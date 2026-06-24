Colombian leftist presidential candidate, Iván Cepeda, conceded the election to far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, earlier today. Election results showed De la Espriella defeated Cepeda by 1 percentage point, or nearly 251,000 votes. (Associated Press)

Cepeda celebrated the results obtained by progressive sectors, “proof of the magnitude of the national debate we have lived through.” (El Tiempo)

Indeed, Cepeda’s Pacto Historico is well poised to oppose more radical proposals by the incoming government, if it maintains a unified front. “With the results so close, it is clear that De la Espriella will not have an easy time enacting his agenda. Though he appeared to moderate his rhetoric while addressing his supporters on Sunday evening, his track record, platform, and campaign statements point toward the return of a more confrontational political climate that will test Colombia’s democratic institutions,” writes Lara Loaiza in Nacla.

Almost all of De la Espriella’s headline-grabbing proposals copy measures by other far-right leaders in the region, Milei, Bukele, Bolsonaro and Trump. “Those who know the president-elect say he is more pragmatic than ideological, that he will pursue only the promises that are feasible and popular, while discarding those that become politically complicated,” reports El País.

Trump’s Region?

De la Espriella’s win is the latest victory for a Trump backed candidate in the region, inspiring a spate of pieces on Latin America’s far-rightward swing.

Right-wing governments are now in power in 12 countries in their various forms, by El País’ count — ushering in hardline security policies, rollbacks of women’s and minority rights, and alliances in Trump’s orbit.

“It is a trend, without doubt, and it is a new right-wing movement,” Steven Levitsky told El País, pointing to the primacy of security and culture war issues, as compared to the neoliberal right of the 2000s.

Also in El País, Pablo Stefanoni notes a regional generational shift: “Before, no one said they were right-wing; everyone spoke of the center, but today they say it without shame, even among young people, who, although highly polarized, are no longer obviously required to be left-wing.” He notes the anti-systemic nature of the new right: “In a time of anger and frustration among citizens, when there is a sense that everything has already been tried — after alternations between left and right — anti-system discourse gains traction.” (El País)

Pressure from Trump certainly plays a role, but experts also point to regional shifts:

“Latin America has changed its outlook on organised crime and migration pressures, as demonstrated in Chile, where the issue was one of the pillars of conservative José Antonio Kast’s victory. The solidarity many Latin American countries once showed towards Cuba has largely faded,” reports AFP.

Boz delves deep into the region’s “Orange Drift,” wondering if Trump has really advanced U.S. interests in Latin America: “I have to acknowledge that Trump has clearly done something with Latin America relations. There is greater policy attention on the region. The region’s map has reorganized around how the region’s leaders interact with and respond to the US president,” but he also notes that public opinion of the United States has declined across the hemisphere, and many of the leaders aligned with Trump aren’t doing great in their domestic public opinion and/or are struggling to implement their agendas domestically. (Latin America Risk Report)

Regional Relations

African and Latin American governments are pushing forward a more ambitious cooperation agenda — it’s not the first time, but the global context of a weakened multilateral order could make cooperation more durable, argue Andrea Ordóñez and Alejandra Meneses in Americas Quarterly. “South-South coalitions are not just expressions of solidarity; they are considered tools of power.”

Cuba

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions on two Cuban mining companies and three key enterprises in Cuba’s military conglomerate, GAESA. “The new sanctions come after Cuban leaders announced a sweeping market reform in an effort to fend off U.S. pressure and address the severe humanitarian crisis, and signal the Trump administration will nonetheless continue targeting the Cuban government’s sources of revenue,” reports the Miami Herald.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Exxon Mobil to sue state-owned oil companies in Cuba over the confiscation of property that occurred after Fidel Castro’s regime seized power nearly seven decades ago.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is struggling to maintain support among young voters, who supported his successful 2022 presidential bid. A June poll by Quaest, a Brazilian polling firm, showed that young adults were the only age group in which disapproval of Lula’s government exceeded approval. Young Brazilians are among the most right-wing in their cohort in Latin America, reports Reuters.

Lula signed a ​decree allowing the government to freeze ‌funds from companies operating illegal online betting platforms, with the money to be directed to ​public security actions. (Reuters)

Argentina

“The freedom that Javier Milei proclaims does not include citizen participation in the decision-making process. At least that is what two recent initiatives from his government suggest,” reports El País. “Last week, the far-right president eliminated by decree the public scrutiny phase of the process for selecting candidates to the Supreme Court. At the same time, his administration is pushing regulation of interactions between officials and private actors with a bill that restricts a citizen’s right to petition authorities, by equating it with corporate lobbying.”

Argentina’s economic crisis has affected police officers, a growing number of whom say they are taking on second jobs – often carrying with them their government-issued guns for protection. Human rights organizations say this shift has coincided with an increase in deaths caused by off-duty officers using their service weapons while working other jobs, reports the Guardian.

Peru

Peruvian presidential candidate Roberto Sánchez has denounced his country’s recent run-off election as “fraudulent”, rejecting results that show his rival Keiko Fujimori marginally ahead. Yesterday he held a news conference calling for protests over the weekend, reports Al Jazeera.

World Cup

AI powered scouting apps could give players in Brazil’s isolated, rural outposts a chance to be discovered — but, “there are those who believe that, no matter how advanced, artificial intelligence simply cannot top the trained eye of a professional olheiro,” report the New York Times.

The Ideas Letter will be leading a workshop at the Festival Gabo in July — if any readers happen to be in Bogotá in July and want to drop in to discuss essay writing.