“A simmering conflict between the High Council for the Transition (HCT) and de facto prime minister Ariel Henry has burst into the open,” reports CEPR in its Haiti News Roundup. “Led by former presidential candidate Mirlande Manigat, the three-member HCT was created as part of the December 21 accord, a political agreement signed by Henry and members of the governing coalition in late 2022. … The agreement called for elections to be held in 2023 and for a new president to take office in February 2024.”