Brazil’s government denied visas to two senior U.S. State Department officials, on Friday. Brazilian officials believe the Trump political appointees Riley M. Barnes, an assistant secretary, and Samuel Samson, a deputy assistant secretary, planned to use the visit to cast doubt on the fairness and integrity of Brazil’s electoral system before the October presidential election, reports the Washington Post. But Brazilian officials, apprised of the plans, denied the the U.S. officials permission to travel, according to Brazilian officials.

The rejection was based on “evidence pointing to ​a renewed attempt to politically exploit the situation and undermine the electoral system”, Brazilian officials told Reuters.

“The Brazilian officials said they suspected that the Americans’ goal was to meet with electoral skeptics and produce a report that could be used to delegitimize the nation’s electronic voting system. Samson in the past has produced department reports that critics say brought a partisan lens to human rights issues,” reports the Washington Post.

Later on Saturday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson ​said Barnes and Samson would visit Brasília from July 27 to July 30 to meet with government officials, religious leaders and civil society representatives to discuss election integrity, religious freedom and freedom of expression.

Brazil’s electronic voting system is highly regarded — it uses biometrics to identify voters, and returns results within hours after polls close. The country’s elections are regularly monitored by dozens of observers from around the world, notes the New York Times.

Every “observation mission to Brazil since 2018, when they started, including the 2022 presidential election, has found the country’s electoral system to be secure, reliable and fully capable of producing legitimate election results,” said Benoni Belli, the Brazilian ambassador to the Organization of American States. (Washington Post)

The move to deny U.S. officials visas comes after Flávio Bolsonaro, the right-wing candidate challenging incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva questioned the security of Brazil’s electronic voting machines using debunked claims about their susceptibility to fraud, at a meeting with diplomats.

He claimed that Brazil’s electronic voting machines ⁠were produced ​by Smartmatic, a company U.S. authorities have linked to electoral manipulation allegations in Venezuela. Smartmatic and Brazil’s electoral court both told Reuters that no Brazilian voting machines were supplied by the company.

Flávio Bolsonaro’s accusations echoed those of his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, who before the 2022 elections made similar claims in front of a group of diplomats. The former president Bolsonaro was banned from holding political office until 2030 as a result of that meeting, and is now serving a jail sentence for planning to violently overturn the election he subsequently lost to Lula.

Speaking at his nomination ceremony on Saturday, Flávio vowed to carry on his father’s legacy, accusing Brazil’s Supreme Court of working with Lula’s government to restrict freedom of speech, with his father’s imprisonment held up as exhibit A, reports the Wall Street Journal.

He warned that Brazil “could take giant strides toward a dictatorship” if Lula wins re-election.

The allegations come as Bolsonaro’s campaign falters, following revelations about his ties to a disgraced banker, reports the New York Times. A a new poll last week showed Lula’s lead has widened significantly.

U.S.-Brazil Tension

The Brazilian government’s “decision to bar the U.S. delegation is the latest escalation between the nations after several weeks of heightened tensions following new tariffs and ideological clashes on issues like organized crime,” notes the New York Times.

Last week the U.S. Trump administration implemented new tariffs against Brazilian goods, a move Lula said was carried out at the behest of the Bolsonaro family. The U.S. government claims Brazil has unfair competition practices and fails to stop forced labor practices — both accusations rejected by the Lula administration as an attempt to sway the election to Flávio Bolsonaro, reports the Associated Press.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post published yesterday, Lula rejected the basis of the tariffs and U.S. intervention. While saying Brazil’s government remains open to dialogue, he affirmed that ”Brazil’s destiny is for Brazilians alone to determine — without foreign interference or subservience.”

Milei Supports Flávio Bolsonaro’s Bid

Argentine President Javier Milei attended Flávio Bolsonaro’s nomination convention in person to lend support to Bolsonaro’s bid. “I firmly believe there is no-one else capable of putting an end to the Lula risk hanging over Brazil,” Milei said. (AFP)

Without naming them directly, Milei referred to Lula as “the prisoner” and “the thief,” while describing Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as “a bald piece of trash.”

Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations in response to “insults” uttered by Milei at the nomination, reports AFP.

The decision to recall Brazilian envoy Julio Bitelli was made yesterday morning after Foreign ​Minister Mauro ​Vieira consulted ⁠with Lula, reports Reuters. The Brazilian government viewed ​Milei’s remarks as a “direct affront,” one ​source ⁠said.

Members of Argentina’s opposition rejected Milei’s actions. Buenos Aires province governor Axel Kicillof said he contacted Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira “to convey that Milei does not represent the feelings of the Argentine people.” (Associated Press)

Argentina

A global rash of anti-Argentine sentiment — expressed particularly virulently online after the country’s national team lost the World Cup tournament — came to be framed around a wider critique of Argentine society, history, and the country as a whole, reports the New York Times. “The World Cup enabled some sort of international court in which Argentina is the accused,” said Pedro Rosemblat, a prominent Argentine journalist, on his streaming show.

Argentine President Javier Milei and followers have framed the controversy as part of the “culture wars,” and say the onslaught can be traced to the global left and “wokism,” which they link to the national opposition, reports El País. “Kirchnerismo has been a fundamental piece of the antiargentina campaign: they validated the wokism that today accuses us of being racists,” wrote far-right ideologue Agustin Laje on social media.

Milei told Argentina’s Radio Mitre yesterday that the country was the subject of a negative “campaign” financed by Brazil and Mexico – Latin American countries with leftist leaders – and the Democratic party in the United States. “They’re the progressive leaders who don’t want the ideas of freedom to work,” Milei said. (AFP)

Milei has lauded Argentine national team coach, Lionel Scaloni — but should learn from the coach’s strategy of professionalism, humility, respect, and results if he hopes to win next year’s reelection, write Marcelo García in the Buenos Aires Times.

Honduras

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández arrived in his country yesterday — four years after being extradited to the United States for his drug trafficking trial, and following a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. JOH will face corruption charges in Honduras, but lawyers fear will it be a sham process, reports the Associated Press.

Hernández told Reuters he did not rule out standing for office again, ⁠although he ​added it was not in his immediate plans.

Mexico

“The press in Mexico is working under a climate of fear and terror following at least seven journalist murders recorded in the first six months of 2026. The latest victim was Francisco Alejandro Leyva Aguilar, who was killed (last week) while eating at a taco stand,” reports El País.

Haiti

Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council has set the first round of presidential, legislative and municipal elections for Dec. 13, in what would be the country’s first general elections in more than a decade. The council said final runoff results would be announced on March 7 next year, with a new government in place by March 12. - Miami Herald

El Salvador

El Salvador’s opposition parties have named candidates to run against President Nayib Bukele next year. Maytee Iraheta, a former lawmaker will run for ARENA and ​union leader Rafael Aguirre will run for the FMLN. (Reuters)

Cuba

Cuba held a traditional rally yesterday to commemorate one of the revolution’s most important anniversaries but 95-year-old former President Raúl Castro was conspicuously absent, for first time in at least three decades, reports the Associated Press.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel spoke and issued a sharp condemnation of Washington’s oil embargo and hardened sanctions, calling the Trump administration’s policy “political genocide.” (Reuters)

“In Cuba, power cuts do more than leave people in the dark: they also leave taps dry,” reports the Guardian. “As the country’s energy crisis deepens, electricity shortages prevent many pumping stations from operating, while an ageing distribution network and chronic fuel shortages leave millions struggling to access water.”

Colombia

Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella is a lawyer who represented accused drug traffickers, and Nicolás Maduro ally Alex Saab. While living in Miami, he himself was investigated by U.S. authorities, though never charged, reports the New York Times.

At least 16 fishers from San Andrés and Providence — Colombian islands in the Caribbean largely inhabited by English speaking Raizal communities — are said to have gone missing since January, in a context of U.S. attacks on boats in Caribbean and eastern Pacific, reports the Guardian.

Migration

“More than 330,000 Haitian immigrants in the US are set to lose their ability to legally live and work in the country as the Trump administration seeks to terminate their temporary protected status. An estimated 13,000 are nursing assistants, who care for 65,000 patients every day,” reports the Guardian.

Venezuelan men sent last year to a notorious terrorism prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration are suing the US aviation companies that transported them there, reports the Guardian. The lawsuit filed in Washington DC this week accuses the companies CSI Aviation and GlobalX of violating the Venezuelans’ civil rights, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and other violations.

Venezuela

“The deep-seated inequalities that are prevalent across Latin America loomed large amid the devastation in Venezuela, prevailing over the grimly equalizing force of a natural disaster and setting even the dead apart,” reports the New York Times.

Talks between Chavismo and a faction of Venezuela’s political oposition are set to begin on August 1 under Washington’s supervision. The goal is to establish a path toward new elections, reports El País.

Chile

“Amid heightened global tensions, a smart path forward for Chile is managing ties with the U.S. and China while diversifying its partnerships. Undoubtedly, Chile’s strategic interests are best served by avoiding overreliance on any single country,” argues Andrés Villar in Americas Quarterly.

Guyana

Guyana’s government appointed a group of international experts to investigate the recent sinking of a state ferry that killed dozens of passengers in the country’s worst maritime disaster on record. Authorities have said they believe 179 passengers were aboard, but divers so far have found only 73 bodies, with another 76 people rescued, reports the Associated Press.

Peru

Peruvian president-elect Keiko Fujimori’s Popular Force party won the Senate presidency yesterday in an alliance with another conservative party, paving the way for the incoming government, reports the Associated Press.

Critter Corner