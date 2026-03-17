Starved for oil due to a U.S. blockade, Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed yesterday, causing an island-wide blackout. Approximately 10 million people were left without power, yesterday. (Reuters)

Donald Trump, who has been making threats against Cuba’s government for weeks, told the press: “I do believe I’ll [have] the honor of taking Cuba.” Asked whether this meant diplomacy or military action, he said: “Taking Cuba in some form … whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it if you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.” (Washington Post)

Trump is angling to oust Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, but would leave in place the Communist structure that has governed the island since the 1959 revolution. Crucially, reports the New York Times, “the United States so far is not pushing for any action against Castro family members, who remain the country’s top power brokers.”

The reports suggest a push for “regime compliance,” rather than “regime change,” akin to what took place in Venezuela earlier this year, reports the New York Times.

Yesterday, Cuban officials announced plans to allow members of the Cuban diaspora — with whom the government has always had a conflictive relationship — to return, invest in the private sector, and own businesses. “This shift is presented as part of a broader set of economic reforms being pushed forward amid pressure from the Trump administration,” reports El País.

In statements to NBC News, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, Cuba’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and investment, said “Cuba is open to having a fluid commercial relationship with U.S. companies” and ”also with Cubans residing in the United States and their descendants.”

It is the first announcement from the Cuban government since President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged last Friday that the country was negotiating with the United States, which Trump had been claiming for weeks. (See Friday’s post.)

More Cuba

Politico reports the U.S. is pushing countries to kick out Cuban doctors, a financial lifeline for Havana, offering in exchange support for “infrastructure modernization,” like telemedicine and virtual training, as well as offering countries help in turning to “ethical third-country recruitment” of medical workers.

Petro Denounces Ecuadorean Bombing on Border

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said today ​that Ecuador has bombed territories along their mutual border, killing 27 victims on Colombia’s side.

His Ecuadorean counterpart, Daniel Noboa, said his country was ​carrying out bombings in its own territory ​against drug traffickers. He insisted that illegal groups are being targeted. (Reuters, AFP)

Ecuador and Colombia share a border of about 600 kilometers where Colombian guerrillas and criminal organizations from both countries operate, dedicated to trafficking drugs, weapons, people and illegal mining.

Tensions have been high between the two countries since January, when Ecuador imposed a “security tariff” on Colombian goods, spurring a trade war between the two. (CNN)

Noboa’s government ​launched operations ​on Sunday ⁠night against criminal gangs nationwide, but has not reported on the progress ​of military operations at the border.

The Ecuadorean government has deployed more than 75,000 police officers and soldiers to four of the country’s most violence-wracked provinces, reports the BBC.

Regional Relations

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ​should not be able to use Venezuelan government funds to defend himself against U.S. drug trafficking ‌charges, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday. (Reuters)

The U.S. on Friday expanded sanctions waivers on Venezuela, easing the way for ‌investment in the country’s energy and petrochemical sectors and allowing for fertilizer exports, reports Reuters.

Paraguay is the last country in South America to recognize Taiwan, and is being actively wooed by China. (Reuters)

Chile

Chile’s new far-right president, José Antonio Kast, began preparations on yesterday, less than a week into his presidency to build a fortified barrier along the country’s northern frontier as part of a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, reports AFP.

Argentina

New media reports linked to the Milei administration’s cryptocurrency scandal last year have brought $LIBRA back into the fore. Leaked details from a judicial forensic examination of a phone belonging to a close associate of Milei, allegedly show a web of calls and a stream of messages involving the President, his sister, and the creators and promoters of the cryptocurrency. (Buenos Aires Times)

Haiti