Two U.S. officials killed in a car crash early Sunday in northern Mexico while returning from a counter-cartel operation in northern Mexico, with two Mexican security agents who were also killed in the crash, were members of the Central Intelligence Agency, reports the New York Times. The episode raises questions about the agency’s role in Mexico’s war against drug cartels.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico said yesterday that her government would investigate the deadly crash. “But she made clear the inquiry would center on whether the involvement of the Americans in the operation violated Mexico’s national security laws, not how the accident happened,” reports the New York Times. “Her security cabinet, she said, had no prior knowledge of the activities involving the Americans in Chihuahua state.”

The Mexican leader has been adamant that foreign officials can only operate on Mexican soil if given prior clearance at the federal level, reports BBC.

“The accident comes amid increasing pressure from President Donald Trump on Mexico to take more action against the cartels, and as the CIA has broadened its counternarcotics operations in the country and elsewhere in Latin America,” reports the Washington Post. “While Trump has occasionally threatened unilateral U.S. action against the cartels in Mexico, the CIA and other federal agencies have thus far stressed working in partnership with Mexican authorities.”

More Mexico

Mexico’s new national health system aims to provide universal care, reports Jacobin.

One tourist was been killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire after an armed man opened fire at one of Mexico’s most famous tourist destinations, the Teotihuacán pyramids near Mexico City. (Guardian)

The shooting at the Teotihuacán pyramids is believed to have been the first such violence in the site’s modern history, reports the New York Times.

Regional Relations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed off on a series of agreements to increase cooperation on everything from defense to rare earths and renewable energy, yesterday. Merz suggested that closer ties with Brazil is “part of a larger German strategy of pursuing closer economic relations with so-called “middle powers” around the world in an effort to reduce dependence on the U.S. and China,” reports Politico.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog presented his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, with Israel’s highest civilian award - the Presidential Medal of Honor - at a ceremony in Jerusalem, yesterday. (DPA)

The governments of the Dominican Republic and Haiti have agreed to reopen their airspace starting in May, allowing flights between their countries for the first time in more than two years - Associated Press.

Regional

“A group of Ecuadorian fishers have described how they were attacked in a double drone strike and then detained at gunpoint by soldiers on a US-flagged patrol vessel, in a rare first-hand account by victims of Donald Trump’s militarized campaign against alleged drug-trafficking boats off South America,” reports the Guardian.

Venezuela

Venezuela “was the biggest cause for optimism ​at last week’s otherwise sombre IMF-World Bank meetings,” reports Reuters. “Expectations for an economic revival” for Venezuela following Nicolás Maduro’s January ouster “dominated conversations on the sidelines of the meetings.”

Latin America Reports delves into the controversy generated by a chant at a weekend rally for Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in Madrid – in which some people referred to interim president Delcy Rodríguez as a monkey.

Brazil

Gender-based violence is rife and growing in Brazil, where six in every 10 Brazilian women practice or want to take up a combat sport — more than half of them cite learning to protect themselves as a reason, reports the Guardian.

Brazilian prison gang PCC “is fast becoming one of the world’s biggest criminal organizations, reshaping global cocaine flows from South America to Europe’s busiest ports and edging into the U.S.,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

Argentina

Milei is seeking to privatize Argentina’s decaying freight railways — but the model his government favors risks sidelining one of the most prominent bidders: railroad giant Grupo Mexico, which has backing from the Trump administration, reports Bloomberg. “The process also highlights the limits of US influence over one of its closest regional allies, even after the Treasury helped Argentina secure a $20 billion bailout during a critical election year.”

Histories