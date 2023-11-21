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Justin Mihalick's avatar
Justin Mihalick
Nov 21, 2023

I have no idea how Argentine democracy could become any more populist or demagogic than it has already been since the late 1990s. I also have no idea how left-wing economists can be credibly criticizing any of the policies proposed for reforming Argentina. It has already started becoming like post-Chavez Venezuela there. This election reflects that enough Argentines hope to turn this around, but I am not going to hold my breath. This is Argentina, where populism and ideology is favored over what works economically.

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Spin Owsley's avatar
Spin Owsley
Nov 27, 2023

I have a friend in Buenos Aires. I asked him for his opinion of Milei. First let me say that I'm so frustrated with "western" media, who cast every non-western political thing in the light of western politics. I guess it's easier to say that Milei is Argentina's Trump than to address the actual concerns that got him elected and his proposals for addressing those concerns.

My friend likes Milei. In his opinion, Argentina's economy is already on course for a crash landing. He tells me that the number of people who live off the government, either by being employed by it, or through social welfare programs, dramatically dwarfs those who work for the private sector. He believes that something radical has to be done, and perhaps Milei is the one to do it. Now, that's just one guy's opinion, but I'll take his opinion over that of 100 left leaning economists. :-)

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