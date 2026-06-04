Large-scale protests took place in parts of Argentina yesterday after the killing of teenager Agostina Vega in Córdoba province. Agostina’s body was found in a drainage ditch on Saturday, a week after she disappeared. The protests, calling for a stronger government response to femicide, come 11 years after the murder of Chiara Páez prompted the Ni Una Menos movement, reports the Associated Press.

Vega arrived at a family friend’s home the night of May 23, expecting to pick up a gift for her mother. Instead, she was sexually assaulted and hanged, initial autopsy results indicate, her body dismembered with a kitchen knife. (Associated Press)

According to a recent report from the Supreme Court — which registers ongoing femicide investigations — there were 200 femicide cases in 2025, dropping by 12.3% compared to the previous year, when they registered 228. (Buenos Aires Herald)

This year, lawyers at the Center for Legal and Social Studies, a leading Argentine human rights group, have counted 63 legally registered femicides. But they and other advocates say it can be an uphill battle against the government to get that classification. Some have compiled a list of more than 100 names of women killed this year, arguing that many aren’t properly labeled.

The Milei administration has sought to remove femicide from Argentina’s penal code, and has cut programs that sought to tackle the problem. Thirteen gender-related programs have been cut, dismissed as ideological, and the national budget for programs preventing and responding to gender-based violence fell 89 percent between 2023 and 2024, reported Human Rights Watch in December.

Venezuela

James Bosworth notes the curious stability of Venezuela’s interim government: “There are no coup rumors in Caracas. Delcy Rodriguez’s government is stable. No signs of military dissent. No signs that her cabinet ministers might break from her. No mass protests that might force change. Pressure for an early election is diminished.” (Latin America Risk Report)

Regional Relations

India and ​Venezuela sought to boost their ties in the energy sector earlier today with New Delhi ‌saying that Caracas sees it as a preferred partner in the sector at a time global oil supplies have been disrupted by the Middle East crisis, reports Reuters.

Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro’s brief meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last year was enough to derail months of efforts to mend ties between Brazil and the United States, reports the New York Times.

The U.S. military attacked a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean yesterday, killing two people. (CBS)

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum again accused the U.S. of meddling in Mexico’s internal affairs after the Los Angeles Times published a report about two Mexican governors from her party who have had their U.S. visas revoked amid criminal probes into their possible links to organized crime. She questioned the rationale of the U.S. investigations, part of a sweeping Trump administration campaign against high-level Mexican officials suspected of aiding cartels. (Los Angeles Times)

Former Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador — who had stayed out of the public spotlight since leaving office in 2024 — reappeared yesteday with a message in which he harshly criticized Trump’s pressure on Mexico under the guise of combating “narco-terrorism” and illegal immigration, reports El País.

Cuba

Cuba will suspend Visa and Mastercard transactions ​starting June 6, citing ‌sanctions imposed by the United States that in recent days have led a swath of foreign businesses to sever ties with the Caribbean island. (Reuters)

Cuba has “technocrats” ready to negotiate change in the island’s governance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday. (AFP)

“The Trump administration has begun to weaponize long-standing restrictions on freedom to travel to Cuba, focusing on travelers who criticize the US policy of asphyxiating the Cuban economy and threatening a military attack,” reports The Nation.

Abraham Jiménez Enoa writes about his experience founding El Estornudo, an independent magazine in Cuba. “My friends and I wanted to tell the story of Cuban life, without interference. Before long, I was being isolated, monitored and interrogated,” he writes in the Guardian.

Colombia

Colombian presidential candidate Aberlardo de la Espriella is a dual Colombian-U.S. citizen. Experts say there is nothing preventing a U.S. citizen from running or holding the presidency of a foreign country, notes the New York Times. (President Gustavo Petro has Italian and Colombian citizenship.)

He’s also mused about how much fun he had blowing up cats as a kid, according to The New Republic.

De la Espriella has adopted Colombia’s soccer jersey as a symbol for supporters — and now with the final presidential vote and Colombia’s participation in the World Cup happening in the same month, the bright yellow shirt has emerged as a new partisan battleground, reports the New York Times.

Chile

Thousands of students, teachers and social activists clashed with police in Santiago yesterday during a massive march against Chilean President José Antonio Kast’s education cuts and austerity measures - Associated Press.

Haiti

Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council issued a document barring its executive director, Uder Antoine, from entering the premises in Pétion-Ville. The came after Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and his cabinet adopted an electoral decree on Tuesday over the council’s objections, reports the Miami Herald. Both situations come amid simmering tensions over upcoming elections (still no date set) and accusations that Fils-Aimé is overreaching and acting without transparency.

Migration

A Dejusticia study explores the experiences of migrant women working in Bogotá, “revealing how migration trajectories make the care work historically performed by women more precarious. Furthermore, barriers to obtaining legal immigration status, unequal gender and labor arrangements—both in societies of origin and destination—and a lack of access to services, rights, and care networks trap women in cycles of poverty, with profound impacts on their well-being, autonomy, and health.” (Via Americas Migration Brief.)

An immigration judge in North Carolina state recently ordered the deportation of a young man who was killed in 2024, citing his failure to appear in court. (Guardian)

Ecuador

Eight bodies have been found in plastic bags in a southwestern narco-trafficking hotspot, where eight people went missing on Sunday, Ecuadoran police said yesterday. (AFP)

Bolivia

Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz named Ernesto Justiniano as ‌defense minister, who promised to clear roadblocks following weeks of social unrest ​and mass protests that have ​blocked streets in major cities, reports Reuters.

Peru

“Peru’s presidential runoff has exposed deep dissatisfaction in the Andean south, where poor rural voters see the election as a bitter choice and say Lima has abandoned them,” reports AFP.

Left-wing candidate Roberto Sanchez is striking a more pragmatic tone ahead of Sunday’s June 7 presidential runoff ​against conservative frontrunner Keiko Fujimori, after earlier plans to overhaul the mining sector rattled investors - Reuters

Brazil

As São Paulo faces a climate-induced water crisis, campaigners are fighting to reverse the impact of pollution and illegal deforestation on its largest reservoir - Guardian

Critter Corner