Bahamians head to the polls today in a snap election. There are 41 seats up for grabs in the parliamentary vote, which pits the governing Progressive Liberal Party and its leader, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, against the main opposition Free National Movement and its leader, Michael Pintard. There is also the Coalition of Independents, COI, a third party led by Lincoln Bain.

The ​election, which was not due until October, was called early by Davis, officially in order to get ahead of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, reports Reuters. The previous election in ​September 2021, which brought Davis to power, was also a snap election.

Voters in the Caribbean archipelago are divided over concerns about immigration, especially from neighbouring Haiti, and the rising cost of living, with significant spikes in gas prices caused by war in the Middle East, reports the Guardian.

“Though third parties historically have not done well in The Bahamas or the Caribbean in general, the COI is hoping to change that. The party has fielded candidates in nearly every constituency,” reports the Miami Herald. The COI has a strong social media presence, and secured nearly 8,000 votes in the 2021 election.

Venezuela

Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated musings that her country might be annexed to the U.S.: “That is not contemplated. It would never be contemplated because if there is one thing Venezuelan men and women have, it is that we love our independence process,” Rodríguez told reporters. (Miami Herald)

Rodríguez was speaking at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the final day of hearings in a dispute between her country and neighboring Guyana over the massive mineral- and oil-rich Essequibo region, reports the Associated Press.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was careful not to criticize the Trump administration in an interview with Boris Muñoz for El Pais, and argued that the U.S. has reason to push for political transformation: “First, there is the migration incentive: almost a million Venezuelans in the United States, 65% of whom want to return as soon as there’s an election. Second, the economic factor: Venezuela has the potential for five million barrels, but reaching that level requires $200 billion in investment, and that only comes with the rule of law. … A regime that stole, confiscated, and persecuted will never generate that confidence.”

Cuba

Despite talk of negotiations between the U.S. and Cuba, the Trump administration’s policy appears bent on breaking the island while offering it “aid,” writes Lee Schlenker in Responsible Statecraft. “Even absent military action akin to the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year — which Trump officials say is still on the table — the administration seemingly has no reservations about levying increasingly severe sanctions against Cuba’s foreign partners until Havana capitulates to its demands for sweeping political and economic liberalization.”

US military intelligence-gathering flights are surging off the coast of Cuba, according to CNN analysis of publicly available aviation data.

Senate Republicans are cautioning Trump against ordering military strikes against Cuba, arguing the U.S. military already has its hands full with Iran, reports The Hill.

American Airlines and Spanish hotel chain Iberostar have settled lawsuits brought by Cuban Americans who inherited property confiscated by the Cuban government six decades ago, in another blow to foreign companies investing or doing business on the island, reports the Miami Herald.

Mexico

Hundreds of Indigenous families have been forced to flee their homes in the mountains of central Mexico, in the Guerrero state, by intense attacks from a local criminal group, including drone bombings, reports the Guardian.

The extraordinarily detailed indictment of Mexican Sinaloa state governor Ruben Rocha, accused by U.S. prosecutors of colluding with the Sinaloa Cartel, has raised questions hanging about potential betrayals from within crime groups, reports the Los Angeles Times. Two sons of El Chapo remain fugitives, though there is talk they may strike a deal to avoid the fate of being killed or captured.

Haiti

Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier ⁠Fils-Aime has said the security situation in the country is not stable enough to hold presidential elections scheduled for August. Haiti has not held elections since 2016, with successive governments delaying polls as powerful armed gangs cemented their control over the capital, reports Al Jazeera.

“A new wave of violence by armed groups fighting for territorial control in Haiti has left at least eight people dead in the Lower Artibonite region north of the capital over the weekend, and forced the evacuation of neighborhoods along with one of the few operational hospitals in Port-au-Prince,” reports the Miami Herald. Armed groups appear to be exploiting delays in the deployment of the U.N.-authorized Gang Suppression Force.

Feminist organizations in Haiti are condemning a decision by the Fils-Aimé government to remove the female director general of the country’s only ministry dedicated to women’s rights and replace her with a man — at a time of surging cases of rape and violence against women and girls by armed groups, notes the Miami Herald.

Argentina

A protest today in defense of funding for Argentina’s public universities will be the fourth against Milei’s so‑called “chainsaw” policies. In the two years and five months since the current far-right government took office, professors and other employees at state universities have lost a third of their purchasing power, and a growing number of professors are being forced to resign or take on additional jobs due to the sharp decline in their income, reports El País.

Paraguay

China ramped up its rhetoric against Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s trip last week to Taiwan, saying he and his ​colleagues were “pawns to separatist forces” and had “ulterior motives” for sticking ‌with Taipei, reports Reuters.

Regional

At a historic conference in Bogotá, heterodox thinkers and politicians gathered to debate the construction of an economy oriented around human life and dignity rather than profit and capital, writes Abigail Kret in Nacla.

Histories