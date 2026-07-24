Indigenous Asháninka leaders on the Brazil-Peru border say their communities are being “taken hostage” by organized crime groups who are increasingly capturing territories across the region, destroying Amazon Forest, building roads and trafficking drugs, reports the Guardian.

“The invasion of Ashaninka territory is part of a broad transformation of the Amazon border as criminal routes expand, through what experts call the Solimoes River route,” reports Associated Press.

“The Asháninka people, who have faced threats from intruders for decades due to their efforts to protect the forest and eject narco smugglers, say this is the worst danger they have faced, prompting an emergency delegation to Brasília this week to appeal for support from the government of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,” reports the Guardian.

“The Ashaninka Indigenous people — who recovered their territory in the Brazilian border with Peru from settlers three decades ago, established and sustained their own governance, and grew crops while protecting the forest — have long been a success story for communities across the Amazon,” reports the Associated Press.

Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries, replacing temporary levies that expire today after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier trade measures. The White House said the duties target countries that have failed to curb imports made with forced labor, reports AFP.

The the U.S. will impose a 10% duty on goods of Argentina, Bangladesh, Britain, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago.

And 12.5% on 38 other countries, including Brazil. (Reuters)

The Brazilian government rejected the newest tariffs, calling the move “arbitrary” and “unjustified.” (Reuters)

Mexico

A mayor in Mexico’s Morelos state, Valentín Lavín Romero, was shot dead on Wednesday after having survived a previous assassination attempt earlier this year. A member of the Green party, which is allied with the ruling Morena party, he is the 14th mayor to be murdered since Claudia Sheinbaum became president in October 2024, reports the Guardian.

“According to Víctor Sánchez, a scholar at the Autonomous University of Coahuila, the trend points to a broader and more troubling phenomenon: the growing capture of municipal governments by criminal organizations,” reports El País.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with Mexico’s Finance Ministry, announced yesterday what it described as the biggest blow ever dealt to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Financial authorities in both countries unveiled a package of sanctions targeting 55 entities and individuals linked to Mexico’s largest criminal organization, including 39 individuals and 16 companies. Among those sanctioned is Juan Carlos González (also identified as Juan Carlos Valencia González), the stepson of the cartel’s late leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho.” - El País

“Until a few months ago, there was widespread speculation about who would inherit El Mencho’s position, with several names emerging as possible successors alongside Valencia. In the organizational chart released by U.S. authorities, some of those same figures now appear beneath R3,” reports El País, separately.

Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s statement that the country will no longer hold elections — a move the authoritarian portrayed as an effort to block political parties he said are backed by foreign interests — “marks an explicit rhetorical shift, with potentially long-lasting consequences,” reports Americas Quarterly.

Venezuela

The death toll from the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that hit Venezuela exactly a month ago has surpassed 5,300, according to the latest government figures. “Yet judging by the number of people who, a month later, still wait outside the ruins of collapsed buildings, many believe hundreds of victims are still trapped under the debris,” reports El País. “No one knows how many people are unaccounted for. The death toll rises every day, with little clarity about when, or at what number, it will finally stop.”

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela a month ago “laid bare the dire state of the country’s health system, crippled by years of economic crisis, government mismanagement and the migration of medical workers,” reports the Miami Herald. “Not only have hospitals and clinics struggled to provide primary care to those directly affected by the disaster, but multiple international organizations warn that the country faces a prolonged health crisis.”

“Earthquake and engineering experts inside and outside of Venezuela had warned for decades about the country’s seismic risk and lobbied for earthquake-resistant construction practices. There are multiple faults in Venezuela and about 80% of the population lives in seismically risky zones,” reports the Miami Herald.

Regional Relations

The six candidates to lead the United Nations convened to offer their visions for the world body, one week before the formal start of a selection process. Chile’s Michelle Bachelet, Ecuador’s Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Rafael Grossi of Argentina, Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan, Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Macky Sall of Senegal are all in the running to succeed outgoing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP)

Cuba

The U..S. State Department announced new sanctions against nine companies and two individuals tied to the Cuban government, targeting the military-run conglomerate GAESA’s efforts to dodge existing sanctions as well as the regime’s overseas medical missions, a critical source of income for Cuba, reports the Miami Herald.

Guatemala

“In Guatemala’s Maya biosphere reserve local people are making a living from trees at the same time as increasing forest cover, showing nature is best protected by those who depend on it,” reports the Guardian.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago businessman Dominic Hadeed and his wife Genevieve Hadeed were released from prison after being ​held for nearly a month without charges over allegations they were involved in ‌a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other senior government officials, reports Reuters.

Critter Corner