Leaked audio recordings appear to indicate a high-level conspiracy by globaal far-right leaders to destabilize Latin American leftist governments in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. The news outlet Diario Red en América Latina and the website Hondurasgate have reported on an alleged plan — discussed by former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández and his successor, President Nasry Asfura — to create a channel for disseminating fake news with the intention of spreading misinformation and destabilizing progressive governments in the region.

Concretely, the plan, according to the audios, involved Hernández renting an apartment in the United States to run an fake news site that would fabricate and disseminate fake news about progressive governments in Latin America. (Infobae)

The leaked audios would seem to implicate U.S. President Donald Trump’s team and Argentine President Javier Milei, who according to the recordings contributed $350,000 to the plan. The conversation also appears to indicate that Asfura would funnel public funds into the effort, which would “attack and eradicate the cancer of the left” in Honduras and throughout Latin America. (Diario Red)

The conversations, according to the source, originated from WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram, reports El País. They were recorded between January and April 2026. The website that released the 37 recordings, making them available in their entirety, details that each file was analyzed using the Phonexia Voice Inspector protocol, a forensic suite from the Czech company of the same name, founded in 2006 and deployed in more than 60 countries by intelligence agencies, law enforcement, banks, and media outlets. (HondurasGate)

Hernández was serving a 45-year jail sentence in the U.S., after being convicted of colluding with the Sinaloa Cartel to ensure that more than 400 tons of cocaine reached the northern border of the Rio Grande. He was pardoned by Trump last year, in a move the leaked audios indicate was not a gesture of clemency, but rather the initial payment in a larger agreement.

In another audio recording, allegedly of Hernández, he says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “everything to do” with his release and the negotiations that made it possible. (Diario Red)

Mexico

U.S. accusations against high level Mexican politicians have triggered a rift along pre-existing fault lines within the ruling Morena party, reports Reuters. The powerful faction loyal to former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vehemently opposed any ​action that could be regarded as giving in to U.S. pressure, while a growing and influential group of younger leaders, headed by the party’s new chief Ariadna Montiel, see ​the Rocha indictment as an opportunity to finally combat corruption within the ranks of the ruling party.

Regional Relations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum lashed out against the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and her defense of the Spanish conquest and the figure of Hernán Cortés during an event held the previous day in Mexico City - EFE.

Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista, one of the owners of meatpacker JBS, played a key role ​in arranging a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President ‌Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, scheduled for later today, according to Reuters.

Security, trade and critical minerals are expected to be some of the items and issues the two leaders discuss in their White House meeting. In Brazil there is concern that a potential U.S. designation of Brazilian criminal gangs as terrorist groups (in response to lobbying from Lula’s political opponents) could open the door to military intervention. (New York Times)

Brazil

Lula has proposed cutting maximum weekly hours from 44 to 40 hours — from a six-day work-week to five — in Latin America’s largest economy, without reducing wages. Lula’s plan, dubbed the “6x1” reform, appears to have broad support ahead of the October presidential election, with seven in 10 respondents backing it in a recent Datafolha survey, reports the Financial Times.

U.S. - LatAm

“The Trump administration, determined to relaunch the war on drugs, will increase pressure on Mexico and Colombia to implement tougher and more effective policies, according to its recently published National Drug Control Strategy 2026. The 100+-page document outlines a more aggressive approach to tackle the global drug production, transit, and distribution chains, with several references to these Latin American countries,” reports El País.

The U.S. military is reviving its jungle training school in Panama after a 25-year hiatus — part of an aggressive military buildup in Latin America as the Trump administration combines threats of force with economic intimidation and diplomatic pressure to force countries in the region comply with U.S. objectives, reports Bloomberg.

The US military said on Tuesday it had struck another vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest such attack. More than 190 people have been killed in so-called “narcoterrorism” strikes since September of last year. (Guardian)

Cuba

“As the US oil blockade on Cuba enters its fourth month, choking off most of the island’s fuel supplies, growing mounds of waste lie on street corners across Havana. Amid fuel scarcity, authorities have opted to ration petrol by reducing waste collection,” reports the Guardian. “With removal reduced, the government has allowed rubbish to be burned in crowded urban areas,” despite risks to health and the environment.

Canadian mining company Sherritt International halted joint venture activities in Cuba — where it has has mining cobalt and nickel since the 1990s — after President Donald Trump expanded U.S. sanctions on the communist-run Caribbean country earlier this year. (Bloomberg)

Panama

Panama’s foreign minister called on a group of opposition lawmakers visiting China to deliver a firm message defending the country’s sovereignty, as tensions over a wave of detentions of Panamanian-flagged vessels show no signs of easing, reports South China Morning Post.

Paraguay

Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña arrived in Taiwan today — Paraguay is the only remaining country in South America and one of 12 worldwide to recognize Taiwan, reports the Associated Press.

Guyana-Venezuela

The International Court of Justice is holding a week of hearings between neighbors Guyana and Venezuela who both lay claim to the Essequibo region, which is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources and is located close to massive offshore oil deposits, reports the Associated Press.

Venezuela

The Marriott hotel in Caracas “might just be unrivaled for showcasing Venezuela’s shift from a thorn in Washington’s side to something resembling a vassal state after U.S. forces captured and forcibly extracted the country’s former leader in January,” according to the New York Times.

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