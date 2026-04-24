The world’s first Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels conference, co-hosted by Colombia and the Netherlands, starts today in Santa Marta, Colombia. It is a breakaway conference from the annual COP climate summit, a response to ongoing failures to reach a global agreement to phase out fossil fuels.

Last year in Brazil, frustrated at the lack of progress at COP30, where negotiations were stymied by petrostates and their allies, Colombia proposed forging a “coalition of the willing” to discuss the detail of what a transition away from fossil fuels would look like, reports the Guardian.

The meeting reflects growing frustration among some governments and advocates that decades of U.N. climate negotiations have failed to directly address fossil fuel production — the main driver of global warming, reports the Associated Press.

The Santa Marta conference will produce a report built around three themes: how to help countries move away from fossil fuels without harming their economies, how to shift energy systems toward cleaner supply and growing demand for renewables, and how to strengthen international cooperation on climate. A key challenge is that many Global South countries still depend on oil and gas revenues to fund public spending, making a fair transition harder. The talks also address controversial issues like phasing out fossil fuel production, cutting subsidies, and ensuring energy remains affordable and accessible, while noting that sectors like petrochemicals continue to drive demand, write Kyla Tienhaara and Christina Frendo in the Conversation.

There is a push to reform global rules—especially investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), which allows companies to sue governments over climate policies—with figures like Joseph Stiglitz backing efforts to move away from the system.

The conference is not structured to produce binding commitments. Instead, officials say the goal is to generate a set of proposals and build coalitions of countries willing to move faster on phasing out fossil fuels. Countries will draw up their own national roadmaps. Discussions are expected to focus on ways nations can structure their transitions rather than negotiate about the need for them.

Countries attending account for roughly a fifth of global fossil fuel supply - including Colombia, Australia and Nigeria - but major powers including the US, China and India are not part of the talks, reports the BBC.

Organizers say the conference is for countries that are committed to clean energy, not those that deny climate change. “We are not unhappy because the U.S. is not here,” Colombia’s environment minister, Irene Vélez Torres, told Político. “We knew that they weren’t going to be here. We weren’t expecting them to be here because their energy policy and their economic policy is to ‘drill, baby, drill.’ So this is not the place for them. Also, we didn’t want to have anyone boycotting our conversations.”

More Climate

Brazil has become a laboratory for an accelerating climate crisis in the region, which is the most exposed to extreme climate events after Africa - Guardian

Venezuela

Colombian President Gustavo Petro will meet with Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas today — the first official visit by a head of state to Venezuela since Nicolás Maduro’s removal, and another step in Rodríguez’s consolidation of power, reports El País. (See yesterday’s post.) Colombia is interested in entering Venezuela’s electricity sector, but today’s agenda is focused on security along the two countries’ shared border.

The United States’ new top diplomat in Venezuela, John Barrett, arrived in Caracas yesterday. He promised to continue implementing the Trump administration’s three-phase strategy for Venezuela—focused on stabilization, economic recovery and political transition—according to statements released by the U.S. Embassy. (Miami Herald)

Momentum for political change is fading as the interim government and the US avoid committing to election specifics, notes Christopher Sabatini in a Chatham House report. “Postponing elections for too long risks consolidating the still-present repressive apparatus that is a legacy of Venezuela’s prolonged autocratic rule. The first step should be to negotiate a political pact on the timing of elections, and on associated institutional, legal and technical reforms. The US will have a critical role …”

Guatemala

Guatemala’s ​Constitutional Court froze the process to select ‌the country’s next attorney general. The ruling effectively jeopardizes the list ​of six finalists selected earlier this week by a ​commission of jurists, in which current Attorney General Consuelo Porras did not make ​the cut. Porras is a leading adversary of President Bernardo Arévalo ​and has been ​sanctioned by ⁠the U.S., Canada, the European Union and others for alleged corruption, persecution of human rights advocates ​and efforts to undermine Arevalo’s 2023 election.(Reuters)

Arévalo questioned the decision, saying actions such as these are further evidence of the existence of “operators with dark interests,” in reference to the country’s powerful network of corrupt officials. (Prensa Libre)

United Nations

Candidates for U.N. Secretary General sat for marathon hearings at the United Nations headquarters in New York City this week. Per an informal U.N. custom, the next organization’s next leader should hail from Latin America and the Caribbean. At this relatively early point in the race, Argentine Rafael Grossi is widely considered a frontrunner, reports Foreign Policy. “Grossi has won support across Argentina’s fractured political spectrum and has acted as an interlocutor between warring states such as Russia and Ukraine on nuclear issues.”

Mexico-U.S.

The deaths of two U.S. citizens — apparently CIA officers — in a car crash with two Mexican security officials in a car returning from a raid on a clandestine drug lab in northern Mexico “has raised urgent questions about the extent of U.S. involvement in the region’s drug war,” reports the New York Times. “For decades, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies have played a quiet but consequential role in Mexico’s security operations, in an often uneasy partnership that has evolved as threats and political currents shift on both sides of the border.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to de-escalate tensions with the U.S. over the incident, yesterday, reiterating her condolences for the deaths in her daily press conference. Security expert ​Vanda Felbab-Brown told Reuters the diplomatic spat with Washington might backfire on Mexico’s president. “There’s still a lot of people in ​the administration in Washington ⁠pushing for unilateral military action against the cartels in Mexico and this could play into their hands,” she said.

The United States has imposed new sanctions on a transnational network spanning India, Mexico, and Guatemala that supplied fentanyl precursors to the Sinaloa Cartel, as part of its broader anti-drug strategy. Through the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), authorities have frozen the U.S.-based assets of four Mexican nationals linked to the operation, reports El País.

Cuba

Cuba will not negotiate prisoner releases as part of negotiations with the U.S. according to Cuban Ambassador to the U.N. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, who told the Associated Press that internal issues regarding detainees “are not on the negotiating table.” The release of political prisoners was a key U.S. demand in recent discussions.

Haiti

Qatar announced a $30 million pledge to the newly established Gang Suppression Force, bolstering efforts to support Haitian authorities to wrest back territorial control from powerful armed gangs. The significant contribution came as the Dominican Republic and other countries called upon the international community to redouble its contributions. Although the deployment is underway, a significant gap persists between the personnel currently deployed and the authorized ceiling—a gap that constitutes the primary operational challenge at this stage, reports the Miami Herald.

Argentina-U.S.

A leaked Pentagon internal email proposed the U.S. should reassess its support for Britain’s claim to the Malvinas/Falkland Islands because of the UK’s lack of support over Iran. Argentina claims the islands and President Javier Milei is a stalwart Trump ally, notes Reuters.

“Though the Falklands proposal looks vague and there is no immediate sign of it being adopted, the reference to the islands appears deliberately designed to provoke a reaction in the UK, where memories of the 1982 war linger,” reports the Guardian. The UK stressed, in response to the leaked memo that its position on the islands is resolute and unchanging.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei’s government blocked all accredited journalists from entering the Casa Rosada, an unprecedented move in Argentina’s recent democratic history, reports the Buenos Aires Times. Government officials said the decision was based on a complaint of alleged “illegal espionage” involving two reporters with the TN news channel, though all journalists were barred from entry.

The decision came hours before Milei hosted billionaire German-US entrepreneur Peter Thiel in the Casa Rosada. Thiel’s reasons for visiting Argentina have been kept under wraps, and the presidential office only released a photograph of the meeting with a brief description, reports the Buenos Aires Herald. Thiel is reportedly planning to stay in the country for two months — in a $12 million house he bought in Buenos Aires.

Venezuela-U.S.

A U.S. Army special forces soldier who helped capture Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela has been charged with using classified information to bet on the mission on Polymarket, a prediction marketplace, reports the New York Times.

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