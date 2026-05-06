Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo named Gabriel Estuardo García Luna, a ​former judge and university professor, as the Central ‌American nation’s new attorney general. (La Hora)

The decision marks a close to a cycle of antagonism between Arévalo and outgoing attorney general Consuelo Porras, who has been sanctioned for corruption by forty countries, including the United States and the European Union, and has sought to block the president since before he assumed office. She is accused of using her office to politically persecute opponents, particularly anti-corruption journalists, lawyers and activists, as well as members of Arévalo’s Movimiento Semilla party.

“This is a time ‌to ⁠learn from our history. Justice has all too often been a tool of revenge. It is time to leave that past behind,” Arevalo said, hailing a “new chapter” and wishing García ​clarity and ​resolve as he ⁠takes up the post. (Reuters)

Arévalo selected García Luna from a list of six candidates submitted by a nominating commission made up of the president of the Supreme Court, deans of law schools across the country and the national bar association. The commission reviewed at least 48 applications for the post — Porras was left off the shortlist. (Associated Press)

Colombia

Polls have Iván Cepeda, the leftist Historical Pact candidate, well ahead in predictions for the May 31 presidential election in Colombia. But he is unlikely to win outright, and analysts say the runner up stands a significant chance of winning the presidency in a runoff. Conservative Unión Democrática candidate Paloma Valencia and right-wing outsider Abelardo De La Espriella are sparring in an attempt to win second place in the first round, reports Americas Quarterly.

Venezuela

The US government authorized Venezuela to hire advisers for potential debt talks, a key step in the long-awaited path to restructure the country’s $60-billion pile of defaulted bonds, reports Bloomberg, noting that sovereign notes soared after the announcement.

Separately, Bloomberg susses out how the US is exerting control over Venezuela “through a system of conditional recognition and economic leverage. … However, these allowances are temporary and tightly regulated through US Treasury licenses. That means the Rodríguez government’s ability to access international banking services, draw on state assets held outside Venezuela, attract investment, or expand oil production remains contingent on US authorization.” (See yesterday’s post.)

Venezuela’s Rodríguez government has slightly improved restrictions on media, “but it would be a serious mistake to confuse this partial opening with genuine press freedom,” write James Feeley and James Story in the Miami Herald, pointing to pervasive self-censorship (in response to laws against hatred), ongoing digital censorship, and persecution and exile of journalists.

Regional

Exiled journalists from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and El Salvador have created an ecosystem of independent media that sidesteps censorship in their countries to give citizens trustworthy information, reports Carlos Chamorro, in conversation with Luz Mely Reyes, Pablo Díaz, and Carlos Díaz in Esta Semana. (Confidencial)

U.S. pressure is shutting down Cuba’s international deployment of doctors, who provide vital care to populations in Latin America and further abroad who otherwise would not have access. “The forced ending of Cuban doctor deployment has profound implications for the countries that are now deprived of their services,” writes Nesrine Malik in the Guardian, in conversation with Tiago Rogero, who notes: “the US is not proposing anything in return. Most of these countries do not have enough doctors of their own. I talked to doctors who work in NGOs in poor communities, and they already know there will be a healthcare crisis.”

“InSight Crime’s 2025 Cocaine Seizure Round-Up reveals a fast-evolving global market. Roughly half of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean increased their cocaine seizures. The other half saw them fall as trafficking routes shifted in response to new international interdiction strategies. … By moving liquid cocaine to evade modern scanners and using alternative transportation like sailing vessels, criminal organizations are making the global cocaine trade more innovative and geographically diverse than ever.”

Cuba

U.S. Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio ‌said yesterday that the status ​quo in ​Cuba was unacceptable, ⁠adding that the ​U.S. would ​address it, but not today, reports Reuters.

Trump’s threats and sanctions against Cuba mirror the U.S. administration’s pressure campaign against Venezuela in 2025, writes James Bosworth, noting that Cuba has fewer economic escape valves than Venezuela did, and that in the aftermath of Maduro’s ouster, Cuba must take the threat of military action far more seriously. (Latin America Risk Report)

Regional Relations

President Donald Trump will host Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tomorrow for talks about shared economic and security issues, reports the Associated Press.

InSight Crime maps the ongoing U.S. strikes against alleged drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, attacks that “been marked by their opacity.”

“The Pentagon claims that attacks on civilian boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have severely curtailed the import of illegal drugs to the United States. And President Donald Trump says this has saved more than 1 million American lives. Experts call these assertions laughable and reporting by The Intercept shows that claims by the White House and War Department are baseless, phony, or both.”

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s incoming right-wing leader Laura Fernández gave her mentor, outgoing president Rodrigo Chaves, who is dogged by corruption allegations, a top position in her cabinet — one which puts Chaves in charge of the Intelligence and Security Directorate, which in the past has been accused by opponents of alleged political espionage, reports AFP. (See yesterday’s briefs.)

Haiti

The jury began deliberations yesterday in the Miami trial of four people accused of conspiring to kidnap or kill Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated nearly five years ago. (Miami Herald)

Ecuador

Extortion in Ecuador has skyrocketed in the last five years, rising in tandem with an unprecedented wave of organized crime and violence, reports InSight Crime. While authorities are aware of the problem, it was likely further exacerbated by the reshuffling and fragmentation in the country’s criminal leadership resulting from the Noboa government crackdown. “Previously united street gang factions now seek new extortion arrangements with businesses, while independent criminal opportunists have taken advantage of the chaos to threaten victims by impersonating criminal groups.”

Argentina

“Argentines’ relief at Milei’s taming of recent triple-digit inflation has given way to frustration as activity slumps in retail, manufacturing and major industries. Real wages are falling and unemployment hit 7.5 per cent in the last three months of 2025, the worst fourth-quarter figure since 2020. Despite progress, the annual inflation rate remained at 32.6 per cent in March,” reports the Financial Times.

Argentina’s domestically focused industry is particularly struggling. About 5% of its companies, closed between November 2023, just before Milei took office on a right-wing libertarian agenda, and January of this year, according to think tank Fundar. Economists say that sectors hurt by Milei’s economic model generate more jobs and tax revenue than others, potentially ​undermining a fiscal surplus prized ⁠by the government. (Reuters)

Urbanismos