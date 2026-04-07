InSight Crime analyzes the impact of the U.S. bombing campaign on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean — though the lethal airstrikes have been a deterrent on specific routes, overall trafficking has adapted to new routes and Venezuela’s broader criminal ecosystem remains largely intact.

“The threat of lethal airstrikes has proven a powerful deterrent to drug trafficking in some areas, raising the stakes for criminal groups that previously viewed seizures and arrests as the worst-case scenario … However, because these disruptions were limited to a handful of smuggling corridors and mostly wrought havoc among go-fast boats, they did not prevent traffickers from moving cocaine by other means.”

In a separate article, InSight Crime notes that the US focus on the Caribbean may have missed the broader picture, as an outsized share of cocaine moving through the region now heads to Europe instead of the United States.

On a diplomatic level, “for governments that cooperate closely with the United States on counter-narcotics efforts, the lethal strikes present a delicate balancing challenge. Many are eager to maintain strong security ties with Washington but may be wary of association with military operations that bypass international legal norms and due process. … Over time, these tensions could erode trust with partners that have historically shared vital intelligence with US authorities.”

More Regional

James Bosworth notes “a drift toward alignment with Trump among Latin American leaders,” in the Latin America Risk Report.

Brazil

Thousands of Indigenous people marched in Brasilia today to protest what they say are violations of their land rights by large corporations advancing farming, logging and mining projects. Indigenous leaders also seek to apply pressure on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has supported Indigenous rights and environmental stewardship in Latin America’s largest nation while also pushing oil and other projects that appear to go against those aims, according to the Associated Press.

Regional Relations

Two Democratic US lawmakers called for an end to the “cruel collective punishment” of Cuba, yesterday, after they visited the island to witness the effects of the US energy blockade. (Guardian)

Mexico is facing a “toxic crisis” and has become a “garbage sink” for the US, exposing Mexican communities to dangerous pollution, according to Marcos Orellana, UN special rapporteur on toxics and human rights. The rapporteur said there were more than 1,000 contaminated locations officially recorded in Mexico’s National Inventory of Contaminated Sites, many of which he said had become “sacrifice zones”, where diseases such as cancer, and medical events such as miscarriages, were normalized. (Guardian)

Venezuela

Oil could be a catalyst for a Venezuelan economic boom, but “ it remains unclear whether the recovery is transformational or temporary. More importantly, what reforms can be made at the legislative level to ensure sustainable conditions in the future?” writes Asdrúbal Oliveros in Americas Quarterly.

Delcy Rodríguez is a modern-day viceroy for Trump in Venezuela, writes John Feeley in El País, comparing her role to that of the Spanish colonial structure. In this analogy, he compares the supervisory role the newly reopened U.S. embassy in Caracas will have to that of the auditors sent by the Spanish king.

Colombia

Dozens of female journalists in Colombia have reported that they had been victims of sexual harassment at work, using the #MeTooColombia hashtag and sharing each other’s reports with #YoTeCreoColega, or “I believe you, colleague.” (Guardian)

Argentina

At least 68 gender-based killings took place in Argentina between January 1 and March 31, 2026, including 60 direct femicides – the intentional killing of women because of their gender – and one transfemicide, as well as seven related femicides, a report has found.

President Javier Milei’s approval rating dropped seven points between February and March, amid the political fallout from scandals involving Chief of staff Manuel Adorni and other government officials, as well as growing economic pessimism, reports the Buenos Aires Herald.

Phone logs from a federal investigation by Argentine prosecutors into a cryptocurrency promoted by President Javier Milei last year show seven phone calls between Milei and one of the entrepreneurs behind the cryptocurrency on the night in 2025 when the president posted about $Libra on X. The data suggests a greater degree of communication between Milei and the entrepreneurs who launched the token than what the president has publicly acknowledged, reports the New York Times. Newly uncovered messages also suggest Mr. Milei received regular payments from one of the entrepreneurs while he was a congressman.

“Argentina’s corporate borrowers are turning to global debt markets with a different goal this year – funding an energy-driven expansion rather than patching up balance sheets battered by years of crisis,” according to Bloomberg.

Migration

“Thousands of people from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and other countries are being sent by the Trump administration to Mexican territory, where they are trapped without being able to regularize their status,” reports El País.

A federal judge has “voided the Trump administration’s decision to end the immigration parole status of migrants who entered the country under the Biden-era CBP One policy,” reports CBS, noting that out of more than 900,000 beneficiaries, “It’s unclear how many will benefit from the ruling since some may have been deported already or gained another lawful status.” (Via Americas Migration Brief)

The U.S. crackdown on migration from Mexico has destroyed a sacred site shared by both countries in Baja California, reports El País.

Haiti

Soaring fuel prices driven by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran risks worsening an already dire situation in Haiti, according to the International Monetary Fund, as a recent price increase at the pump renewed protests in Port-au-Prince - Miami Herald

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