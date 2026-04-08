Last year the U.S. Trump administration struck a deal with El Salvador’s government to deport hundreds of immigrants — mostly Venezuelan — to an infamous maximum security prison built by President Nayib Bukele. The benefits for the Trump administration’s migration crackdown were evident. Bukele’s goals, beyond currying favor with Donald Trump, were less evident, he obtained the repatriation of gang leaders detained in the U.S. who could provide incriminating evidence regarding past negotiations with MS-13.

A new documentary by Frontline and El Faro delves into the “deal within a deal”: Bukele has said the Trump administration’s return of MS-13 members will help El Salvador “finalize intelligence gathering and go after the last remnants” of the gang. But some observers suspect he had another motive: preventing gang leaders in U.S. custody from exposing the details of their past dealings with Bukele’s administration.

Ultimately, Bukele was not pleased with the outcome of the CECOT deal with the Trump administration, according to James Bosworth. “His government expected gang members, but instead received many innocent Venezuelan migrants who had no criminal record or ties to Tren de Aragua. While Bukele has no problems detaining innocent Salvadorans, the high level of attention and backlash on the Venezuela issue caused him some reputation damage both in his country and the region. Bukele blames the Trump administration for not sending the right people, whether they maliciously lied or simply didn’t care. That dispute is the reason that additional transfers of migrants have not occurred.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Mexico

Juan Elman interviews Lisa Sánchez, of México Unido Contra la Delincuencia, on the long-term security crisis in México, which persists not because cartels are too powerful to defeat militarily, but because a decades-long strategy of targeting kingpins—reinforced by U.S. pressure—has entrenched militarization, fragmented criminal networks, and diverted attention from systemic impunity and weak local institutions.

Venezuela

U.S. officials insist they are working through a phased strategy to stabilize Venezuela following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, “prioritizing security and economic recovery under interim leader Delcy Rodríguez as Washington gradually deepens engagement with Caracas,” reports the Miami Herald.

Venezuela’s central bank released limited GDP data for the first time since 2019 - Caracas Chronicles

Chile

Chilean President José Antonio Kast has announced plans to “reverse” the expropriation of Colonia Dignidad, a compound where a former Nazi tortured victims and dictatorship clandestine torture center, where key documentation linking the site to its role as a Pinochet-era detention center was found - Guardian

Argentina

Lawmakers in Argentina’s lower house Chamber of Deputies are set to renew debate over the balance between economic development and environmental protection as President Javier Milei’s party pushes forward with a bill to amend the national Glacier Law. The proposed reforms would narrow the scope of protected areas, particularly in sensitive periglacial zones, while opening the door to expanded mining exploration and investment. - El País

Activists and demonstrators are set to take to the streets today to denounce the bill, reports the Buenos Aires Times.

Brazil

Thousands of people have moved to the small city of Oiapoque, in Brazil’s northern state of Amapa, since Petrobras, Brazil’s state-run oil company, last year secured environmental licensing for offshore drilling in the Equatorial Margin near the mouth of the Amazon River, about 180 kilometers off Amapa’s coast. (Associated Press)

“As the trial of Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, dubbed Brazil’s version of “Pablo Escobar,” gets underway in Belgium, the charges against him show how cocaine trafficking has evolved into a global business that is increasingly shadowy and complex. It also highlights Brazil’s growing role in the trade, especially in the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and how low-profile brokers are replacing high-profile capos,” according to InSight Crime.

Brazil’s government is preparing a new credit renegotiation program backed by federal guarantees to curb rising household ​debt, reports Reuters.

Migration

U.S. government attorneys said the Department of Homeland Security still intends to deport Kilmar Ábrego García to Liberia, despite a new agreement with Costa Rica to accept deportees who cannot legally be returned to their home countries - Associated Press

Cuba

Hundreds of Cuban women gathered yesterday in Havana to decry a U.S. energy embargo and other measures imposed by the U.S. Trump administration, reports the Associated Press.

Panama

“A subsidiary of a Hong Kong-based conglomerate started arbitration proceedings against Danish logistics and port group Maersk, accusing the company of aligning with Panama in a scheme to take over its port operations on the Central American country’s critical canal.” - Associated Press

Regional