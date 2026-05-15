Cuba said it had run out of fuel, a moment that has been building up since the U.S. implemented an effective oil blockade in January of this year. The news means that the country’s ongoing energy crisis, which has meant widespread power outages for most of the day around the country is likely to worsen.

Protests ​broke out Wednesday evening across Havana, where blackouts this week have lasted 22 hours at a stretch. Crowds of hundreds of angry Cubans poured onto the streets in several outlying neighborhoods, blocking roads with burning piles of rubbish, banging pots and shouting “Turn on the lights!” and “The people, united, will never be defeated!” (Reuters)

Cuba’s government said yesterday it would entertain a U.S. offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid but expressed skepticism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s intentions. (Reuters)

Cuba and the U.S. are in the midst of negotiations shrouded in secrecy — the Trump administration hopes to achieve regime change, while Cuba’s government angles to loosen the U.S. stranglehold in the middle of a potential humanitarian crisis.

Yesterday, U.S. CIA director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba — he is the highest-ranking Trump administration official to visit Cuba thus far in the U.S. “multifaceted campaign to escalate pressure against the Communist government,” reports the New York Times.

The C.I.A. said that Ratcliffe went to Havana — where blackouts this week have lasted 22 hours at a stretch — to personally deliver Trump’s message “that the United States is prepared to seriously engage on economic and security issues, but only if Cuba makes fundamental changes.” The CIA said Ratcliffe met with former president Raúl Castro’s grandson, Raúl Rodríguez Castro, known as “El Cangrejo,” as well as government officials.

“With Venezuela as a backdrop, Ratcliffe emphasized that President Trump would prefer to strike a deal but warned Cuban officials to take the president seriously and that they should be under no illusions that Trump will not take action to enforce red lines,” according to the Miami Herald.

The CIA released photos of the meeting, “so far the biggest milestone in the two months of opaque negotiations underway between Washington and Havana,” reports El País.

“A visit by the C.I.A. director is astounding in the present setting of the Trump administration’s regime-change efforts,” said Peter Kornbluh, of the National Security Archive. “At the same time, the gravitas of such a high-level delegation signals that a dialogue between Washington and Havana is continuing and could still yield nonviolent results.”

Havana said its officials stressed in the meeting that Cuba “does not constitute a threat to the national security of the US” and that there are no “legitimate reasons” to include it on the US’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, as it has been under the Trump administration. (CNN)

Separately from the negotiations, a U.S. Department of Justice official said the United States plans to indict Cuba’s Raul Castro, reported Reuters this morning. The possible charges are related to a 30-year-old case that involved the Cuban government shooting down two planes operated by a humanitarian group in 1996, reports USA Today. Any indictment would have to be issued by a grand jury after being presented with evidence in the case.

More Cuba

From the darkness of the blackouts, Cuban novelist Leonardo Padura writes in The Ideas Letter about the peculiarities that make Cuba an exception, even as those realities erode. What remains is a country where the old social protections have collapsed while the political architecture endures.

To understand Cuba’s social reality in this crisis requires context, he writes: “In July 2021, a social explosion occurred in several cities, a rather unusual reaction in a country with strong mechanisms of surveillance and control. Some citizens took to the streets. And the government’s response was forceful: It issued to the security forces an “order to fight.” Perhaps even more drastic was the judicial response … In addition to punishment, the Cuban government was issuing a warning to people in the future (those now in the present) who might wish to express dissent publicly. This helps explain why today, though conditions are even more difficult than those of 2021, there have not been as many street protests as some people on the other side of the Florida Straits might have expected—protests that perhaps could justify a so-called humanitarian intervention by the US. Such is the way things work in Cuba” (The Ideas Letter)

Regional

James Bosworth susses out the Hondurasgate allegations — which as he says, “half the hemisphere is talking about.” Boz notes that while the whole case seems to neat to be true, “the best propaganda has elements of truth within it. Maybe some of the audios are authentic and others are false or manipulated. Maybe the audios are false, but some elements that they report like a money transfer or the media plan turn out to be true. And maybe the audio recordings are authentic, but you should be asking yourself who recorded/obtained them, how are they being so effectively weaponized, and what has been cut out of the story that we should also see.” (Latin America Risk Report)

“Organised crime has become a major obstacle to preservation of the Amazon. While criminal organisations seamlessly expand and connect across the basin, infiltrating state bodies, companies and communities, national governments struggle to work with one another and with residents to battle illicit activity,” according to a new International Crisis Group report.

Mexico

“For years, an invisible architecture of protection inside various levels of Mexico’s government allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in plain sight,” reports the New York Times. “That system helped the cartel become one of the world’s most powerful criminal organizations, trafficking billions of dollars worth of fentanyl over the U.S. border, even as key leaders of the group were taken down and an internal war ripped the organization in two.”

One of the most prominent activists for Mexico’s disappeared recently found the remains of one missing son — a case that spotlights the ongoing horror of Mexico’s crisis of disappearances, reports the New York Times.

Uruguay

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi spoke with Juan Elman on governing after José Mujica. Orsi noted that a poll found that half of the voters for his leftist Frente Amplio coalition sympathize with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, famous for his brutal crackdown on street gangs. It is a sign that “the left came late to the debate,” he told Casillero Vacío. “Instead of talking about public security we talk about coexistence. The right claimed the issue of security, which is a human right, and monopolized it for a long time.”

Orsi’s comments on Casillero Vacío, including that Uruguay’s long-standing secular tradition might have gone too far, and underestimated the value of spirituality on issues such as addition, have made waves in local press.

Brazil

If Jair Bolsonaro was the Trump of the Tropics, is President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the Bossa Nova Biden asks Christopher Sabatini in a Chatham House analysis that say perceptions that Lula is out of touch with public sentiment on crime could affect his chances at reelection.

U.S. - Ecuador

A group of U.S. lawmakers has called on the Pentagon to immediately suspend joint military operations with Ecuadorian forces in the north of the country, targeting drug trafficking “terrorist organizations” active in the area. In a letter sent to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the legislators demand that the mission be halted pending an investigation into the incidents and ask for clarification of the legal basis for U.S. involvement, which has not been authorized by Congress, reports El País.

Haiti

A new, larger multinational security force due to deploy in Haiti will have broader authority to combat rising gang violence than its predecessor but could face similar funding challenges, reports the Washington Post.

Venezuela

Venezuela said Wednesday it would begin a process of restructuring its towering government debt, seeking to take advantage of warming relations with the U.S. to normalize ties with creditors and regain access to international financial markets, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Migration

A U.S. federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had most likely violated the law by deporting a Colombian woman to the Democratic Republic of Congo in April despite that country’s refusal to take her, reports the New York Times.

The woman is part of a group of 16 Latin American migrants deported to Congo in April, who face the stark choice of going back to home countries where they face danger, or make their way in Congo — without any support for remaking their lives. (New York Times)

Peru

Lima-based reporter Mitra Taj speaks with CSIS to unpack the results of Peru’s presidential election ahead of the second round next month. The podcast explores the key figures and power brokers heading into the runoff, as well as how the two candidates, Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez, will likely approach key issues of economic development, security policy, and relations with Congress.

Argentina