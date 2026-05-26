Colombian elections - violence and undecided
May 26, 2026
Colombia
Colombia’s presidential election on Sunday takes place under the aegis of worsened violence from illegal armed groups — according to Colombia’s Electoral Observation Mission, 386 municipalities, or about a third of the country, are vulnerable to violence from illegal armed groups, and drone attacks are an issue of increasing concern in many areas. While the current government’s plan to negotiate with groups has not succeeded, some experts say a more hawkish approach could make violence worse, reports the Associated Press.
With less than a week to go, experts estimate that about a third of Colombians remain undecided — they will likely determine which candidate faces off against front runner Iván Cepeda in a second round, if no candidate obtains more than 50 percent on Sunday. (El País)
Leftist Cepeda has promised to introduce a new economic and social model if he wins, reports the Wall Street Journal. “A Cepeda presidency would be a more radical second term for Petro’s so-called Historic Pact movement—and a sharp break in a country of 53 million that for decades elected traditional center-right leaders and rejected the kind of left-wing anti-U.S. governments that have governed in Argentina, Venezuela and other Latin American countries.”
Cepeda, an architect Petro’s “total peace” plan, first appeared in public in 1994, in his early 30s, next to the corpse of his father, a communist senator who was assassinated by paramilitaries, reports AFP. He has advocated for armed conflict victims and played a key role in the historic 2016 peace accord.
Nicaragua
Costa Rica’s ongoing investigation of the murder of a prominent Nicaraguan dissident, Roberto Samcam, reveals how the “Nicaraguan government is systematically persecuting political opponents, hiring assassins to kill them in foreign countries, and potentially protecting powerful criminal interests at home,” reports InSight Crime.
Brazil
The Brazilian government said it has committed $617.5 million to foster ecological investment in the Amazon region, as part of a plan to expand a federal program known as Eco Invest that was announced during last year’s COP30. The resources are expected to go toward businesses that support sustainable tourism, improve infrastructure in the Amazon and expand the “bioeconomy,” reports the Associated Press.
U.S.-Venezuela
Mauricio Claver-Carone, who holds no post in the U.S. government right now, has become the Trump administration’s unofficial viceroy in Venezuela, reports the Washington Post. He works directly with acting President Delcy Rodríguez and other Venezuelan officials and “relays instructions on behalf of Washington.” His position has raised questions of oversight in Venezuela.
“U.S. federal prosecutors in Miami were ordered to open a new criminal investigation targeting detained former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro amid some concerns that the pending prosecution against him is weak,” reports CBS News.
Venezuela
“Inmates at Venezuela’s western Barinas prison staged a protest on its roof on Sunday, piling flaming mattresses and calling for the removal of the facility’s director, whom they accused of overseeing guards as they shot unarmed prisoners,” reports the Guardian.
Mexico-U.S.
Mexico’s government has made public a list of 269 cases in which the U.S. has refused to extradite alleged criminals on the basis of procedural technicalities since 2018. The move comes after Washington demanded Mexico handover Ruben Rocha, the governor of Sinaloa state, accused of colluding with drug traffickers. (El País)
Haiti
Haiti’s security situation remains critical, as the new U.S.-backed Gang Suppression Force deploys amid intense political pressure tied to long-delayed elections, which remain uncertain, reports the Miami Herald.
Cuba
Cuba’s energy crisis — in the midst of an oil blockade imposed by the U.S. — has set off an enormous humanitarian crisis that has become deadly, reports the New York Times.
Argentina
The Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge García Cuerva, warned the government that Argentina is on the verge of “social breakdown” as he delivered the annual “Te Deum” service, marking the anniversary of the May Revolution. According to a survey by the private Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, confidence in the government fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, while concerns over wages and unemployment continue to rise, reports the Buenos Aires Times.
The Milei administration announced that it will add about US$415,000 to the National Bank of Genetic Data budget following a court order to ensure the continuity of the agency, which plays a key role in identifying children appropriated during the last dictatorship - Buenos Aires Herald
Critter Corner
Scientists have discovered a new species of octopus near the Galapagos Islands — it’s tiny, golf-ball sized, and cerulean blue. (AFP)