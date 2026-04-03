In what it considers to be a “humanitarian and sovereign gesture” during Holy Week, the Cuban government will pardon more than 2,000 prisoners, following a pledge to release 51 prisoners in March, reports the New York Times. It is unclear whether Cuba’s ongoing talks with the U.S. impacted the Cuban government’s decision to pardon the prisoners. Reuters notes that it is the second prisoner release announced by Cuba this year, amid increasing tensions with the United States.

The announcement, made on Thursday, said that both Cubans and foreigners are to be released, and that the prisoners include women, the elderly, and the young, according to AP News. The Cuban government did not offer any additional details relating to the release date nor the conditions of the prisoners affected.

More Cuba

Russia announced it would send a second tanker of crude oil to Cuba, following an initial oil shipment earlier this week, says the New York Times.

Russia’s initial oil shipment of 730,000 barrels of oil is expected to provide enough supply for the Caribbean nation between nine and ten days, according to AP News.

Haiti

A UN report investigated and corroborated four cases of rape by members of the Multinational Security Support mission, led by Kenya, in Haiti, reports the Miami Herald. The body had received reports of the sexual abuse last year, and had referred the case to the mission commander for further investigation.

Uruguay

60-year-old Irazmar Carbajal de Jesús pleaded guilty to conspiring to evade sanctions tied to Venezuelan officials through an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to MercoPress. Carbajal, who was extradited to the U.S. in 2025, will be sentenced on June 12. He faces up to five years in prison.

Brazil

Environment minister Marina Silva stepped down from her post on Wednesday in order to be eligible to run for Congress, in accordance with electoral law, reports AP News. Elections will be held on October 4 of this year.

Peru

Fabiola Ventura Pacheco assesses the upcoming Peruvian elections, scheduled for April 12, for Global Americans, comparing current polling patterns to those of 2021 and highlighting a clear tendency of political fragmentation and high social imbalance. “The key question, then, is not only which candidate leads in the polls, but who is able to consolidate the rural vote,” she writes.

Ecuador

Ecuador’s economy grew 3.7% in 2025, officially recovering from the recession it had entered into in 2024, reports Infobae. Increases in exports and investments were main contributors to the economy’s growth, said the country’s central bank.

Argentina

“The export revenues from commodities may be up, but Milei is committed to not spending more on the social safety net. That means the average consumer faces many of the same high fuel and food costs,” writes Boz in the Latin American Risk Report, assessing how the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is likely to affect the Argentine economy.

President Milei expelled Iran’s top diplomatic representative in Argentina, Mohsen Soltani Tehrani, declaring him persona non grata amid increasingly tense relationships between Argentina and Iran, reports Perfil. Tehrani has 48 hours to leave the country.

Venezuela

Pedro Garmendia assesses the viability of successful investment in Venezuela following the country’s oil sector reopening to private capital, writing that, “The problem is not political risk in the abstract. It is that the legal environment investors are being asked to trust has not meaningfully changed.” (Caracas Chronicles)

The Vente Venezuela opposition party, headed by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, reopened operations in Caracas earlier this week, according to El País. Several of the opposition’s leaders, who have been imprisoned or in hiding for the past 18 months, are beginning to make appearances across the country to rally their supporters.

Costa Rica