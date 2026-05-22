In the wake of the U.S. indictment of Raúl Castro yesterday, U.S. military strikes on Cuba are being considered a serious possibility by residents. There is also anger at Washington, from a population that had previously lost its faith in its own government, reports the Guardian.

While Castro’s indictment is understood to be aimed at pressuring Cuba’s government to buckle, the criminal charges against him “could also serve as a rallying cry that makes the country’s officials dig in and resist any pressure from the United States,” reports the New York Times.

The “indictment follows weeks in which surveillance aircraft have circled the island, suspect intelligence reports have suggested that Cuba has drones and therefore poses a threat to the US, the CIA director landed in Havana to tell Cuban officials to stop cozying up to Russian and China, and the aircraft carrier group Nimitz entered the Caribbean.” ( Guardian)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cast doubt yesterday on whether the conflict with Cuba can be resolved diplomatically and issued a strong warning to Havana, telling reporters Cuba is a national security threat and that Cuban leaders will not be able to “buy time.” - Miami Herald

Over the years, Cuba had become accustomed to “buying time and waiting us out,” Rubio said. “They’re not going to be able to wait us out or buy time. We’re very serious, we’re very focused.”

When asked whether the US would use force to change Cuba’s political system, Rubio repeated that a diplomatic settlement was preferred but noted that “the president always has the option to do whatever it takes to support and protect the national interest.” (Guardian)

After the indictment, Cuban officials and state-run media closed ranks around Castro, turning to social media to project an image of a nation rallying around a revered elder statesman, reports the New York Times.

More U.S.-Cuba

U.S. immigration authorities detained in Miami the sister of the top Cuban official who heads the multi-billion-dollar military conglomerate, Gaesa, after the State Department revoked her green card, saying she represented a threat to national security, reports the Miami Herald.

Mexico

Mexico’s ruling Morena party advanced legislation to annul elections compromised by foreign interference — the move is “a clear shot at Washington after months of complaints from President Claudia Sheinbaum that the Trump administration is threatening Mexico’s sovereignty,” according to the New York Times.

Sheinbaum said that she and the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin agreed to maintain bilateral cooperation rooted in mutual respect. Mullin arrived in Mexico City for a two-day visit following tensions in recent weeks over the deaths of two CIA agents at Mexico’s northern border and U.S. drug trafficking indictments against 10 Mexican officials, reports the Associated Press.

“If Mexico’s war on drugs is to achieve more than fleeting military victories, the government must dislodge criminal groups from the areas they control and dismantle the support systems that keep them afloat. Sheinbaum understands what is needed to get lasting results. The question is whether she can manage political resistance at home and a tricky relationship with Washington well enough to make it happen,” writes David Mora in Foreign Affairs. (Via Latin America Risk Report)

Regional

Democratic backsliding in Latin America illustrates “that populism is far from the only threat to democratic systems today. Weak and unpopular leaders outside the executive branch can also erode democratic institutions.” Looking at cases from El Salvador to Mexico to Peru to Guatemala, a new Cambridge Elements report by Laura Gamboa and Rachel Schwartz argues that “the ends of democratic erosion – traditionally assumed to be the concentration of executive power in a single person – have diversified. In some cases, the goal is limiting partisan turnover, while in others, it is binding the executive’s hands to consolidate corruption and impunity for a broader elite coalition.” (Via Latin America Risk Report)

Brazil

A $10 billion banking scandal revolving around Banco Master is at the center of a widening probe that’s roiled the upper echelons of Brazilian society and jolted its politics ahead of this year’s presidential election, reports Bloomberg. While it was initially believed the scandal would affect incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, new revelations have been damning for his opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, who now trails Lula by seven points, according to an AtlasIntel poll released this week. The poll found that 43% of respondents believe Bolsonaro allies are more closely linked to the Banco Master scandal, a reversal from earlier this year, when Lula’s side was more likely to have been blamed.

Brazil’s federal tax revenue surged in April, buoyed by higher oil-related receipts as elevated ‌crude prices linked to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran lifted government intake, reports Reuters.

Venezuela

U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil is in talks to acquire rights to produce oil in Venezuela —nearly two decades after it was effectively expelled from the country, and after years of legal battles that had turned the company into a nemesis of Venezuela’s ruling Socialist Party, reports the New York Times.

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, has adopted a series of security measures aimed at satisfying US pressure regarding security concerns. “Still, she must also preserve the support of key domestic allies, among them members of the so-called Cartel of the Suns, a loose network of criminals embedded in the government’s most important institutions,” reports InSight Crime.

Panama

Panama lacks “a true doctrine about how to manage the Canal and the great-power jockeying it attracts,” writes Carlos Ruiz-Hernández in Americas Quarterly. “For decades, Panama’s foreign policy has been largely improvised, and now, given intense new pressure from China and the U.S., this has become a serious liability.”

Colombia

New Lines reveals how Colombian criminal organizations use TikTok and other platforms to lure minors through promises of wealth, power and belonging. Official figures show a steady increase in child recruitment — to 651 in 2024. These figures are believed to be significantly underreported, with families often too afraid to report cases for fear of reprisals, including the possibility that the armed group will return and take another child.

Colombia’s Indigenous Wayúu say their territory in La Guajira has long been shaped by outside interests – first by coal mining and now through renewable energy development. Leaders of the country’s largest Indigenous group say the energy transition is repeating an old pattern: advancing national and corporate priorities while sidelining consent and control over land and water — Guardian

Caribbean

Emmanuel Macron has said reparations for France’s role in hundreds of years of enslavement of African people is an issue that should be addressed, but he stopped short of making clear proposals. “Macron’s use of the term reparations broke a historic taboo at the head of the French state, where leaders have previously avoided the word,” reports the Guardian.

Jamaica