Though Brazil’s presidential election, scheduled for October 4, is still months away, recent developments have brought the race into the spotlight. This week, current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed that his current vice president Geraldo Alckmin would join him on the ticket for his reelection bid, according to AP News. Lula had faced pressure to pick a different running mate, particularly someone from a larger right-wing party to try and split the opposition vote. In accordance with electoral law, Alckmin, who is also the current Minister of Industry, will resign from his position by the April 4 deadline in order to be eligible to run alongside Lula. Several other ministers are also expected to resign in order to run for office.

Lula’s Worker’s Party has struggled to connect with its traditional base of Brazilian workers over the past years, as the shift in labor, particularly app-based gig work, has caused informal workers to resonate with more right-wing discourse that appeals to the individual. Male voters and the young, who make up the majority of the new class of workers, are also the ones who most disapprove of Lula’s administration, according to polls. (Bloomberg)

The opposition, led by Senator Flavio Bolsonaro–the son of former President Jair Bolsnaro–has been rising in the polls in recent weeks, allowing his campaign to prolong naming key economic advisers, reports Reuters. Bolsonaro had planned on announcing his economic team in May, though increasing momentum as a result of a slowing economy and a recent banking scandal in Brasilia may give the senator additional time to make the announcement.

Polls have placed Bolsonaro alongside Lula, making the two the most likely candidates to advance to a hypothetical second round on October 25, should no candidate receive a majority of the votes in the first round.

More Brazil

In Americas Quarterly, Robert Muggah addresses the potential outcomes of declaring the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV)–two of Brazil’s most powerful criminal organizations–as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). He argues that, “the designation would carry additional consequences that extend well beyond law enforcement. It could alter the legal and diplomatic context in which Brazil manages its own security while widening the reach of U.S. sanctions, prosecutorial pressure, and financial compliance into the Brazilian economy. It could, in fact, carry greater consequences for other actors, including banks, companies and Brazilian politicians, than for the gangs themselves.”

Cuba

The New York Times interviewed 19 Cubans over the reality of living without fuel for almost three months, as a result of the U.S. oil blockade. “We’re living in a country where it’s always Sunday. You go out into the street and practically everything is closed,” said one respondent.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is not currently facing criminal charges as a result of probes by federal prosecutors in New York, assured several officials from both the United States and Colombia. Petro is under investigation for alleged ties to drug traffickers. (New York Times)

Colombia One reports that Petro allegedly requested the resignation of General Carlos Silva, commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC). In a cabinet meeting, General Silva had contradicted Petro’s claim that the Hercules C-130 plane that had crashed in southern Colombia was “scrap,” citing official hours the aircraft had flown.

Mexico

A massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, which began in March, has caused massive environmental damage in the region. According to AP News, 17 environmental organizations accused the government of lying about the origins of the spill, arguing that it came from a (state-owned oil company) Pemex pipeline, rather than from a ship and natural areas of oil flow, as the government had claimed.

Argentina

Argentina declared the Islamic Revolutionary ​Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, reports Reuters, the latest move by President Javier Milei to align the country with the interests of the Trump administration in the U.S.

Poverty reached 28.2% in the second half of 2025, down from 31.6% in the first half and 10 points lower than in the previous year, according to the Buenos Aires Times. Extreme poverty reached 6.3%.

The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, along with several other executives, was officially charged for alleged tax evasion by a Buenos Aires City court. (Buenos Aires Herald)

El Salvador

The International Group of Experts for the Investigation of Human Rights Violations in El Salvador (GIPES) published a report outlining possible instances of crimes against humanity during the years-long state of exception, prompting an almost-immediate response from President Nayib Bukele’s government who argue that GIPES and other human rights organizations are partaking in efforts to weaken him and his administration. (El Faro)

Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz announced the existence of an international fuel smuggling ring, beginning with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), the state-owned fuel supply company, reports MercoPress. Several thousands of liters of fuel were being offloaded illegally into the Chilean ports of Arica and Iquique, according to initial investigations. Operations were found to have taken place in Chile, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Chile

AP News dives into newly-inaugurated Chilean President José Antonio Kast’s religiosity, and the impact his religious background may have on the increasingly secular country.

Ecuador

Ecuador lifted the curfew that had been in place for the past two weeks, as part of a U.S.-backed effort to limit organized criminal activities and contain rising homicides, says El País. However, some analysts believe that the government’s operations were more for “marketing” purposes rather than actual effectiveness, as several criminal organizations may have had time to adapt or relocate during the curfew.

Global Relations

The Council on Foreign Relations published an overview of Chinese activities across the region in February, addressing the areas of diplomacy, trade, security and sovereignty, investment and infrastructure, and minerals and natural resources.

In her New York Times newsletter, Amanda Taub discusses U.S. operations in Venezuela and Iran which led to the removal of both countries’ leaders, and compares them to traditional counterterrorism efforts to decapitate the heads of criminal organizations. “These sorts of strikes are a tactic often used in counterterrorism, where the goal isn’t to replace the leadership, but to destroy and dissipate a group. That makes them an awkward fit for states: There is no destroying and dissipating Venezuela or Iran. And so any attempt to remove the leadership needs to account for what’s going to come next,” she writes.

Critter Corner