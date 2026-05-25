Former President Evo Morales called for new elections within 90 days, in the midst of ongoing protests that have choked off in the capital, La Paz. President Rodrigo Paz “has two paths: a suicide decision, militarization or … pacification, transition, elections in 90 days,” Morales said on his Sunday radio show. (AFP)

Paz has said that the protests against austerity measures seek to destabilize his government. (EFE) Indigenous groups, miners, teachers and workers unions say they have been excluded from the government’s decision making process. (El País)

About 3,000 security agents were deployed in an effort to clear the roadblocks to the capital on Saturday. Protesters say one person was killed by gunshot when police sought to disperse protesters. (El País) The efforts to create “humanitarian corridor” were met by renewed violence from demonstrators, with some convoys reportedly attacked with stones and dynamite, reports the BBC.

The convoy of Bolivia’s public works minister — who is overseeing the efforts around La Paz — was ambushed by demonstrators and he briefly disappeared on Saturday.

Cuba-U.S.

The U.S. government’s efforts to exert “maximum pressure” on Cuba represent ascendancy of Secretary of State Marco Rubio within the Trump administration: “The campaign against Cuba’s government is the culmination of a personal pursuit spanning decades,” reports the Guardian.

Colombia

Colombia’s presidential candidates closed their campaigns yesterday, a week ahead of next Sunday’s vote. (Silla Vacía)

Colombia’s government deployed more than 500 troops to the southwestern municipality of Silvia on Friday, following a violent territorial dispute between between the Misak and Nasa Indigenous groups, both of whom claim ownership of the same territory, that left at least seven people dead and more than 100 injured, reports the Associated Press.

Mexico

The European Union and Mexico signed a long-stalled free trade agreement on Friday — as both sides seek to decrease economic dependence on the United States, reports Deutsche Welle.

Venezuela

Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado announced that she plans to run for president again and intends to return to her home country before the end of 2026. It is, however, still unclear when Venezuela will hold a presidential election. (Associated Press)

U.S. - Venezuela

The U.S. military conducted a rapid response exercise involving Marines and military aircraft in Caracas on Saturday — Associated Press

Migration

A U.S. judge dismissed a criminal indictment against Kilmar Ábrego García, finding that the Trump administration would not have prosecuted him had he not challenged his high-profile deportation to El Salvador’s counter-terrorism penitentiary, last year. (Guardian)

Ecuador

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa used his State of the Union address to tout his government’s U.S.-backed crime-fighting strategies as well as improvements of some economic indicators, reports the Associated Press.

A year into his second mandate, Noboa’s iron fist policies have not succeeded in pacifying Ecuador’s raging violence, reports El País.

Regional

“The recent arrest of alleged Albanian drug trafficker Ervin Mata in Brazil is the latest example of how Balkan-origin criminal service providers operate in Latin America,” according to InSight Crime.

Argentina

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has approved the latest quarterly review of Argentina’s US$20-billion agreement, unlocking the release of US$1 billion in fresh funds. It is a a vote of confidence in President Javier Milei despite missing his administration missing the net-reserves accumulation target in December, reports Bloomberg.

“Global financial volatility — and especially the swings in the U.S. Treasury market, the global economy’s bellwether — risks impeding one of the Argentine government’s central goals: a return to international debt markets,” reports the Buenos Aires Herald.

Peru

After years of allegations of land dispossession by a now-dissolved Catholic group, the highest ecclesiastical authorities in Perú held a symbolic reparation ceremony for the Indigenous people whose land was taken away. Tania Pariona, secretary of Peru’s National Human Rights Commission, said the ceremony was a “historic gesture” in which the church “is taking the lead over the state, which has failed to protect rural communities.” (Associated Press)

Haiti