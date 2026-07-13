A crumbling power grid and fuel shortages caused a second island-wide blackout in Cuba on Friday, just a few days after a similar power failure last Monday. A U.S.-led energy blockade has caused a shortage of fuel on the island which, combined with the energy grid’s lack of maintenance and aging infrastructure, resulted in the widespread outage. While Havana blames Washington’s trade embargo for the persistent failures in Cuba’s infrastructure, the U.S. argues that the mismanagement of the island’s state-run economy is at the heart of the chronic issue.

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, took to social media to say, “It ​has been another very difficult week under the impact of the energy blockade: two nationwide grid collapses, almost no fuel to power the generating plants, and several units out of service.”

“We are prepared for ​the blockade, which is what has us suffering like this, what has left us in shreds — in shreds, that’s what it has done to us,” said Havana resident Gabriel Rico, explaining steps he has taken, such as carrying around a flashlight, as blackouts become more and more frequent. Some citizens have taken to the streets, banging pots in protest against the ongoing outages and mismanagement in general.

(AP News, Reuters, Al Jazeera)

Mexico

The death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican man seeking legal residency in the U.S. while in custody of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, prompted Mexico to file criminal complaints with U.S. state prosecutors and the U.S. Department of Justice, report the New York Times and El País. The complaints include requests into the deaths of 14 Mexican citizens who had been in detention centers, and 3 others who had been killed during enforcement raids.

In Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief, Catherine Osborn assesses what the World Cup meant for Mexico and Mexicans, with a feeling of collective joy on the streets as fans gathered outside the famed Estadio Azteca.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago signed MoUs with several U.S. companies to begin the installation of data centers in the country, the first agreements of their kind with a Caribbean nation, according to AP News. The move has sparked concerns about energy consumption and environmental impacts.

Venezuela

In the New York Times, Tyler Pager and Anatoly Kurmanaev cover the effective control of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio over Venezuela, reflecting the Trump administration’s grip on the country. “Mr. Rubio now effectively controls Venezuela’s finances, the distribution of its natural resources and its government,” they wrote, explaining how Rubio is entrenched in Venezuela’s day-to-day operations.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan government announced that the death toll as a result of the earthquakes that hit the country in late June has amounted to over 4,400, with over 16,700 people injured, report the Guardian and Reuters.

Long-term Chavistas have grown disillusioned with the government, especially in light of the Delcy Rodriguez administration’s lack of preparedness for natural crises such as the recent earthquakes. “Unfortunately, I haven’t seen anyone here. I haven’t seen a governor. I haven’t seen a mayor,” said Gabriel González, a former Chávez supporter.

Colombia

Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres warned that the recent gains in climate and conservation gains made under the Petro administration are at risk of being reversed under the new government, says AP News. The incoming president, Abelardo de la Espriella, has expressed support for a greater focus on extractive industries and Colombia’s oil sector in particular.

De la Espriella has requested that his inauguration on August 7 take place in a military barrack rather than in Plaza Bolivar in Bogotá, reflecting hard-line security rhetoric expressed during his campaign, according to Perfíl. The controversial request has raised questions regarding the separation between the government and the military.

José Manuel Restrepo, Vice President-elect of Colombia, traveled to Washington, D.C. alongside other members of the incoming cabinet to lay the groundwork for the next administration’s financial and economic priorities, reports Infobae.

According to Resumen Latinoamericano, the incoming de la Espriella administration will close Colombia’s embassies in Cuba and Nicaragua, reversing the Petro administration’s closer approach towards leftist countries in the region.

In a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department, the United States and several Latin American countries expressed “deep concern” over allegations of electoral fraud in Colombia, emphasizing that the allegations are unsubstantiated and unfounded. (Reuters). The statement was signed by the U.S., Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, ​Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad ⁠and Tobago.

Peru

In the Latin America Risk Report, James Bosworth analyzes the possibility that Keiko Fujimori, Peru’s incoming president, be removed early from her term. Boz believes that Fujimori is likely to complete her term and be a powerful president, explaining that, “Fujimori doesn’t just want to survive as president through 2031. She wants to lead, make big changes, and consolidate her control over the political system. To that end, she is likely to move fast in her opening days.”

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