Colombians vote in a presidential runoff election on Sunday that has two vastly different visions for Colombia on the ballot. Far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella was polling slightly ahead, against leftist Iván Cepeda, of the ruling Pacto Histórico party. (AS/COA)

The election puts Colombia at a security crossroads, and regardless of who they are voting for, Colombians are marked by decades of internal conflict, reports the Associated Press. Many are concerned about rising violence from armed groups in rural areas, though violent crime in urban areas has decreased.

Voters for either candidate fear that the proposals of the opposing side will push the country back into greater violence.

De La Espriella promises a stepped-up military offensive against armed groups, drug trafficking and organized crime. He has promised to end peace talks that formed the cornerstone of outgoing president Gustavo Petro’s security policy. (Reuters)

Cepeda, an architect of that policy, has promised to continue peace talks and ​push the legislature to pass a bill allowing gangs to receive legal benefits in exchange for dismantling their organizations.

Yesterday about a hundred Colombian guerrilla dissidents surrendered their weapons in a step toward their gradual reintegration into civilian life as part of a peace process with the Petro administration. (Associated Press)

Cocaine output in Colombia has more than trebled over the past decade, with much of the new output going to Europe. The surge in production demonstrates how Colombia’s “long-running civil conflicts are now being driven by profit-making private armies, which are being financed by the world’s cocaine habit,” reports the Financial Times.

A win for De la Espriella would add to the far-right, Bukele inspired trend in the region, notes Juan Zahir Naranjo Cáceres in The Conversation.

But the Bukele approach is unlikely to work in Colombia, warn experts, pointing to differences in country size and the nature of criminal groups. “ It’s a bit of a false narrative to say that you could turn up the military pressure because, in fact, Colombia’s military and police are already operating on all cylinders,” Elizabeth Dickinson, the deputy director for Latin America at the International Crisis Group told Foreign Policy. “The capacities of the security forces really are stretched to their limit.”

Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels are willing to seek peace with whoever wins Sunday’s presidential runoff, but are also confident they can survive a renewed ​military offensive promised by the right-wing frontrunner, the commander of one of the group’s fronts told Reuters.

More Colombia

“Whoever is elected Colombia’s next president in a Sunday vote will have limited room to carry out his economic agenda, economists, policymakers and investors said, citing mounting fiscal problems and a divided Congress which ​could make it hard to pass economic reforms.” - Reuters

Fundación para la Libertad de Prensa denounced that De la Espriella has verbally attacked media outlets that have investigated him - La Silla Vacía

Cuba Advances Economic Reform

Cuba’s Communist Party approved an emergency economic package featuring unprecedented free-market measures aimed at opening up the struggling island’s economy, yesterday.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the emergency plan was shaped by the experiences of China and Vietnam, two communist countries that have introduced market-oriented economic reforms while maintaining one-party rule. (Associated Press)

Similarly to what happens in those two countries, the Cuban government will expand the lease of farmland, but the state will continue owning the land, reports the Miami Herald.

The reforms will expand opportunities for private enterprise; grant greater autonomy for municipalities and state-owned companies; liberalize import and export activities; expand the scope of what private enterprises are allowed to do; and open the tourism sector to “all actors” in the economy, among others.

“Cuba resists heroically and creatively, but has endured for too long a barbaric, undeserved and unbearable punishment, to which is now added the threat of military aggression,” Díaz-Canel said late Wednesday in the closing speech of the Communist Party session. “Reality imposes urgent and necessary changes upon us,” he said. “And when the life of the people becomes so hard, the primary duty of the Communist Party and the revolutionary government is not to better explain the crisis, but to change whatever must be changed to overcome it.”

Díaz-Canel also said government will eliminate price caps because they “failed to curb inflation. They often led to the disappearance of products, a shift toward the black market, higher prices, lower tax revenue, and an impossible race between real prices and administrative decisions that were always too late or remained static.”

Venezuela

Dinorah Figuera, a Venezuelan exiled lawmaker and elected president of the parallel opposition National Assembly that emerged after the 2015 parliamentary election, returned to Caracas after living abroad for eight years. Her return, one of the goals of which is to push for the renewal of the National Electoral Council (CNE), is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and has the approval of Delcy Rodríguez’s government in Venezuela — a move that shifts the spotlight away from the opposition’s leading figure, María Corina Machado, reports El País.

“Figuera arrived in Caracas just a few weeks after the Plataforma Unitaria—which brings together the main opposition parties—had decided that Machado, the country’s most popular opposition figure, would lead negotiations with the Chavistas to call for elections,” reports El País. “The move, carried out without the knowledge of some of the opposition allies, appears to reinforce the strategy by Washington and Caracas to initiate a political opening with other sectors of the opposition without involving Machado.”

A New Yorker piece looks at the U.S. oil strategy in Venezuela: “American investors are flocking back to the country’s vast reserves, lured by promises of reform. But the officials who ran the industry into the ground are still the ones in charge.”

Mexico

Politicians and officials in Mexico “are increasingly weaponizing the country’s laws to sue, fine and harass critics and journalists, according to press rights groups tracking legal cases,” reports the New York Times. “Civil, criminal and electoral cases have accused journalists of violating terrorism statutes, regulations on artificial intelligence or laws intended to shield women politicians from discrimination, among other things.”

Regional

Barbados’s prime minister, Mia Mottley, announced a new manifesto from Caribbean leaders asserting the “moral, ethical and legal case” for reparations over damage caused by hundreds of years of enslavement. The manifesto, which she distributed at a reparatory justice conference in Ghana, is an update of the Caricom 10-point plan for reparations from former colonial powers. It introduces new issues including the disproportionate impact of slavery on girls and women, reports the Guardian.

Catherine Osborn compares Brazil and Argentina’s approaches to AI: While Brazil’s legislature is currently considering a draft AI regulatory framework that borrows heavily from the EU’s stringent approach, pushing for the safe and ethical use of AI, Argentine President Javier Milei has proposed a bill that includes “a commitment to keep AI unregulated” and permission for companies to consist of AI agents, with no human shareholders required. (Latin America Brief)

Ecuador

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared the country to be in armed conflict — for the second time since January 2024. The move allows the executive to grant pardons, sentence reductions, or commutations for military personnel, police officers, and civilians participating in operations related to the internal armed conflict. This protection also extends to military personnel from allied countries collaborating within Ecuadorian territory, reports El País.

The move follows the assassination of a gang leader in the Guayaquil airport, and in the midst of a surge in violence that led the government to declare a state of emergency in ten provinces earlier this week. (El País)

U.S.-Lat Am

“Several senior U.S. diplomats posted to the Organization ​of American States have quit or been fired amid clashes with a Trump-appointed ambassador, according to six sources familiar with the matter, changes that have cut the institutional ‌expertise available to the historically important U.S. mission,” reports Reuters.

Ecuador

Ecuador’s shrimp industry is booming — overtaking oil as the country’s top export — but at a significant cost to the country’s mangrove forests and the livelihoods of shellfish gatherers are under threat from encroaching farms and unchecked pollution, reports the Guardian.

World Cup