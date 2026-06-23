The U.S strike against a Tren de Aragua leader in Venezuelan territory “would mark the second US military action in Venezuela after the operation to extract Maduro – only this time it appears to have been done hand-in-hand with the same regime, and against a criminal organisation that Washington once accused Caracas of protecting,” reports the Guardian. It is the expansion of U.S. attacks on criminal groups in the region, including the attack on boats and in Ecuador. “Experts suspect the strike in Venezuela also had the parallel purpose of preparing the area for investment by mining companies.”