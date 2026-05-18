Bolsonaro-Lula Tied in Polls
May 18, 2026
Brazil
Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro has been caught on tape asking a banker accused of corruption for $26.8 million to fund a “heroic” biopic about his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro who is serving a jail sentence for an attempted coup, reports the Guardian. The requests were made to the banker Daniel Vorcaro, who is currently in prison in relation to a major banking fraud and one of the biggest corruption scandals in recent history.
Brazil’s Atlantic forest, the country’s most threatened biome, last year recorded its lowest level of deforestation since monitoring began 40 years ago, according to new data released last week. Environmentalists welcomed the results, which they say could even lead to “zero deforestation” in the Atlantic forest within just a few years, but warned of potential risks that could reverse the trend, including the prospect of a far-right wing government that could overturn environmental protection policies, reports the Guardian.
Incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro are tied — the latest Datafolha poll from Saturday reaffirms the trend: both candidates received 45 percent of the polled voter support, with an additional 9 percent indicating they would cast “null” ballots, reports Al Jazeera.
Regional Relations
Lula, who had a warm meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, an ideological foe, earlier this month, is trying to present himself as a pragmatic statesman capable of working with the global right without surrendering to it, reports the Washington Post.
Lula says his personal relationship with Trump could help attract American investment to Brazil, prevent more tariffs and sanctions, and secure respect for Brazilian democracy. “Trump knows I oppose war with Iran, disagree with his intervention in Venezuela and condemn the genocide that is happening in Palestine,” he told the Washington Post. “But my political disagreements with Trump do not interfere with my relationship with him as a head of state. What I want is for him to treat Brazil with respect, understanding that I am the democratically elected president here.”
U.S. - Mexico
The Trump administration instructed federal prosecutors to use terrorism statutes to target Mexican officials complicit in the narcotics trade, last week, a significant escalation in its campaign against drug trafficking from Mexico, according to the New York Times.
The former secretary of public security for Mexico’s Sinaloa state appeared in a U.S. court Friday, the first of 10 Mexican officials indicted by the U.S. of accepting bribes to help the Sinaloa Cartel smuggle vast quantities of drugs to surrender to U.S. authorities, reports the Associated Press.
U.S. Attacks
A five-month investigation has named 13 previously unidentified victims of the U.S. campaign against boats allegedly carrying narcotics that has killed at least 194 people in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific. The joint effort by 20 journalists led by the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism (CLIP) showed that all the victims identified so far, including those who may have had some involvement in drug trafficking, came from extremely poor communities across Latin America and the Caribbean. (Guardian)
U.S.-Cuba
Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West, Florida, according to classified intelligence shared with Axios.
The reported indictment the U.S. is seeking for former Cuban president Raul Castro, who remains the most potent figure in Cuban politics, could be part of a broader strategy to replicate the U.S. intervention in Venezuela this year, and replace Cuba’s leadership with a U.S.-friendly government, albeit without major reform, reports the Guardian. (See Friday’s post.)
Even if an actual invasion is not authorized, some Trump administration officials believe the threat of an operation to seize Castro “will pressure the Cuban government to give in to the U.S. demands. But experts say that may be a misreading of the Cuban government,” reports the New York Times.
Venezuela
Four months after the U.S. ousted Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela is in an uncomfortable political limbo, reports the Guardian. Alongside the excitement and optimism of lessened repression, “there is bafflement and trepidation about the fact that Maduro’s rendition led not to fully fledged regime change or democratisation, but to a peculiar rapprochement between the fallen dictator’s authoritarian allies and their longtime foes in Washington.”
A close ally of Maduro, the scandal-plagued billionaire Alex Saab, was extradited to the United States on Saturday, Venezuela’s government said. The move marks an escalation of a purge by Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, who is targeting figures who helped keep Maduro in power for more than a decade, reports the New York Times.
The Venezuelan government is circulating a draft of regulations as part of its newly enacted oil law, highly anticipated by companies planning to invest in the country’s increased oil production, reports Bloomberg.
Colombia
Two weeks ahead of Colombia’s presidential elections, illegal armed groups are once again entering the public discourse. In Colombia’s conflict-ridden regions, these criminal groups have killed politicians and social leaders, and they control the ballot boxes. Though criminal groups don’t hold uniform preferences, in this race they largely prefer leftist candidate Iván Cepeda. “Although Cepeda has spent his entire career denouncing the influence of illegal armed actors in the country’s political life — especially paramilitaries — he is, for them, a more convenient candidate,” reports the El País.
Two presidential campaign staffers for right-wing candidate Abelardo de La Espriella were been killed in Colombia on Friday. (Al Jazeera)
Drone strikes by armed groups have surged across Colombia since 2023, opening a dangerous new front in the country’s decades-long conflict, reports the Guardian. Hospitals, schools, police stations, electricity grids and homes have all been struck, and injuries now number in the hundreds.
Argentina
Red meat consumption in Argentina — historically one of the world’s biggest consumers of beef — has fallen to its lowest level in two decades as households reel from economic austerity measures imposed by libertarian President Javier Milei, reports the Washington Post.
Bolivia
Military and law enforcement clashed with demonstrators outside La Paz, Bolivia, in an attempt to clear roadways that had been blocked as part of nationwide antigovernment protests on Saturday, reports Al Jazeera.
Latin American nations are expressing growing concerns over shortages of crucial goods in Bolivia as unrest grips the country and poses a challenge to President Rodrigo Paz, reports Bloomberg.
Peru
Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez are the official competitors in next month-s presidential runoff, confirmed more than four weeks after voters went to the ballot box. The matchup sets up a contest that could steer the country in sharply different directions — toward Fujimori’s hard-line conservatism or the leftist Sánchez’s push to overhaul the Constitution and give the state a bigger role in the economy, reports the New York Times.
Like many informal settlements, communities that have sprung up on the edges of Ayacucho in the Peruvian Andes are on the frontline of extreme weather events, reports the Guardian.
Critter Corner
Colombia is home to the most species of birds known to ornithologists. Merlin, an app, is helping to build an “avian tourism” industry there, reports the New York Times.
A retired kindergarten teacher in Chile’s Tierra del Fuego started patrolling her land to protect king penguins nesting there from mink and people — today, she runs a reserve that oversees the only continental king penguin colony in the world, one that has grown from a handful of penguins to nearly 200, reports the Guardian.