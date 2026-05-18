Lula, who had a warm meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, an ideological foe, earlier this month, is trying to present himself as a pragmatic statesman capable of working with the global right without surrendering to it, reports the Washington Post .

Lula says his personal relationship with Trump could help attract American investment to Brazil, prevent more tariffs and sanctions, and secure respect for Brazilian democracy. “Trump knows I oppose war with Iran, disagree with his intervention in Venezuela and condemn the genocide that is happening in Palestine,” he told the Washington Post. “But my political disagreements with Trump do not interfere with my relationship with him as a head of state. What I want is for him to treat Brazil with respect, understanding that I am the democratically elected president here.”