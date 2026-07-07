Cuba suffered its third nationwide power outage since the start of the year, yesterday. Most of the country has been surviving on only few hours of electricity a day for months, reports AFP.

Power has bene slowly restored over today but the nationwide outage ​and slow recovery add to the burden for Cubans already exhausted from rolling blackouts that make it ​impossible for many to work or sleep in the Caribbean summer heat, reports Reuters.

The blackouts and power cuts have accelerated since the fuel blockade began, with authorities citing a lack of fuel to run the generators that prop up the national grid, reports AFP.

The New York Times covers the struggles of one four-generation family in Cuba struggling to make ends meet on $60 a day — they “are a microcosm of the struggles facing Cuba, which is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis since a revolution nearly seven decades ago paved the path to Communist rule.”

More Cuba

Raul Guillermo Rodríguez Castro — grandson of Raul Castro — spoke with USA Today in Havana. “I can negotiate with anyone designated by the U.S.,” he said. “If given the opportunity, claro que con Trump.” Of course, with Trump.

Colombia’s Transition Roiled

Colombia’s president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella has abruptly halted the formal transition after President Gustavo Petro refused to acknowledge his narrow election victory, alleging fraud. De la Espriella accused Petro’s administration of seeking to “destroy Colombia” through its “decisions and conduct,” report the Los Angeles Times.

Petro said yesterday that he refused to recognize de la Espriella’s victory in the June 21 presidential run-off election over the Petro coalition’s candidateIván Cepeda, alleging fraud without providing evidence.

La Silla Vacía clarified that while the transition negotiations between the outgoing and incoming governments are suspended, that doesn’t mean the transition itself, which consists of outgoing officials handing over formal balances of their offices, is cancelled.

Indeed, while Petro denies the legitimacy of the incoming leader’s victory at the polls, and Cepeda talks of civil disobedience, the administrative transition moves forward smoothly, reports El País.

Venezuela

Venezuela has been “fully compliant” with requests from the ​United States to advance the humanitarian response to twin earthquakes there last month, U.S. chargé d’affaires John Barrett said ‌today. The statement comes amid complaints that amid widespread criticism that official help has been slow and ineffective, reports Reuters.

More than a hundred economists and academics — including Isabella Weber, Jeffrey Sachs, and James K. Galbraith — have signed a letter calling for relief from economic sanctions on Venezuela to help the country mitigate the impact of the earthquakes. (El País)

Haiti

Mass deportations of Haitians from the United States would cost Haiti’s economy billions of dollars in remittances annually — and mass arrivals could further destabilize a country already suffering record displacement, reports the Washington Post.

Guatemala

Citizen support for Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo has plummeted — only around 37 percent of Guatemalans approve of his government, putting him among the six worst rated presidents in Latin America. “The reason is simple: since the beginning of his tenure, the Arévalo administration has suffered severe difficulties managing the budget, most notably, public investment in infrastructure,” argues Ricardo Barrientos at the Aula Blog.

Regional Relations

The Mexican Sheinbaum administration demanded that the White House clarify the FBI’s involvement in Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael Zambada’s abduction nearly two years ago, a possibility it says would violate national and international law. This comes after the FBI recently reported that the plane in which El Mayo arrived in the U.S. is on display at a museum, reports ´El País.

Trinidad and Tobago

A rights activist’s decade-long battle against Trinidad’s homophobic laws culminates this week at the privy council in London, the Caribbean island’s final court of appeal. Archaic laws against “buggery” were struck from Trinidad’s statute book by judicial decision in 2018 — but the landmark ruling was challenged by the government and overturned on appeal, recriminalising anal sex between consenting men, reports the Guardian.

Regional Relations

Prosecutors in France have opened an investigation into the racist attack on Kylian Mbappé by Paraguayan Celeste Amarilla, with officials weighing whether to demand that she be charged with aggravated public insult or incitement to hatred or violence, reports the Guardian.

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