.

Haiti

More than 300 political parties and groupings have registered for Haiti’s upcoming elections. The first general elections in 10 years are scheduled for later this year. But the party of former presidents Michel Martelly and Jovenel Moïse, Parti Haïtien Tèt Kale, also known as PHTK, did not register to field candidates, reports the Miami Herald.

Migration

Salvadorans deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison by the U.S. Trump administration a year ago remain in detention, though media investigations have not found indications of criminal records in the U.S. - The Washington Post

Brazil

The Washington Post reports on the slavery conditions at a BYD factory in Brazil, a case that offers “a rare glimpse into labor practices that advocates and scholars say Chinese firms often impose on migrant workers in far-flung locations, but which are normally obscured by patchy law enforcement, corporate secrecy, cultural misunderstanding, byzantine employment structures — and fear of Beijing’s rising power.”

Regional

Sebastián Marset, an alleged Uruguayan drug trafficker and one of South America’s most wanted criminals, has been arrested in Bolivia. He is accused of trafficking tonnes of cocaine from South America to Europe, and also of having ordered the murder of a Paraguayan prosecutor who was shot dead as he honeymooned on a Colombian beach in 2022, reports the Guardian.

“The joint operation that led to his capture was led by Bolivia’s anti-narcotics force (Fuerza de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico – FELCN) and the DEA. He was immediately transferred into US custody,” reports InSight Crime in a profile of Marset.

Argentina