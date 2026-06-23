Anti-Corruption Activist Murdered in Ecudor
June 23, 2026
Ecuador
A Polish anti-corruption activist who investigated allegations against the family business of the country’s rightwing president, Daniel Noboa, was murdered. Silva Koniuszek had spent the last decade denouncing environmental crimes and corruption on social media, and working with local journalists. Colleagues said she had been pursuing allegations that several tonnes of cocaine had been seized in Noboa Trading banana containers, and that she had delivered a dossier of allegations to the U.S. embassy in Quito. (Guardian)
Guatemala
Influential members of the Guatemalan right-wing opposition have sought to sway Trump administration officials — employing lobbyists, attending events frequented by administration officials and political figures, and reaching out directly to those with proven access and influence in the Oval Office — in an effort to “advance their push for a Trump administration crackdown on the government of leftist president Bernardo Arévalo,” reports the Washington Post.
Brazil
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintained his 4 point lead against Flávio Bolsonaro in the latest Datafolha poll published Saturday — 47% to 43%, in a hypothetical runoff election. Bolsonaro has been weighed down by his ties to Daniel Vorcaro, a former banker involved in the country’s biggest bank fraud scandal, reports Bloomberg. (The poll only partially captures the impact of a new investigation of Lula’s Senate ally, Jaques Wagner, in relation to Vorcaro.)
Lula’s popularity has also been boosted by his wildly popular push to legislate a five day work-week. Under Brazilian law, workers must work six days to have one day off, a system known as “escala 6×1.” While most white-collar workers have the full weekend off, most blue-collar workers don’t have the right to the weekend, reports The American Prospect.
Regional Relations
The U.S. military conducted another strike in the Caribbean on Sunday against a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the region, killing two people and leaving six survivors. The latest attack — which now number more than 60 — brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the U.S. military to more than 210 people since the Trump administration began targeting alleged “narcoterrorists” in early September, 2025. (CBS)
Venezuela
The U.S strike against a Tren de Aragua leader in Venezuelan territory “would mark the second US military action in Venezuela after the operation to extract Maduro – only this time it appears to have been done hand-in-hand with the same regime, and against a criminal organisation that Washington once accused Caracas of protecting,” reports the Guardian. It is the expansion of U.S. attacks on criminal groups in the region, including the attack on boats and in Ecuador. “Experts suspect the strike in Venezuela also had the parallel purpose of preparing the area for investment by mining companies.”
“Trump’s Venezuelan partners face growing difficulties meeting the clashing expectations of the Venezuelan people, foreign investors and U.S. officials,” reports the New York Times. “These tensions expose the fundamental challenge of Washington’s heavy-handed plan to create a resource-rich protectorate in Venezuela after capturing its previous leader, Nicolás Maduro, in January.”
Colombia
Colombia is about to get a taste for what it means to be governed without ideology writes James Bosworth, in reference to newly elected president Abelardo de la Espriella. “… While many Colombians fear that the country has elected a far-right populist, they should perhaps be more afraid of the fact that they elected a lawyer without ideology or ethics. In a country with the world’s largest cocaine economy, a candidate known for accepting any job from the highest bidder is a worrying occupant of the presidential palace.” (Persuasion)
Mexico
A new memoir by Ken Salazar, a former U.S. ambassador in Mexico — who wrote that former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador feared that a drug kingpin arrested by the FBI would “spill the beans” on corrupt Mexican officials — has ignited a media firestorm in the country, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Chile
“Chilean President José Antonio Kast has had a turbulent first 100 days in office, marked by unworkable promises, budget cuts, an unexpected cabinet reshuffle, a historic rise in fuel prices, and a sweeping reform package featuring significant tax cuts,” reports EFE.
“Fifty years after Gen Augusto Pinochet’s secret police detonated a car bomb in the heart of Washington DC, killing Orlando Letelier, a former Chilean minister and ambassador to the US, and his American colleague Ronni Karpen Moffitt, a Santiago court has convicted three former agents of Moffitt’s murder,” reports the Guardian.
Bolivia
The immediate crisis in Bolivia eased after President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency and deployed military and police forces to dismantle roadblocks that had paralyzed large parts of the country for more than seven weeks, but analysts warn the political and economic tensions threatening Bolivia’s stability remain far from resolved - Miami Herald.
Cuba
“Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, the architect of Cuba’s brutally proficient state intelligence apparatus that surveilled the Cuban people for decades and infiltrated counterrevolutionary groups at home and abroad, foiling assassination attempts against Fidel Castro and warning of the Bay of Pigs invasion, has died in Havana. He was 94,” reports the New York Times.