Brazil has promised to retaliate against Washington’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on imports of most Brazilian products, scheduled to take effect next week. The order exempts some goods that are not produced in the U.S. or that officials worry would disrupt supply chains — including coffee, beef, oranges and orange juice and aircraft components. (Associated Press)

The U.S. Trump administration’s announcement comes after months of mostly unproductive negotiations, may affect more than 4,000 products, from sugar to pig iron, exported from Brazil to the U.S. market, representing about $15 billion in annual trade, reports Reuters.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s office “described the tariffs as “a regrettable milestone” in the history of relations between the two countries and said they were the result of pressure exerted on the White House by the family of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro,” reports the Guardian.

The fresh U.S. tariffs come after the Supreme Court in February struck down President Donald Trump’s previous 50% levies on Brazilian goods, keeping in place only a 10% global tariff. These new tariffs come after a yearlong investigation into what Washington calls unfair trade practices, and targets Brazilian practices, such as orders directing American technology firms — including X, Meta, and Google — to remove certain political content and suspend accounts belonging to U.S. residents, preferential tariffs for Mexico and India, weak intellectual property enforcement, and ethanol market barriers, reports CNBC.

“President Lula and his government have not negotiated with the US in good faith,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. “His economic policies are bad for Americans and bad for Brazilians. For the past year, Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that.” (CNN)

But Brazil has firmly rejected these findings, claiming the investigations based on Section 301 “is part of the plot built with the active collaboration” with the political opposition to Lula’s administration, headed by former president Jair Bolsonaro and his family. (Time)

Indeed, the tariffs are likely to become a political issue as Lula faces off against Bolsonaro’s son, Flávio Bolsonaro, in October’s presidential elections. Past Trump tariffs have boosted Lula’s popularity at home.

Indeed, Flávio Bolsonaro noted as much in a testimony against the proposed tariffs: saying they’d only help the Lula’s re-election bid, reports Bloomberg.

Lula has widened his ​lead over Flávio Bolsonaro according to the latest Quaest poll: 45% of voting intentions for Lula in a potential ​second-round runoff, ⁠compared with 37% for Bolsonaro. (Reuters)

The United States consistently exports more to Brazil than it imports, sending petroleum, machinery and aircraft parts, notes the New York Times.

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s confrontation with Washington over the deaths of 17 Mexican citizens in ICE custody has turned into another divisive issue with her political opposition, reports El País.

Sheinbaum has not spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump about the criminal complaints her government filed Monday over the deaths of its citizens in ICE custody or during enforcement operations, Mexico’s new ambassador to the U.S. Roberto Lazzeri told POLITICO.

Sheinbaum has rejected a claim from the head of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that there is a deadly connection between her government and the country’s influential criminal cartels, reports Al Jazeera.

“The presence of Mexican methamphetamine cooks at laboratories in Africa was once considered an anomaly, but a series of recent arrests suggests the global synthetic drug trade is evolving,” reports InSight Crime.

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The U.S. government has designated two new Mexican cartels — the Juárez Cartel and Los Viagras — as foreign terrorist organizations. (Associated Press)

Cuba

As the U.S.-Iran war restarts senior Pentagon officials are also quietly eyeing another flashpoint much closer to home: Cuba. Military planners have in recent weeks examined a range of options for possible action against the island, including an Army-led air assault involving thousands of U.S. soldiers, reports CBS.

Colombia

Colombia’s president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella has announced tha his administration will close several offices dedicated to carrying out the measures that were negotiated to end the conflict with the FARC — signed 10 years ago — and in their place, will create a national security commission, reports El País.

“As Chinese investment reshapes Colombia’s infrastructure, the country’s longstanding alliance with the United States enters a new era of strategic balancing,” reports Nacla.

Haiti

Amid the collapse of Haiti’s schools, the uprooting of communities by violence, and oftentimes the massacre of family members, Haitian children are increasingly recruited by criminal gangs to fight. “For some children, recruitment begins with coercion; in other cases, gangs exploit chronic hunger and displacement. Many are given a simple choice: obey or die,” reports the Guardian.

Venezuela

The death toll ​from twin ‌earthquakes in Venezuela ​last ​month has risen to ⁠4,829, ​according to ​figures released National Assembly head ​Jorge ​Rodríguez, yesterday. (Reuters)

Peru

Peru’s conservative president-elect Keiko Fujimori called for the “reconciliation” of political forces, after a decade of instability in the country that has seen it burn through eight leaders, reports AFP.

Fujimori could face new protests in mining areas as her government tries to spearhead large copper and other mining projects ‌that have been delayed for years, according to a study released yesterday by the Observatory of Mining Conflicts in Peru. (Reuters)

Chile

“Fifty years after she was murdered, there is finally a degree of justice for Ronni Moffitt, and a significant step toward closure in the infamous Letelier-Moffitt case,” writes Peter Kornbluh, after a Chilean judge called new attention to the case, finalizing a 15-year judicial effort to bring long-overdue accountability for Moffitt’s death as a victim of the Pinochet regime’s ruthless repression, rather than as collateral damage in the regime’s effort to eliminate its leading international critic, Orlando Letelier. — The Nation

Argentina

After yesterday’s World Cup semifinals match against England, Argentina’s players hoisted a hand painted sign — reportedly smuggled into the stadium by fans — claiming the Islas Malvinas (Falklands Islands) are Argentine. The New York Times and the Guardian on the history of the disputed territory.

The UK government called on FIFA to investigate whether the Argentine team breached its rules by waving a banner in support of their country’s claim to the islands. (Bloomberg)

For most of his presidency, Javier Milei has sought to tone down rhetoric around the disputed islands. “But the match has thrust the issue into the spotlight at a time when hopes for improved ties have begun to fade, amid Milei’s appointment of a new foreign minister, the prospect of oil and recent suggestions that Donald Trump’s administration may reconsider US support for the UK’s claims to the islands, which are known as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina and the Falkland Islands in the UK,” reports Bloomberg.

Hours after the match, the Milei administration said it had lodged a formal protest with the United Kingdom over the movements of a British warship near the disputed islands earlier this week, reports the Buenos Aires Times.

The UK government has rejected the accusations, saying they informed Argentine authorities of the trip, reports the Buenos Aires Herald.

Guardian columnist Samuel Jenkins wishes some form of “negotiation might arise from last night’s semi-final, a crushing defeat for England at the hands of Argentina, after which the Falklands-Malvinas issue raised its tired head in the form of a banner on the pitch? Can nothing good follow the generous embrace of Lionel Messi and Harry Kane?”

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