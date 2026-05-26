Colombia’s presidential election on Sunday takes place under the aegis of worsened violence from illegal armed groups — according to Colombia’s Electoral Observation Mission, 386 municipalities, or about a third of the country, are vulnerable to violence from illegal armed groups, and drone attacks are an issue of increasing concern in many areas. While the current government’s plan to negotiate with groups has not succeeded, some experts say a more hawkish approach could make violence worse, reports the Associated Press.

With less than a week to go, experts estimate that about a third of Colombians remain undecided — they will likely determine which candidate faces off against front runner Iván Cepeda in a second round, if no candidate obtains more than 50 percent on Sunday. (El País)

Leftist Cepeda has promised to introduce a new economic and social model if he wins, reports the Wall Street Journal. “A Cepeda presidency would be a more radical second term for Petro’s so-called Historic Pact movement—and a sharp break in a country of 53 million that for decades elected traditional center-right leaders and rejected the kind of left-wing anti-U.S. governments that have governed in Argentina, Venezuela and other Latin American countries.”